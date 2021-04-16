Here’s a look at the prep scores from Friday, April 16, 2021.
BASEBALL
Mishawaka Marian 12, Concord 1 (6 innings)
The Knights scored six runs in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth to overwhelm the Minutemen in Dunlap. Concord sits at 2-2-1 on the season following the loss.
Northridge 6, Westview 3
The Raiders scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to improve to 4-0 on the season. Westview falls to 0-5.
East Noble 13, Wawasee 2 (6 innings)
The Knights handed the Warriors their first loss of the season. Lucas Ringler had two triples in the contest for Wawasee, who are now 4-1.
NorthWood 9, Fairfield 7
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 4, Jimtown 2
The Falcons kept up their winning ways with a non-conference victory over the Jimmies. Carsin Stutzman had a 2-RBI double in the fourth inning that proved to be the difference. Fairfield is now 6-1 on the season.
Elkhart 6, Goshen 0
The Lions blanked the RedHawks in Elkhart. A five-run fourth inning did in Goshen, who's now 5-2 overall.
Northridge 11, South Bend Adams 2
The Raiders cranked out 14 hits, including five for extra bases, to improve to 4-1-1 on the season.
Manchester 13, Wawasee 3 (5 innings)
Manchester scored 11 runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined to run away with the win. The Warriors are still searching for their first win, as they're 0-5-1 overall currently.
West Noble 19, Garrett 2 (5 innings)
Kacee Click and Hailey Moser had four RBIs each as the Chargers cruised past the Railroaders. West Noble is 7-0-1 now on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood 3, Concord 2
