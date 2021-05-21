Here's a look at the prep scores from around the area for May 21.
BASEBALL:
NorthWood 8, SB St. Joseph 7
The Panthers improve to 18-6 after a narrow win over the Indians.
Wawasee 15, Churubusco 0
The Warriors dominate Churubusco on the mound and at the plate to run-rule the Eagles after five innings.
Westview 10, LPC 1
The Warriors improve to 6-16 after handling Lakewood Park Christian on the road.
Eastside 4, Fairfield 0
The Falcons fall to 8-12 after being shutout by the Blazers on Friday night.
Fremont @ Bethany Christian
SOFTBALL:
St. Joseph 11, Concord 4
The Minutemen close the regular season at 8-17 after losing to the Indians.
Lakeland 10, DeKalb 6; Lakeland 12, DeKalb 7
The Lakers swept the Barons during Friday's doubleheader.
Northridge 16, Mishawaka Marian 3
The Raiders put together an eye-opening 25 hits in the win.
Bremen 11, Wawasee 5
The Warriors end the regular season against Lakeland on Tuesday.
Jimtown 20, Bethany Christian 4
The Bruins fall to the Jimmies in five innings.
Goshen 10, John Glenn 0
The RedHawks win streak is at six after the victory over the Falcons.
