Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the local prep scores for Friday, April 15.

BASEBALL

Bethany Christian 13, Argos 3

The Bruins bounced back to pick up an HPC victory over the Dragons. Tyson Chupp led the Bethany offense with three RBIs.

Northridge 14, Westview 8

Max Horner hit a grand slam for the Raiders, who won an offensive slugfest over the Warriors. Horner went 4-for-5 at the plate, adding three more doubles for a total of eight RBIs in the game. Northridge is now 2-1 on the season, while Westview is 1-3.

Elkhart 11, Goshen 1

The RedHawks couldn't keep up with the Lions on the diamond Friday. Goshen is now 1-2 on the season.

Fairfield 10, NorthWood 3

Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.

SOFTBALL

Jimtown 7, Fairfield 2

The Falcons are now 2-2 on the season following a home loss to the Jimmies.

Manchester 7, Wawasee 4

Evelyn Duncan had three hits, but it wasn't enough for the Warriors in a loss to Manchester. Wawasee falls to 1-4 on the season.

Bremen 4, NorthWood 0

The Panthers were shutout by the Lions, bringing NorthWood's record to 1-2.

Goshen 11, Elkhart 3

Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.

GIRLS TENNIS

NorthWood 4, Concord 1

The Panthers knocked off the Minutemen to begin NLC play for both teams. NorthWood improves to 1-1 overall, while Concord is 0-2.

Goshen 4, Wawasee 1

The Lara Perry era at Goshen started with an NLC win Friday over the Warriors.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you