MIDDLEBURY — In a showdown between two top-15 teams at Meadow Valley Golf Club Monday, the Northridge Raiders finished out in front, beating No. 10 Fort Wayne Carroll 156-168.
“They had an off night; this course can do that to you,” Northridge head coach Ken Brewster said on the Chargers. “We definitely had the advantage tonight.”
The No. 15 Raiders were coming off a bit of a struggle at the Hall of Fame Classic in central Indiana this past weekend. Northridge improved significantly on the back stretch to finish 15th out of 21 teams (most of which were also included in the state rankings). Carroll finished tied for 12th, 15 strokes ahead of the Raiders.
On Monday, Northridge shook it off.
Led by sophomore Alex Reschly, the girls worked the course favorably as the home field advantage was made quite evident. Curving putts in and chipping the ball just inches from the hole, the Raiders rarely misplayed the difficult, but familiar course.
Admitting to feeling a little under the weather, Reschly was satisfied with her score of 36, good for the Raiders lead and second overall.
“I was really hoping that it wouldn’t affect the game,” Reschly said about her health entering the match. “I hit a lot of greens, hit a lot of shots that were really close.”
On the confidence of the group going in, Reschly didn’t mince words about where the Raiders heads were at.
“We kept talking about how we wanted to win, but it was hard to actually believe that and so coming out and really beating them was a big deal,” the sophomore said.
If confidence was what Northridge was searching for, the performance Monday was sure to discover it.
Following Reschly was junior Addy Irving (39), senior Karisa Dyer (40), Macey Riegsecker (41) and Lizzy Irving (42). Also participating was the other half of the Raiders senior celebration. Senior Shelby Mack (55) joined Dyer in the pregame celebration of the pair’s accomplishments.
Brewster used the time after the match to stress that the win Monday has the ability to feed into the next matches.
“There’s no reason to let off the gas now,” Brewster said.
“We got conference tomorrow [Tuesday against Goshen and Wawasee] and our last conference head-to-head on Wednesday with Mishawaka,” Brewster added. “A lot can happen; we can’t let up.”
Even with Northridge eyeing the Northern Lakes Conference title, the sectional is hard to forget about, especially after Monday’s action.
Carroll has won the past two sectionals against Northridge. The Raiders finished second last year as the Chargers claimed first. With the sectional course shifting to Meadow Valley, Brewster (who now sits five wins away from 100 victories with the girls) is also focused on breaking through to the regionals.
“I just know for our girls that it showed them that ‘hey, the sectional isn’t already decided, it’s not them one, us two; we can get them’,” Brewster said.
Northridge (9-0, 4-0 NLC) returns back home Tuesday for a matchup against Goshen and Wawasee, also scheduled for 5:30 p.m.