Note: A correction has been made to reflect Prather's time as head coach went from 1995-2020, not 1988-2020. She served as an assistant from 1988-94.
SYRACUSE — Nika Prather is officially retiring from coaching the Wawasee gymnastic program. After being an assistant under Tracy Sumpter from 1988-94, she took over the program in the 1994-95 school year. During her 26 seasons as head coach, she led the Warriors to six sectional titles.
“When I first moved into the area, I had no intention to get back into coaching. … God’s plan was different,” Prather said. “I have found that, all through my life, what I thought was going to be my future or the next step in my life, God always had a different plan. I truly think that He just blessed me with the opportunity to be in that position.
“I’ve just been honored to coach so many talented athletes and get to know them as people.”
Prather cited multiple reasons for retiring now. She said she started thinking about it at the end of the 2019 season, and with no seniors expected to be on the 2021 team, she felt like 2020 was a perfect year to stop.
Family also played a factor in Prather’s decision. Her parents are both still alive and getting older, and she wants to be able to take care of them. Prather also has grandchildren who participate in numerous activities, ones she wants to be present for as often as possible.
Her body has also taken a toll in her 46 total years of coaching gymnastics.
“I’m in fairly good health, but when I went to the chiropractor and he looked at my x-rays, he said, ‘Coach, you’re in pretty bad shape,’” Prather said. “I started coaching in 1974, so I’ve lifted a lot of bodies during that time and caught a lot of bodies. … There were just a lot of factors that, when I looked at them all, I was like, ‘It’s time.’”
While she’s known 2020 will be her final year of coaching since the season began, she hasn’t officially put her resignation in to the school. This has left Athletic Director Cory Schutz optimistic.
“I don’t have an official resignation yet, so I’m kind of holding out hope,” Schutz said.
Prather hasn’t put her official notice in on purpose, though.
“I didn’t want to do it while we were still in season; I thought that was kind of tacky,” Prather said. “As soon as we’re finished, I’ll go in and do my official resignation, whatever that involves. I’ll probably cry.”
Although the season is officially over for Wawasee, Prather is still getting one more week as a head coach. One of her gymnasts, senior Aundreya Wegener, was selected to do her floor routine at the state meet this weekend to serve as a baseline score for how the judges should be scoring the floor routine.
Wegener advanced to the regional in floor exercise, scoring an 8.95 in the event. She placed 12th overall, failing to qualify for state.
There was a huge celebration for Prather following Wawasee’s final home dual on Feb. 25 against Plymouth. Nearly 25 former gymnasts who competed for Prather came back to surprise their old coach. Prather didn’t have a clue that the reunion was being planned.
“I had no idea,” Prather said. “All I thought was, ‘OK, it’s my last meet. My gymnasts will probably pitch in to get me a gift.’ … It was just very emotional and very humbling.”
Schutz believes all the people that came back to support Prather is indicative of the program she built at Wawasee.
“She’s touched all of our gymnasts’ lives,” Schutz said. “It’s a close-knit family, and I think part of it is the nature of the sport. If you haven’t done it, you don’t know; and those who’ve done it understand what goes into it. There’s an extra bond in there.”
Prather will remain running the Wawasee Gymnastics Club as well as working as an elementary school teacher at Lakeland Youth Center in Syracuse. Her work through the club is where Schutz believes Prather has left her biggest impact.
“I think she’s impacted all of our sports teams through that because you could go through every one of our teams and find a kid or two or three or four that has gone through that class when they were a little one,” Schutz said. “I think that’s been huge.”
Prather knows she won’t be able to leave the sport easily. She hopes to be a volunteer coach for the team and plans on attending as many duals as possible. The relationships she’s built with her athletes over the past 33 years will be what she remembers most from her time as head coach.
“I grow to love these kids; we’re with them from the beginning of November until the end of March every day,” Prather said. “I feel like I have a bunch of daughters — well, some of them granddaughters, I should say. A lot of them will say, ‘Grandma? I mean, Nika?’ That’s OK — I’m a grandma.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.