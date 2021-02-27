SYRACUSE — Angola, DeKalb and Elkhart all advanced as teams out of the Wawasee gymnastics sectional Saturday in Syracuse. Angola won with 108.95 points, followed by DeKalb at 103.8 and Elkhart at 100.875. The Lions edged East Noble by 0.025 points to advance to the Huntington North regional next week.

Nobody from The Goshen News coverage area advanced to regionals, whether it be as a team or individually. For an individual to advance to regional, they must place in the top six of an event or top six in the all-around standings. Wawasee finished sixth overall, Lakeland seventh and West Noble ninth. NorthWood also had one individual perform in sophomore Emilee Conrad. She scored 28.725 points, finishing 24th overall.

BYLER CLOSE

Lakeland senior Emily Byler was the closest from The Goshen News coverage area from advancing to regionals. She scored an 8.900 on the vault, which finished her tied for seventh. The sixth-place score was 8.975.

Byler was also the top all-around performer from the News area, finishing 14th with 32.425 points.

“I thought she did good,” said Lakeland coach Sherill Habedank on Byler. “She went up and hit all four of her routines. … She went out and put four events out there like she always does. She’s been consistent all year. She was pretty close on vault … it was pretty tight there. It was kind of disappointing for her and us, but she put it all out there.”

Habedank said not having a full crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions was a strange experience.

“The atmosphere felt a little bit different this year,” Habedank said. “I was talking to one of the other coaches here about how everything felt so melancholy. … Once we got started, I think they did well. It wasn’t the finish they wanted, obviously, and how they wanted to go out. But they went up in four events, and that’s all we ask them to do: to do their best. And, that’s what they did.”

NEW COACH, NEW EXPERIENCES

Wawasee coach Molly Liston knew there’d be plenty of challenges being a first-year head coach. When asked after the meet what she’s learned this year, she quipped, “How much time do you have?”

“I learned many, many things, not only about gymnastics and coaching, but about life in general,” Liston continued. “It was a lot to learn. … I learned a lot about high schoolers. I learned about moods. But I also learned a lot about community and support staff.”

The Warriors were led on Saturday by junior Talia Kuhl, who finished 15th with 32.125 points. Senior Emma Ebright was 17th at 31.3775 points and junior Kenady Meerzo 23rd with 29.100 points.

“I feel like they left it all out there,” Liston said. “They did their best. They did what they worked on all season to do and I’m proud of them.”

WEST NOBLE IMPROVES

West Noble entered Saturday a little shorthanded, as two of the Chargers’ top performers were out due to either injury or COVID-19 contact tracing protocols. Battling through injuries is part of the game this time of the season, according to West Noble coach Stacey Lang.

“It’s the nature of the beast, but I think this year it was a little worse than normal because of COVID and not just being able to be in the gym as much preseason,” Lang said. “Plus, we’re at a disadvantage in the respect that we don’t have a gym close by, so our girls don’t train year-round. We tend to be a little more battered and bruised by the end of the season because we try to do so much in a little bit of time.”

While the Chargers did not place anyone in the top 25 of the all-around standings, Lang said she saw improvement from her team on Saturday.

“I was really proud of how they performed,” Lang said. “We overcame some big obstacles from the week and the girls did a really nice job. We had three no-fall routines on beam, which is huge for us. We’ve struggled all year with that, so I was really pleased with the outcome.”