Here’s a look at the prep scores from Friday, April 23.
BASEBALL
Northridge 17, Concord 4 (5 innings)
The Raiders pounced on the Minutemen early, scoring 14 runs in the first two innings to run away with a Northern Lakes Conference win. Northridge is 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the NLC, while Concord sits at 4-5-1 overall and 1-2 in NLC play.
Goshen 16, Mishawaka 6 (5 innings)
After a tough loss to Northridge Thursday, Goshen responded by thumping the Cavemen. The RedHawks scored nine runs in the top of the first inning, which included a 3-RBI double from Colin Turner. Goshen is 6-5 overall and 2-1 in the NLC.
East Noble 10, Westview 0
The Warriors only mustered three hits against the Knights in a non-conference loss in Kendallville. Westview is now 0-8 on the season.
Garrett 5, Fairfield 4 (8 innings)
The Falcons scored three in the top of the seventh to force extras and one in the top of the eighth to take the lead, but Garrett responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to upend Fairfield. The Falcons now sit at 2-8 overall and 1-3 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
NorthWood 6, Wawasee 0
A full report of this game can be found in Saturday's print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Northridge 4, Concord 2
Chloe Gust hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Raiders the victory over the Minutemen. Northridge is 7-1-1 overall and 2-0 in the NLC. Concord falls to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in NLC action.
Westview 9, Lakewood Park 4
Hailee Caldwell had three hits, Alexys Antal struck out 13 batters and the Warriors knocked off LPC at home. Westview is currently 6-2 on the season.
Fairfield 14, Garrett 4 (6 innings)
The Falcons extended the winning streak to eight games with a victory over the Railroaders on the road. Madison Berkey had three RBIs to pace the Fairfield offense, who improve to 9-1 overall and 4-0 within the NECC.
NorthWood 3, Wawasee 2
A full report of this game can be found in Saturday's print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.
Mishawaka at Goshen - PPD to May 10
GIRLS TENNIS
Goshen 5, West Noble 0
The RedHawks had no issues with the Chargers in non-conference action in Ligonier. They only lost one total game amongst the five matches. Winners for Goshen were No. 1 singles Lucy Kramer, No. 2 singles Mara Schrock, No. 3 singles Sarah Harmelink, No. 1 doubles Joya Drenth and Kathryn Detweiler and No. 2 doubles Abril Diaz and Tori Baker.
NorthWood 5, Mishawaka 0
The Panthers matched Goshen, only losing one game total amongst the five matches, thoroughly defeating the Cavemen in NLC competition. NorthWood winners were No. 1 singles Gabriella Umbower, No. 2 singles Britton Jesse, No. 3 singles Paige Henschen, No. 1 doubles Amy Adams and Emery Porter and No. 2 doubles Kate Stillson and Ashley Feller. The Panthers are 2-2 overall and 2-1 in NLC competition.
Fairfield 5, Lakeland 0
The Falcons were nearly as dominant as NorthWood and Goshen Friday, only losing two games total to the Lakers in an NECC match. Fairfield winners were No. 1 singles Addison Mast, No. 2 singles Faith Bontrager, No. 3 singles Elyse Yoder, No. 1 doubles Paige Simmons and Krystal Yoder and No. 2 doubles Ella Branneman and Abby Gall. Fairfield remains perfect in the early season with a 3-0 record and 1-0 in conference play.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Northridge 80, NorthWood 52
The Raiders picked up a solid NLC victory over the Panthers in Nappanee. Full results are below.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.