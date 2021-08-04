Sports Prep Roundup graphic

The 2021 girls golf season is underway! Here are the reported area scores from the first three days of the season.

MONDAY, AUGUST 2

NorthWood finishes second at Harrison Invitational

Senior Cybil Stillson paced the Panthers with an 83 as the Panthers shot a team score of 366 at Coyote Crossing GC in West Lafayette. Other NorthWood scores were Bre Goss 85, Riley Kitson 96, Kira Schrock 112 and Bella Sechrist 118.

Northridge competes at Homestead Invitational

The Raiders finished ninth out of 10 teams competing in the event. Team and individual scores were not provided.

Heritage 201, Westview 228

The Warriors fell to Heritage in a nine-hole match at Heron Creek. Scores for Westview were Hope Haarer 49, Ava Brown 55, Lillian Eash 60, Kaylyn Gates 64 and Hannah Klein 66.

Mishawaka Marian runs away with Goshen Invitational

Concord, Fairfield, Goshen and Lakeland all were part of the field. Full story online at goshennews.com/sports.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3

NorthWood finished 3rd in Lafayette Jefferson Invitational

The Panthers made their second trip in as many days to the Lafayette area, this time leaving with a third-place finish at Battleground GC with a team score of 350. Stillson led the way with a 74, finished second in the individual standings. Other NorthWood scores were Goss 82, Kitson 91, Sechrist 103 and Schrock 108. Guerin Catholic shot a 344 to win the tournament.

Goshen, Westview compete at Plymouth Invitational

Goshen finished seventh out of 10 teams with a 416, while Westview was eighth by shooting a 453. Maya Narayan led Goshen with a 99. No other individual scores were provided for either team.

Wawasee competes in Huntington Invitational

Full team results were not provided. Individual scores for the Warriors were Taylor Cripe 89, Rylee Firestone 95, Ayla Torres 106, Izy Losee 108 and Delaney Delagrange 124.

Penn wins own invitational

Concord and Northridge were part of the field. Full story online at goshennews.com/sports.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4

Lakeland 201, West Noble 216

The Lakers hosted the Chargers, Central Noble and East Noble at Heron Creek. Both the Cougars and Knights only have two players, meaning they couldn't factor into the team score. The scores for Lakeland were Kylee Watkins 46 (medalist), Caitlyn Miller 49, Brooke Retterbush 52, Amelia Trump 54 and Lydia Trost 69. Scoring for West Noble were Mackensy Mabie 47, Maddie Bottles 53, Tori Hamman and Abigail Hawn 59, Mikayla Nichols 67 and Ashlyn Seigel 69.

Columbia City 176, Wawasee 251

The Warriors fell in nine-hole competition to the Eagles at Maxwelton Golf Course. Scoring for Wawasee was Cripe with a 42, Firestone 46, Torres 54 and Losee 54.

