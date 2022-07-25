Northridge boys golf coach Todd King is leaving the program after two seasons to take over both the boys and girls golf programs at Elkhart High School.
King was a longtime coach at Elkhart Memorial High School before the school merged with Elkhart Central to form one school starting with the 2020-21 school year. Scott Sekal had been leading the combined Lions' program the last two seasons.
"I truly enjoyed coaching the last two seasons at Northridge High School," said King in a statement to The Goshen News. "I am very appreciative of the supportive athletic administration. They all do a phenomenal job with their coaches and athletes. It has also been a pleasure working with the players and their families.
"Though these reasons made it a difficult decision to leave Northridge, taking the boys and girls positions at Elkhart High School will now allow me to be able to spend more time with my family (particularly my son who attends Elkhart High School). Also, due to teaching in Elkhart Schools (elementary), It will give me a chance to be more immersed in the school community that I have been a part of for many years."
Although King's time leading the Northridge boys golf program was brief, it was successful. The Raiders won sectional titles both seasons, and Brock Reschly qualified individually for the state tournament in both years as well.
Northridge athletic director Ryan Bales said in a statement, "Coach King did an outstanding job for us. He was one of the best communicators we had on staff with our department and obviously had a great run in his 2 seasons with us as the head boys golf coach. These is no doubt he leaves the boys program in a better place than he found it.
"I am happy for him in this new opportunity where he can coach in the school system where he works and being around his son as well, who is a student at Elkhart. Coach King is someone that definitely values his family and we wish him nothing but the best."
A search for King's replacement at Northridge will begin immediately. The IHSAA boys golf season is in the spring, while the girls season is in the fall.