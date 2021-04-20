All local sporting events scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 were postponed due to the inclement weather. A handful of games were postponed on Monday, April 19 due to the weather as well. Below is the rundown of the games that have been postponed in the last 48 hours, as well as scores from the games that were contested Monday.
MONDAY, APRIL 19
Postponements
BASEBALL
NorthWood at Concord - PPD to April 22
Northridge at Goshen - PPD to April 22
Fremont at Bethany Christian - PPD to TBD
SOFTBALL
Concord at NorthWood - PPD to April 22
Goshen at Northridge - PPD to April 22
GIRLS TENNIS
Goshen at Northridge - PPD to April 22
Westview at Lakeland - PPD to April 26
West Noble at Fremont - PPD to April 28
Concord at Wawasee - PPD to April 30
Central Noble at Wawasee - PPD to TBD
Mishawaka at Bethany Christian - canceled
TRACK AND FIELD
Goshen, Northridge, NorthWood boys track at Northridge - PPD to April 26
Northridge at NorthWood girls track - PPD to April 23
Games contested:
BASEBALL
Warsaw 14, Wawasee 7
The Warriors committed seven errors in an NLC-opening loss to the rival Tigers. Wawasee is 4-2 overall currently on the season.
Whitko 11, West Noble 0
The Chargers are now 0-6 in the 2021 season.
Tippecanoe Valley 11, Fairfield 1
The Falcons fell to 2-7 on the season with the loss.
SOFTBALL
Warsaw 11, Wawasee 2
The Warriors dropped their Northern Lakes Conference opener to the Tigers. Wawasee is 1-6-1 now on the year.
West Noble 9, Bethany Christian 4 (1 inning)
The game was canceled after one inning, with the Chargers leading by five. The game will not officially count against anyone's record.
Westview 12, Fremont 0 (5 innings)
Alexys Antal continued her brilliant season with the Warriors, pitching a one-hitter in the victory. Westview remains unbeaten in NECC play at 3-0, with a 5-1 overall record as well.
BOYS GOLF
NorthWood 156, Fairfield 194
The Panthers' Earl Williams was the medalist at Meadow Valley, shooting a 36.
Northridge 168, Fremont 210
Tyler Frazier and Brock Reschly both shot a 40 at Lake James Golf Course to lead the Raiders to victory.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Postponements:
BASEBALL
Fairfield at Garrett - PPD to April 23
Concord at Elkhart - PPD to April 27
Churubusco at Lakeland - PPD to May 5
Bethany Christian at Jimtown - PPD to May 6
Westview at West Noble - PPD to TBD
SOFTBALL
Bethany Christian at Bremen - PPD to April 22
Fairfield at Garrett - PPD to April 23
Westview at West Noble - PPD to May 17
Churubusco at Lakeland - PPD to May 19
GIRLS TENNIS
Westview at Prairie Heights - PPD to April 21
Mishawaka at NorthWood - PPD to April 23
West Noble at Fairfield - PPD to April 30
BOYS GOLF
Concord, LaVille, Culver Academies at Swan Lake - PPD to May 5
Westview, Hamilton, Fremont at Lake James - PPD to May 12
Central Noble vs. Wawasee at Maxwelton Golf Course - PPD to TBD
TRACK AND FIELD
Wawasee, Plymouth, Goshen girls track at Goshen - PPD to April 21
Central Noble at West Noble boys and girls track - PPD to April 22
Lakeland, Bethany Christian, Westview boys and girls track at Westview - PPD to April 22
Concord, Warsaw, Mishawaka girls track at Mishawaka - PPD to April 22
Prairie Heights at Fairfield boys and girls track at Fairfield - PPD to April 29
