Here is a look at the local prep scores and results from Tuesday, Feb. 7.
GIRLS DIVING
Robinson advances to state
Concord senior Ryleigh Robinson qualified for the state meet by placing fourth at the Mishawaka diving regional with an 11-dive score of 364.30. She will compete in the state prelims Saturday at 9 a.m., with a chance to advance to the finals later that day at 1 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 51, Bethany Christian 35
The Falcons outscored the Bruins by 19 points across the final three quarters to pick up the win. Seth Yoder had 15 points to pace Fairfield, who is now 5-12 overall. Bethany Christian's record is now 12-7.
Wawasee 58, Elkhart Christian 30
The Warriors raced out to a 26-7 halftime lead and never looked back, beating the Eagles in Syracuse. Collin Ziebarth had 14 points and Maddux Everingham 12 to lead Wawasee in scoring. The Warriors are now 7-12, while ECA is 6-11.
Jimtown 33, Bremen 32
The Jimmies finally broke through in NIC play, getting a conference win over Bremen by the slimmest of margins. Jimtown is now 4-15 (1-8 NIC) on the season.
Westview 64, Eastside 55
Brady Yoder scored 21 points, Jethro Hostetler 14 and Luke Helmuth 10 to lead the Warriors to an NECC win over the Blazers. Westview improves to 12-5 (6-2 NECC) on the season.
Lakeland 68, Goshen 57
Despite a 28-point performance from senior Quinn Bechtel, the RedHawks were unable to pick up a road win over the Lakers. Lakeland scored 21 of its points from the free-throw line and were led by a 24-point performance from Ben Keil. Goshen is now 8-9 on the season.
NorthWood 55, West Noble 47
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Men’s volleyball: Indiana Tech def. Goshen College, 18-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17
After winning the first set against a strong Tech team, the Leafs lost the next three sets to drop their record to 2-3 both overall and in Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference games.