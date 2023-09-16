WINONA LAKE — The Class of 2026 is well-represented on the NorthWood High School girls golf team.
In fact, the top six Panthers are all sophomores.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, NorthWood shot 371 and placed fourth in the 11-team Warsaw Sectional and Stonehenge Golf & Country Club.
While the top three of 11 teams (Culver Academy 315; Warsaw 333; and Plymouth 355) advanced, NorthWood’s Sophie Richmond (39-37—76) and Joey Slone (49-44—93) were two of the three to move on as individuals in a 53-player field.
Qualifiers go to the East Noble Regional Friday, Sept. 22 at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville. Other feeder sectionals are Northridge, Angola, Eastbrook and Homestead.
The State Finals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29-30 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
The other three Panther sophomores playing Saturday were Leah Rowe (47-51—98), Marley Jordan (51-53—104) and Sophie Yoder (52-55—107).
“We’ve really improved a lot,” said Richmond of the NorthWood team. “I’m really proud of everyone.”
She also commented on her own performance.
“I didn’t start off very good,” said Richmond. “I was very inconsistent. But once I got on the back (nine) I was feeling good."
“I had a lot of close chips and made the easy ones.”
Slone also addressed the Panthers’ improvement.
“We’ve definitely come together a lot more which has made it a lot more fun,” said Slone. “It’s easier to come out here and play well because you just get excited to see your team (play well).”
Slone said her ability to zone in has helped her game.
“I’ve improved more with just staying in the moment and focusing on that one shot or one approach,” said Slone.
Wawasee (455) placed seventh. Representing the Steve Coverstone-coached Warriors were Delaney Delagrange (57-60—117), Francie McDonald (56-50—106), Taelyn Tom (60-64—124), Emma Young (60-49—109) and Ava Couture (61—62—123).
Teeing off from a mix of white and green tees, players competed on a track of about 5,400 yards and par was 71 (35-36).
The 2023 sectional began with temperatures in the low 50s. It warmed up into the low 70s by the end.
Lynne Zhang (71), which prevailed in a seven-hole medalist playoff with Warsaw’s Abbey Peterson, and Karilyn Teglia (73) led Culver Academy to its 14th sectional title.
In 2022, NorthWood shot 367 as a team and two individuals — Richmond (84) and Riley Kitson (86) — qualified for regional. Rowe carded a 95 and Slone 102.
Led by Zhang (75), Culver Academies (324) was the team champion.
Saturday tee times went from 8:30 to 10 a.m. NorthWood was is in the first group off No. 1 with Bremen and Columbia City. Wawasee was in the last group off No. 10 with Tippecanoe Valley and Whitko.
Team leaders at the turn were Culver Academy (156), Plymouth (166), Warsaw (168) and NorthWood (186).
Wawasee finished its first nine in 221.
“I was feeling pretty good about it,” said Panthers interim head coach Payton Grubbs after the initial nine. “They felt like they could have played a little bit better, but that’s the struggle of sectional, regional and state. You’ve got to get in the groove. You always have the nerves in the beginning. They just had to get loose.”
The Panthers played a practice round at Stonehenge last Tuesday, but did not play a competitive round on the course this fall.
In 2022, NorthWood shot 367 as a team and two individuals — Sophie Richmond (84) and Riley Kitson (86) — qualified for regional. Rowe carded a 95 and Slone 102.
Led by Lynn Zhang (75), Culver Academies (324) was the team champion.
GIRLS GOLF
Warsaw Sectional
(At Stonehenge)
Team scores (top three to East Noble Regional): Culver Academy 315, Warsaw 333, Plymouth 355, NorthWood 371, Whitko 436, Columbia City 437, Wawasee 455, Bremen 457, Triton 483, Tippecanoe Valley 489, Manchester Incomplete.
Culver Academy — Karilyn Teglia 36-37—73, Lynne Zhang 37-34—71, Joylynn Chung 42-43—85, Sofia Nesvold 41-45—86, Jessica Tong 46-49—95.
Warsaw — Olivia Robinson-Gay 40-42—82, Abbey Peterson 37- , Abigail Davis 47-46—93, Claire Reust 44-43—87, Lilly Henderson 45-55—100.
Plymouth — Madeline Borden 41-42—83, Hannah LaFree 39-45—84, Madi Hauptmann , Noelle Hutchings 47-47—84, Taylor Hauptmann 43-52—95.
NorthWood — Sophie Richmond 39-37—76, Leah Rowe 47-51—98, Joey Slone 49-44—93, Marley Jordan 51-53—104, Sophie Yoder 52-55—107.
Whitko — Grace Burnworth 54-53—107, Kloe Krieg 53-48—101, Ariel Ross 56-51—107, Kaylee Adkins 54-67—121, Justine Ocken 66-66—132.
Columbia City — Ciara Clifford 50-49—99, Emma Johnson 52-53—105, Emma Ulrey 55-57—112, Lillian Joseph 62-59—121, Evelyn Schaekel 63-64—127.
Wawasee — Delaney Delagrange 57-60—117, Francie McDonald 56-50—106, Taelyn Tom 60-64—124, Emma Young 60-49—109, Ava Couture 61—62—123.
Bremen — Samantha Ton 49-50—99, Addison Stine 56-63—119, Isabella Woodward 59-56—115, Zoey Price 60-64—124 , Natalie Buck 64-62—126.
Triton — Chloe McKinney 49-47—96, Brooke Kitch 64-67—131, Sydney Heckaman 65-67—132, Cheyenne Hawley 57-67—124, Morgan Heckaman 69-71—140.
Tippecanoe Valley — Maddie Thompson 55—61—116, Maykynna Rentschler 57-66—123 , Lucy Hayden 60-62—122, Maris Overbey 60-68—128, Jenna Prater 68-71—139.
Manchester — Chloe Schanep 58-61—119, Addison Reid 65-67—132, Allie Evans 66-68—134.
Medalist — Lynne Zhang (Culver Academy) 71 won seven-hole playoff with Abbey Peterson (Warsaw).
Advancing individuals: Sophie Richmond (NorthWood) 76, Joey Slone (NorthWood) 93, Chloe McKinney (Triton) 96.