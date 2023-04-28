The 9th annual "LAXout Cancer" event, hosted on the campuses of Northridge high school and middle school, will take place Saturday. Lacrosse games begin at 9 a.m. and will run until 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Here's more info on the event. Any other details can be found online at northridgelacrosse.com/laxout.
WHAT: LAXOut Cancer lacrosse event
WHERE: Northridge High School and Northridge Middle School
WHEN: Saturday, April 29. First game at 9 a.m.
ADMISSION: $5 per person (Note: no pets allowed).
FOOD/DRINKS: Multiple food trucks, as well as regular concession stand food, will be available.
TEAMS: Northridge, Penn, South Bend Cubs, Portage, Heritage Christian, Leo and Fort Wayne Snider
GAME SCHEDULE:
—On Northridge High School turf (all varsity games): Northridge girls vs. Heritage Christian girls, 9 a.m.; Northridge girls vs. Portage girls, 10:45 a.m.; Northridge boys vs. South Bend boys, 1 p.m.; FW Snider boys vs. South Bend boys, 2:45 p.m.; Northridge boys vs. FW Snider boys, 4:15 p.m.; Northridge boys vs. Northridge girls, 6 p.m.
—On Middle School football field: Northridge JV boys vs. FW Snider boys, 10:30 a.m.; Leo JV girls vs. Portage JV girls, noon; Northridge JV girls vs. Leo JV girls, 1:30 p.m.; Northridge JV girls vs. Portage JV girls, 3 p.m.
—On JV soccer field: Northridge 14U boys vs. South Bend 14U boys, 9:30 a.m.; Penn 14U boys vs. South Bend 14U boys, 10:30 a.m.; Northridge 14U boys vs. Penn 14U boys, 11:30 a.m.; Northridge 14U girls vs. South Bend 14U girls, 1 p.m.; South Bend 14U girls vs. Portage 14U girls, 2 p.m.; Northridge 14U girls vs. Portage 14U girls, 3 p.m.
—On Middle School soccer field: Penn 12U boys vs. South Bend 12U boys, 9:30 a.m.; Northridge 12U boys vs. South Bend 12U boys, 10:30 a.m.; Northridge 12U boys vs. Penn 12U boys, 11:30 a.m.; South Bend 12U girls vs. Portage 12U girls, 1 p.m.; Northridge 12U girls vs. Portage 12U girls, 2 p.m.; Northridge 12U girls vs. South Bend 12U girls, 3 p.m.
CAUSE SUPPORTING: Cancer Resources of Elkhart County. All money made on ticket sales, preordered apparel sales, concessions, donations and food vendors that give back will go toward the organization. Specifically, money is being raised for two children: Braxton Miller and Caleb Gunawan. Their stories can be found on the Northridge website that is linked at the top of the page.