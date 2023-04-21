Here is a look at the local prep scores from Friday, April 21.
BASEBALL
Northridge 12, Concord 2 (5 innings)
Kade Sainz had three of his team's nine hits, while JP Hill pitched five solid innings to help keep the Raiders unbeaten in NLC games. Northridge is now 7-1 overall (3-0 NLC), while the loss drops Concord's record to 1-8 (0-3 NLC).
Elkhart 17, Michigan City 1 (6 innings)
The Lions erupted for 12 runs in the top of the sixth inning, turning a close game into a blowout victory. Six different Elkhart players drove in runs in the frame to help their ream improve to 3-8 on the season.
Mishawaka 8, Goshen 4
The RedHawks held a 3-0 lead through two-and-a-half innings, but the Cavemen then scored the next eight runs to pick up an NLC victory. Goshen had eight hits in the game by eight different players. They are now 3-7 (1-2 NLC) on the season.
New Prairie 9, Fairfield 2
The Falcons' win streak was snapped at seven games by a New Prairie team that was ranked No. 6 in this week's Class 3A coaches poll. Fairfield's record is now 8-4.
East Noble 3, Westview 2
The Warriors lost in walk-off fashion, as East Noble's Owen Ritchie was able to out-run the Westview defense during a rundown, scoring to give the home team a dramatic victory. The loss moves Westview's record on the season to 6-5.
Wawasee 1, NorthWood 0
Note: the Elkhart Christian-Argos game scheduled for Friday was postponed to Saturday due to unplayable field conditions at Argos. The teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday at ECA starting at 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Concord 17, Northridge 13
Concord led 13-3, only for Northridge to score seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull within three, 13-10. Four more runs for Concord in the top of the sixth, though, put enough breathing room in between them and the Raiders, allowing the Minutemen to hang on in a game that featured a combined 37 hits. Cassi Reames had a home run, two doubles and six RBIs for the Minutemen to lead the offensive output. Her sister, Kaitlyn, had five RBIs of her own.
Grace Urbanski hit a home run for Northridge, who now has a record of 1-9 (1-2 NLC) on the season. The win for Concord brings their record to 3-7 (2-1 NLC).
Wawasee 3, NorthWood 2
The Warriors scored one run in the fifth and two in the sixth to rally for a comeback victory over NorthWood in Syracuse. Evelyn Duncan's two-RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference for the Warriors, who improve to 7-4 (1-2 NLC) on the season with the win. The gut-wrenching loss for NorthWood brings their record to 3-6 (1-2 NLC).
Jimtown 9, John Glenn 8
The Jimmies rallied once again for a victory, this time scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth to turn an 8-3 deficit into a 9-8 win over the Falcons. Makenna Brown had the go-ahead hit in the bottom of the sixth, helping her pick up her first varsity pitching victory as well. Jimtown is now 6-1 (3-1 NIC) on the season.
Westview 15, Lakewood Park Christian 2 (5 innings)
It was a comfortable win for the Warriors over LPC, bringing its record on the season to 2-4.
Elkhart Christian sweeps doubleheader over Argos
The Eagles dominated two games against the Dragons, winning the first one, 17-2, and the second by a 22-2 score, both in five innings. ECA remains unbeaten in Hoosier Plains Conference games with a 4-0 mark i said contests while also sporting a 5-1 overall record.
Mishawaka 7, Goshen 5
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood 3, Plymouth 2
The Panthers seized control of the NLC championship race by knocking off the Pilgrims, using big comebacks from Britton Jesse at No. 2 singles and Tatum Evers at No. 3 singles to help secure the victory. Both players lost their first sets before rallying to win the next two, keeping the Panthers unbeaten both overall and in NLC play. They are now the last unbeaten team in conference play, sporting an NLC record of 3-0 to go along with its 6-0 overall mark.
Elkhart 3, Angola 2
The Lions were able to pick up a non-conference victory over the Hornets, winning at No. 1 singles and both doubles positions. Elkhart's record is now 3-4.
Mishawaka Marian 3, Jimtown 2
It was a tough loss for the Jimmies in NIC competition. Individual match winners for Jimtown were No. 3 singles Nea Rusterholtz and No. 2 doubles Lucy Rosentretor/Laura Heijink. Jimtown's record on the season is now 4-5 (1-3 NIC).