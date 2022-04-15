Here is a look at the local prep scores for Friday, April 15.
BASEBALL
Bethany Christian 13, Argos 3
The Bruins bounced back to pick up an HPC victory over the Dragons. Tyson Chupp led the Bethany offense with three RBIs.
Northridge 14, Westview 8
Max Horner hit a grand slam for the Raiders, who won an offensive slugfest over the Warriors. Horner went 4-for-5 at the plate, adding three more doubles for a total of eight RBIs in the game. Northridge is now 2-1 on the season, while Westview is 1-3.
Elkhart 11, Goshen 1
The RedHawks couldn't keep up with the Lions on the diamond Friday. Goshen is now 1-2 on the season.
Fairfield 10, NorthWood 3
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Jimtown 7, Fairfield 2
The Falcons are now 2-2 on the season following a home loss to the Jimmies.
Manchester 7, Wawasee 4
Evelyn Duncan had three hits, but it wasn't enough for the Warriors in a loss to Manchester. Wawasee falls to 1-4 on the season.
Bremen 4, NorthWood 0
The Panthers were shutout by the Lions, bringing NorthWood's record to 1-2.
Goshen 11, Elkhart 3
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood 4, Concord 1
The Panthers knocked off the Minutemen to begin NLC play for both teams. NorthWood improves to 1-1 overall, while Concord is 0-2.
Goshen 4, Wawasee 1
The Lara Perry era at Goshen started with an NLC win Friday over the Warriors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.