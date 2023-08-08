MIDDLEBURY – Claiming first at Meadow Valley Golf Club Tuesday afternoon, the Northridge Raiders are slowly throwing their hat in the ring to be called the NLC’s best.
Northridge took home first in the 18-hole affair, shooting 325. Behind them finished Fairfield (409) and Lakeland (465) who too saw improvement on a course known for its challenges.
Leading the charge for the Raiders was senior Karisa Dyer. Dyer finished four-over-par, scoring a respectable 37-39--76. The Raider senior placed second, three strokes behind Fairfield leader Addie Mast who finished just one-over-par at 38-35--73. Dyer held the one stroke advantage through the first nine but Mast shot one-under-par on the back stretch to edge out her opponent.
Still, it was an improvement for Dyer who tied her personal best.
“It’s pretty good,” Dyer said. “I was feeling pretty confident, especially after the first hole because I parred it. That kept me feeling pretty confident.”
Right behind Dyer and the speedy first group was sophomore teammate Alex Reschly (38-39--77). Reschly kept even with Dyer on the back nine but took one more stroke than her teammate to finish up the first stretch.
Also finishing for the Raiders was twins Lizzy (46-41--87) and Addy Irving (43-42--85) alongside Macey Riegsecker (47-46--93) and Camrey Henderson (56-58--114).
Raiders head coach Ken Brewster has enjoyed watching his group play and knows the talent and experience he returned with this group might just lead him to his first NLC title.
GIRLS GOLF (At Meadow Valley Golf Club)
Team scores: Northridge 325, Fairfield 409, Lakeland 465
Northridge — Karisa Dyer (76), Alex Reschly (77), Lizzy Irving (87), Addy Irving (85), Macey Riegsecker (93), Camrey Henderson (114)
Fairfield — Addie Mast (73), Mallory McGowen (113), Bella Blosser (99), Paige Lantz (124), Great Hochstetler (135), Addie Holsople (135)
Lakeland — Caitlyn Miller (105), Lydia Trost (117), Kabella Watkins (122), Peyton Waldron