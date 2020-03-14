MUNCIE — Aundreya Wegener thought her high school gymnastics career was over last Saturday. She scored an 8.95 in the floor routine at the Huntington regional, finishing tied for 12th. The top six go to state, a mark the Wawasee senior fell short of by 0.25 points.
“I was pretty sad to be done but I was really happy with how I ended,” said Wegener of her emotions following the regional. “I had some mixed emotions.”
Then, on Tuesday, Wegener received a text from Wawasee head coach Nika Prather that changed everything.
Wegener was selected to do her floor routine in front of the judges at the IHSAA state gymnastics meet as a way to give the judges a baseline score for how to judge the state-qualifying floor routine gymnasts.
“I was in English class when Nika texted my mom and I to let us know that I got to come (to state),” Wegener said. “I was just so excited and I turned to one of my best friends and I was like, ‘Oh my god! I’m going to state!’ That was supper exciting and I was really happy. I wasn’t quite ready to be done.”
Wegener ended up doing her floor routine this past Saturday at the Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State University in Muncie. She scored an 8.9, just slightly lower than her regional score. Her score is not officially recorded, so she cannot place at the state meet.
“I feel like I did really good,” Wegener said. “I’m happy with the routine that I ended on. … I just knew that I wasn’t going to have another chance, so I might as well do my best and have fun.”
“She did very well,” Prather added. “She hit all of her passes and was really pleased with her performance. It’s pretty nerve-wracking when you’re out there and everything’s stopped; everybody was watching her. I think she was really happy with her performance and happy she went out on a good note. It made it good for the judges to have a good routine to judge, too.”
The state gymnastics meet was one of few athletic events in the country that still happened after coronavirus concerns postponed or canceled everything else. The IHSAA postponed the boys basketball tournament Friday and held the state gymnastics meet with no fans.
“It’s like a science-fiction movie,” Prather said. “Sort of reminds me of something you’d see on TV; they’ve had shows about pandemics and people in hazmat suits. It’s nuts. This is the first time, so nobody really knows how to deal with it.”
The addition of Wegener gave one more week for Prather to be the head coach. Prather is retiring from head coaching duties at the school after 26 years leading the program. She also spent seven seasons prior to that as an assistant, amounting to 33 total years at the school.
Wegener’s mom, Sarah, is an assistant coach on the team as well. Getting one more week to practice with her head coach and mom was a memorable experience.
“I love Nika and I love my mom, so it wasn’t bad,” Wegener said. “I had fun. … This definitely would’ve not meant as much to me my sophomore or junior years than it does this year.”
“I am glad that we got to get to this point,” Prather added. “I’m thrilled that she got to be here and that she did such a good job. The reality now is that that’s it. And so, that’s hard, for her and for me — and for her mom. It’s kind of emotional.”
