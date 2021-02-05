SYRACUSE — It’ll be NorthWood and Lakeland playing for a sectional championship.
Lakeland beat the buzzer to top West Noble 49-47 and NorthWood got the decisive points in the final moments in a 62-61 overtime win against Tippecanoe Valley Friday in the semifinals of the IHSAA Class 3A Wawasee Sectional 20 girls basketball tournament at the Hardwood Teepee.
The championship game is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Lakeland is 19-7 and NorthWood 3-13.
NorthWood did not play Lakeland during the 2020-21 regular season. The two programs met for last year's sectional championship, which NorthWood won, 56-34.
LAKELAND 49, WEST NOBLE 47
Madison Keil’s right-wing 3-pointer with three seconds to play was the game-winner.
She took a inbounds pass from Peyton Hartsough and knocked down her second triple of the night to vault the Lakers into the championship game and a chance at Lakeland’s first sectional title since 1996.
West Noble went up 47-46 on two free throws by Lilly Mast with 16.2 seconds remaining.
The fourth quarter featured six lead changes and three ties. West Noble (16-6) took a 34-33 advantage into the fourth period. The Chargers eventually led 38-33, which matched the biggest differential of the game. Lakeland was ahead 25-20 in the first half.
Led by Lilly Mast’s 11 first-half points, the Jeff Burns-coached Chargers led 20-18 at intermission.
Bailey Hartsough canned nine points in the first two periods for Lakeland.
The Lakers were up 11-10 at the close of the first quarter.
Accounting for all Lakeland points were Bailey Hartsough (19 points), Peyton Hartsough (11), Keil (8) and Alivia Rasler (7).
Pacing West Noble was Mast (15), Nichelle Phares (12) and Jazmyn Smith (9).
West Noble topped Lakeland 51-47 Jan. 8 in a Northeast Corner Conference regular-season game in Ligonier
NORTHWOOD 62, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 61 (OT)
Macy Lengacher’s 15-foot jumper from the left side with 9.2 seconds to go in overtime proved to be the shot that vaulted the Black Swish into a chance for its 26th sectional title. NorthWood won the 3A state title last year.
Kendal Miller (30 points), Alea Minnich (12), Bre Wise (9) and Lengacher (8) were NorthWood's scoring leaders.
Tippecanoe Valley (13-9) was led by Sidney Wagner (27), Kaydence Mellott (19) and Hayley Backus (10).
NorthWood, with Hillary Laidig as acting head coach on the bench, used a 14-4 run in the second quarter to cut Valley’s lead from 16-6 to 23-20. Backus tallied six four and Wagner four in the second quarter as the Vikings took a 25-20 lead into halftime.
Miller scored seven of NorthWood’s 14 second-period points.
Valley led 8-2 halfway through the first period and took a 12-6 edge into the second quarter.
Wagner led Valley in the first quarter with four points and Minnich guided the Panthers with six.
Tippecanoe Valley, coached by Chris Kindig, defeated NorthWood 57-52 Jan. 12 in Akron.
3A WAWASEE SECTIONAL — Semifinals
Lakeland 49, West Noble 47
West Noble — Angela Caldwell 2 0-0 4, Nichelle Phares 6 0-0 12, Lilly Mast 4 7-9 15, Jazmyn Smith 4 1-2 9, Mackensy Mabie 1 3-3 5, Taytlynn Forrer 1 0-2 2, Erin Shoemaker , Tori Franklin 0 0-0 0, Sherlyn Torres 0 0-0 0. Team: 18 11-16 47.
Lakeland — Sadie Edsall 0 0-0 0, Madison Keil 3 0-2 8, Bailey Hartsough 6 6-11 19, Alivia Rasler 2 3-5 7, Peyton Hartsough 4 0-0 11, Kendall Moore 1 0-0 2, Hailey Alleshouse 0 0-0 0. Team: 16 9-18 47.
West Noble 10 10 14 13 — 47
Lakeland 11 7 15 15 — 49
3-point goals: West Noble (0); Lakeland (6) — P. Hartsough 3, Keil 1, B. Hartsough 1.
Fouls (fouled out): West Noble 19 (none); Lakeland 18 (Rasler, :16.2, fourth quarter).
Rebounds: West Noble 26 (Phares 5, Mast 5, Smith 5); Lakeland 25 (B. Hartsough 8).
Turnovers: West Noble 20, Lakeland 16.
Officials: Trent Long, Cary Schnick, Adam Cain.
Records: Lakeland 19-7, West Noble 16-6.
NorthWood 62, Tippecanoe Valley 61 (Overtime)
Tippecanoe Valley — Ashley Butler 1 1-2 4, Corinna Stiles 0 1-2 1, Kaydence Mellott 6 3-3 19, Hayley Backus 5 0-0 10, Sidney Wagner 10 5-6 27, Lily Ault 0 0-0 0. Team: 22 10-13 61.
NorthWood — Bre Wise 4 1-2 9, Aaliyah Bonner 0 0-0 0, Aleah Minnich 2 8-8 12, Kendal Miller 11 2-2 30, Macy Lengacher 3 0-0 8, Abby Steiner 1 0-0 3, Fatima Ghaffar 0 0-0 0. Team: 21 11-12 62.
Tippecanoe Valley 12 13 14 16 6 — 61
NorthWood 6 14 14 21 7 — 62
3-point goals: Tippecanoe Valley (7) — Mellott 4, Wagner 2, Butler 1; NorthWood (9) — Miller 6, Lengacher 2, Steiner 1.
Fouls (fouled out): Tippecanoe Valley 15 (none); NorthWood 17 (none).
Rebounds: Tippecanoe Valley 29 (Stiles 10, Backus 5, Wagner 5); NorthWood 25 (Wise 7, Bonner 4, Miller 4).
Turnovers: Tippecanoe Valley 14, NorthWood 11.
Officials: Sean Miller, Shane Salisbury, Kevin Leising.
Records: NorthWood 3-13, Tippecanoe Valley 13-9.
