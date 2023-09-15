MIDDLEBURY — A first-time winner and a medalist playoff highlighted the action from Meadow Valley Golf Course Friday afternoon during the girl’s sectional round hosted by Northridge.
The host Raiders finished second (321) to Carroll (315), just missing the mark to halt the now three-straight sectional championships for the Chargers. Concord beat out Fairfield when both teams scored 397 and were decided by their fifth player, as to which the Minutemen held the advantage.
Northridge didn’t bring home the trophy, but the battle to the end was exciting, especially for the Raiders.
Sophomore standout Alex Reschly and Carroll No. 1 golfer Taylor Larkins were tied after 18 holes at 74 in a spot for first. A playoff ensued on the 18th hole.
“That was my first time ever doing a playoff,” Reschly said, who was also the only player to shoot under par on the back nine Friday, shooting a 35. “It was exciting and a little scary, but it was so much fun.”
“The 18th hole is such a hard hole so I was kind of scared, but I did good on it [previously that day] so that gave me confidence going into the playoff.”
NLC Coach of the Year Ken Brewster wasn’t shy of emotion afterwards. Following a celebratory hug with Reschly after the winning putt and the award celebration afterwards, Brewster held back tears.
“What can you say about her,” Brewster said. “She just battles, she’s the girl you can count on.”
“I didn’t see her all day; I don’t have to worry about her,” Brewster said tearfully. “I’m emotional because the difference between last year’s Alex and this year’s Alex is amazing. She’s way more mature, way smarter around the golf course.”
The head coach who passed 100 wins with the girls this season enjoyed seeing the girl’s effort despite finishing short on home turf. Senior Karisa Dyer tied for third with a 77 while teammates Addy Irving and Macey Riegsecker scored 85’s.
On the opposite end of the experience level in head coaches was Concord’s Cate Tompkins.
Tompkins’s team took home the final spot to send the first-year head coach to Noble Hawk GC next Friday. When asked about her bringing the Minutemen to the regionals in her first year, she deflected the praise like a veteran coach would.
“They’re bringing me,” Tompkins corrected.
Still, despite Concord passing through by a fifth-player tiebreaker over Fairfield, Tompkins was also mindful to keep their heads straight.
“They played well, I’m very proud of them, but I think they had expectations for themselves that they didn’t quite meet,” Tompkins said. “It worked out for them, but I know we could’ve been a little bit better.”
Concord was led by Mia McEachern and Mahra Chris who both scored 93’s. Avery McDowell and Sarah Funston scored 99 and 112 respectively. The all-important fifth-player, Annika Troyer, scored 113.
Fairfield fell short of the goal again, finishing fourth by a hair. The Falcons won’t stop though, as Mallory McGowen (87) and Addie Mast (90) are set to join East Noble’s Lily Oburn (94) as individuals at next Friday’s regionals.
The conditions were in the low-50’s to start the action Friday before heating up to mid-70’s towards noon. The dew made the course very slick early. As golf balls moved at warp speed on the putting green, each team was adjusting early.
Teams started slow but seemed to refocus themselves much more on the back nine than the front. Coaches, family members and friends watched eagerly during the event at Middlebury.
Goshen (439), West Noble (476) and Westview (no score) were those not able to advance further this season.
With regionals kicking off at Noble Hawk GC in Kendallville next Friday, Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m., Tompkins also added that her experience playing there several times will hopefully factor in to help the Minutemen move past the next round.
Northridge and Concord will join Fairfield’s individuals and the winners from the Sectionals 7-10 taking place today and Saturday in hopes of advancing to state.
GIRLS GOLF
Sectional 6, Meadow Valley GC, Middlebury (all area schools scores below)
ADVANCING TEAMS: FW Carroll (315), Northridge (321), Concord (397)
ADVANCING INDIVIDUALS: Mallory McGowen (Fairfield, 87), Addie Mast (Fairfield, 90), Lily Oburn (East Noble, 94)
FULL SCORES
Goshen — 439 (Kiley Wise 102, Kendall Hill 108, Sophie Garber 111, Ella Potter 118)
Concord — 397 (Mia McEachern 93, Mahra Chris 93, Avery McDowell 99, Sarah Funston 112, Annika Troyer 113)
Fairfield — 397 (Mallory McGowen 87, Addie Mast 90, Bella Blosser 98, Paige Lantz 122, Greta Hochstetler 137)
Northridge — 321 (Alex Reschly 74, Karisa Dyer 77, Addy Irving 85, Macey Riegsecker 85)
West Noble — 476 (Lilyen Lindsay 109, Aubrey Weigold 110, Lacy Leamon 121, Kaylie Ratcliff 136)
Westview — No score (Danika Yoder 101, Lilyan Bennett 105, Becky Moore 136)
Medalist: Alex Reschly, Northridge, 74 (wins tiebreaker on 18th hole)