LAPORTE — NorthWood faced another challenge on the fairways and greens.
The Panthers played in the annual New Prairie Invitational Tuesday, Aug. 8 on the 5,046-yard layout at historic Legacy Hills Golf Club (established in 1904).
By posting an 18-hole score of 370, NorthWood placed sixth behind Penn (312), Valparaiso (359), Lake Central (364), Chesterton (368) and South Bend St. Joseph (369).
Fifteen teams posted complete scores and three others were incomplete with less than four players finishing the round that began with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Central Time/9:30 Eastern.
Playing at No. 1, Sophie Richmond fired a 41-40—81 to pace NorthWood.
“It wasn’t how I wanted to play it, but it wasn’t that bad,” Richmond said, who has also carded scores of 77, 80, 77 in the Panthers’ other events so far in 2023. “When my short game’s good my round is good.
“I did good putting today.”
On a day when the temperature got up around 90 degrees, the Panthers were also represented Tuesday by Joey Slone (49-45—94), Leah Rowe (53-45—98), Marley Jordan (49-48—97) and Sophia Yoder (63-58—121).
What made Legacy Hills a tough place to shoot low scores?
“It was the pin placement,” NorthWood coach Kirsten Schrock said. “The greens were playing really tough. My girls were not putting as good as they could have, but it was definitely the greens.”
Schrock has witnessed progress since the Panthers opened the season with a 396 on July 31 in the Lafayette Harrison Invitational at Coyote Crossing.
“We’re just getting better every time we come out,” said Schrock. “Today was one of our better days from last week to this week.”
Next up for the Panthers is the Lapel Invitational a 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at The Edge Golf Course in Anderson.
Led by Evie McCormick’s 108, Elkhart (453) finished 12th Tuesday.
Penn’s Scarlett Biever was the low medalist with a 77.
GIRLS GOLF(At Legacy Hills)Team scores: Penn 312, Valparaiso 359, Lake Central 364, Chesterton 368, South Bend St. Joseph 369, NorthWood 370, LaPorte 376, New Prairie 1 388, Marian 424, South Bend Adams 444, Portage 450, Elkhart 453, John Glenn 467, Michigan City 474, Mishawaka 516. Incomplete — Hammond Morton, Marquette Catholic, New Prairie 2.
Penn — Delaney Wade 78, Clare Tobin 79, Scarlett Biever 77, Jill Daniels 78, Lilly Norris 96.
Valparaiso — Norah Rossmann 82, Faith Lee 81, Victoria Magnuson 93, Zoe Cusson 103, Kylie VanderWoude 108.
Lake Central — Claire Sawyer 95, Allie Huppenthal 87, Macy Urbanski 89, Victoria Schilling 93, Peyton Schilling 100.
Chesterton — Maddie Soffin 98, Alize Lawrence 88, Kristin McCoy 91, Peighton Metcalf 94, Cori Schultz 95.
South Bend St. Joseph — Marley Dunham 83, Isabella Jeffrey 94, Reese Hull 96, Margaux Hannewyk 96, Sydney Schmeltz 103.
NorthWood — Sophie Richmond 81, Joey Slone 94, Leah Rowe 98, Marley Jordan 97, Sophia Yoder 121.
LaPorte — Molly Menne 91, Kamryn Kubik 85, Dana McQuarters 96, Kennedy Riley 104, Anna Menne 104.
New Prairie 1 — Jayden Flagg 86, Jenna Bauman 85, Kerrigan Evans 105, Hannah Kole 112, Emily Snodgrass 116.
Marian — Celia Florkowski 95, Lucie Tinervia 98, Lilli Fleming 114, Madilyn Brough 120, Christine Reeves 126.
South Bend Adams — Katherine Swain 89, Kamryn Dubie 121, Audrey Fremeau 108, Sophia Yoder 108, Angela McNeilus 128.
Portage — Ava Melendez 90, Paige Johnson 115, Olivia Pierce 124, Jordyn Torres 121, Kaylee Burton 125.
Elkhart — Laci Stimac 117, Evie McCormick 108, Natalie Smith 111, Mardi Watts 120, Rhianna Whitaker 117.
John Glenn — Bri Wolff 88, Envy Hesch 119, Shannon Vermillion 125, Esther Schwartz 139, Olivia Ramsey 135.
Michigan City — Natalie White 101, Kaylee Richardson 129, Emily Blank 109, Krystani Quinn 135, Bailey Chavis 137.
Mishawaka — Lilly Wittner Withdrew, Grace Overmyer 115, Ava Stopcynski 124, Patricia Kirk 139, Payton Lorman 138.
Hammond Morton — Kaylee Cullina 126, Imani Cheairs 144, Abby Bozzo 144, Katelyn Perez Did Not Finish.
Marquette Catholic — Madison Najar 102, Alex Shoppa 111, Lexi Barr 117.
New Prairie 2 — Angel Primmer 120, Ashley Ryder 130, Melanie Greenwood 115, Eva Clinton DNF, Georgia Gilpin DNF.
Medalist — Scarlett Biever (Penn) 77.