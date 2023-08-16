NAPPANEE – The NorthWood girl’s golf team clinched a win against Tippecanoe Valley at McCormick Creek Golf Course Wednesday afternoon, 177 to 245.
NorthWood sophomore Sophie Richmond led the team with a score of 39.
“My number one played on an injured ankle and played decently well,” NorthWood head coach Kirsten Schrock said. “So, I’m very proud of her for that.”
NorthWood sophomore Marley Jordan chipped the ball in for the first time. She shot a score of 49 for the day. Sophomore Joey Slone shot a 46, while her teammates, Leah Rowe and Sophie Yoder shot 43 and 66 respectively.
“They have a lot of work to do yet, but you can see how much they’ve grown from this season to last season,” NorthWood assistant coach Payton Grubbs said.
Grubbs said the team has grown in their knowledge of the game from last year to this year. They also have a lot more drive to get better.
Schrock said the team has improved by dropping in their number of strokes. They have also improved in their putting and mechanically in their swings.
“My girls played well and I’m very proud of them,” Schrock said. “They can see their work finally paying off.”
Chad Berouyette, Tippecanoe Valley assistant coach, said Senior Makynna Rentschlee’s performance stood out the most. She shot her lowest round of the year at 57.
Tippecanoe Valley is in a rebuilding season. They lost seven of their players from last year’s team who played in the regional.
Most of the girls did not have any golfing experience prior to this season. One of the girls bought her first pair of clubs the week before practice.
“We’re just trying to get better,” Tippecanoe head coach Leslie Berouyette said. “We’re trying to get them to start liking the game, stay with the game, work with the game.”
The point of the season for Tippecanoe is to build confidence. One sign of that is Rentschlee’s birdie on hole two.
The team currently only has one senior and the rest of the team is younger.
“We’re just trying to put the program in a good spot at the end of this year to build for next year because we are so young,” Chad Berouyette said.
Girls Golf (At McCormick Creek Golf Course)
Team Scores: NorthWood 177, Tippecanoe Valley 245
NorthWood – Sophie Richmond (39), Joey Slone (46), Leah Rowe (43), Marley Jordan (49), Sophie Yoder (66)
Tippecanoe Valley – Maddie Thompson (61), Makynna Rentschlee (57), Lucy Hayden (63), Maris Oveebey (64), Jenna Prater (67)
Low scorer: Sophie Richmond (39)