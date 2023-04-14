Here is a look at the local prep scores from Friday, April 14.
BASEBALL
Northridge 5, Westview 4
Max Horner's walk-off double lifted the Raiders to a non-conference victory over the Warriors. Westview had tied the game at four by scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning. It improves Northridge to 3-1 on the season, while Westview is now 3-4.
Fairfield 3, NorthWood 2
Owen Garrison did a little bit of everything for the Falcons in the win over the Panthers. He hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning, then was able to pick up the pitching win when Sawyer Ernsberger had an RBI single in the sixth. Garrison pitched six innings to get the win, the third in a row overall for the Falcons to bump their record to 4-3. NorthWood is now 2-3 overall.
Bethany Christian 19, Argos 0 (5 innings)
The Bruins walloped the Dragons in a Hoosier Plains Conference contest. Tyson Chupp had three hits and five RBIs at the plate to lead the offense. Bethany is now 3-1 (1-0 HPC) on the season.
Mishawaka Marian 10, Concord 5
The Minutemen scored five runs in the first inning, but unfortunately for them, that'd be the only runs they'd score in the game. Marian's five-run fourth inning gave them the lead for good, sending Concord to a 1-3 overall record.
East Noble 15, Wawasee 2 (6 innings)
The Warriors drop to 0-4 on the season with the loss.
SOFTBALL
Wawasee 10, Manchester 5
Haylee Allen had a 15-strikeout performance across seven innings, helping the Warriors pick up a non-conference victory. Wawasee now has a 4-3 record on the season.
Bremen 5, NorthWood 4
A walk-off home run for Bremen's Mikayla Shively gave the Lions the victory over the Panthers, who had tied it in the top of the seventh on an RBI double from Sophie Gruesser. NorthWood drops to 1-4 on the season.
SB Adams 5, Northridge 3
The Raiders and Eagles were tied at two going into the seventh, but Adams was able to plate three runs and Northridge just one in the final frame to give the visitors the victory. Northridge is now 0-5 on the season.
Goshen 2, Elkhart 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Jimtown 13, Fairfield 2 (6 innings)
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a score from the girls tennis match between Mishawaka and Jimtown was not reported as of 10:30 p.m. Friday. Also, full results from track invitationals our teams were in were also not available by that time.