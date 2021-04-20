Sports Prep Roundup graphic

All local sporting events scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 were postponed due to the inclement weather. A handful of games were postponed on Monday, April 19 due to the weather as well. Below is the rundown of the games that have been postponed in the last 48 hours, as well as scores from the games that were contested Monday.

MONDAY, APRIL 19

Postponements

BASEBALL

NorthWood at Concord - PPD to April 22

Northridge at Goshen - PPD to April 22

Fremont at Bethany Christian - PPD to TBD

SOFTBALL

Concord at NorthWood - PPD to April 22

Goshen at Northridge - PPD to April 22

GIRLS TENNIS

Goshen at Northridge - PPD to April 22

Westview at Lakeland - PPD to April 26

West Noble at Fremont - PPD to April 28

Concord at Wawasee - PPD to April 30

Central Noble at Wawasee - PPD to TBD

Mishawaka at Bethany Christian - canceled

TRACK AND FIELD

Goshen, Northridge, NorthWood boys track at Northridge - PPD to April 26

Northridge at NorthWood girls track - PPD to April 23

Games contested:

BASEBALL

Warsaw 14, Wawasee 7

The Warriors committed seven errors in an NLC-opening loss to the rival Tigers. Wawasee is 4-2 overall currently on the season.

Whitko 11, West Noble 0

The Chargers are now 0-6 in the 2021 season.

Tippecanoe Valley 11, Fairfield 1

The Falcons fell to 2-7 on the season with the loss.

SOFTBALL

Warsaw 11, Wawasee 2

The Warriors dropped their Northern Lakes Conference opener to the Tigers. Wawasee is 1-6-1 now on the year.

West Noble 9, Bethany Christian 4 (1 inning)

The game was canceled after one inning, with the Chargers leading by five. The game will not officially count against anyone's record.

Westview 12, Fremont 0 (5 innings)

Alexys Antal continued her brilliant season with the Warriors, pitching a one-hitter in the victory. Westview remains unbeaten in NECC play at 3-0, with a 5-1 overall record as well.

BOYS GOLF

NorthWood 156, Fairfield 194

The Panthers' Earl Williams was the medalist at Meadow Valley, shooting a 36.

Northridge 168, Fremont 210

Tyler Frazier and Brock Reschly both shot a 40 at Lake James Golf Course to lead the Raiders to victory.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

Postponements:

BASEBALL

Fairfield at Garrett - PPD to April 23

Concord at Elkhart - PPD to April 27

Churubusco at Lakeland - PPD to May 5

Bethany Christian at Jimtown - PPD to May 6

Westview at West Noble - PPD to TBD

SOFTBALL

Bethany Christian at Bremen - PPD to April 22

Fairfield at Garrett - PPD to April 23

Westview at West Noble - PPD to May 17

Churubusco at Lakeland - PPD to May 19

GIRLS TENNIS

Westview at Prairie Heights - PPD to April 21

Mishawaka at NorthWood - PPD to April 23

West Noble at Fairfield - PPD to April 30

BOYS GOLF

Concord, LaVille, Culver Academies at Swan Lake - PPD to May 5

Westview, Hamilton, Fremont at Lake James - PPD to May 12

Central Noble vs. Wawasee at Maxwelton Golf Course - PPD to TBD

TRACK AND FIELD

Wawasee, Plymouth, Goshen girls track at Goshen - PPD to April 21

Central Noble at West Noble boys and girls track - PPD to April 22

Lakeland, Bethany Christian, Westview boys and girls track at Westview - PPD to April 22

Concord, Warsaw, Mishawaka girls track at Mishawaka - PPD to April 22

Prairie Heights at Fairfield boys and girls track at Fairfield - PPD to April 29

