GOSHEN — Chris Arnold set a goal for his Goshen High School girls golfer going into a match against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Thursday, Aug. 10 at Black Squirrel Golf Club.
It was the RedHawks’ first dual match of the season after playing in the Goshen, Plymouth and NorthWood Invitationals and first-year coach Arnold set the mark.
“Based on our nines from our tournaments last week we thought 220 would be about where we’d be on a nine-hole match so anything under that we’re going to consider a successful day,” Arnold said, who saw his team post a 210 to Dwenger’s 193 on the 2,503-yard front nine. “To get 10 strokes less is awesome for the girls.”
Junior Sophia Garber carded a 49 — the first time she’s broken 50 in a nine-hole match. She’s been playing the game since sixth grade.
“My putts were a lot better than usual,” Garber said. “I had two three-putt (greens) and the rest were two-putts.”
Garber also chipped in a shot on No. 5, meaning no putts on that hole.
“I’m really proud of myself,” Garber said. “It was the first nine-hole match so I’m less tired. I think that helps a lot.”
Arnold has had his team working on the short game in practice and challenged the players to have no more than three three-point greens in Thursday’s round.
“They all had two or less,” said Arnold. “The putting is paying off. We’re doing a lot of lag-putting practice because in the first couple of tournaments we were having trouble getting near the hole from 20 feet and beyond.”
Others playing for the RedHawks (0-1) Thursday were senior Kendall Hill (51), Kiley Wise (52) Ella Potter (58) junior Ashley Snyder (72).
Through 63 holes, Wise is averaging 51.4 per nine, Garber 54.0, Hill 56.2, Potter 63.2 and Snyder 71.4.
Skies were fair and the temperature was in the upper 70s Thursday.
Leading the way for Dwenger (2-1) was No. 1 player Lily Stowe with a 44.
“That was a great team of golfers,” Arnold said of the Saints. “To hang in there and be within 20 strokes of them was successful.”
Next up for Goshen is a match with Trinity at Greenlawn at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at Black Squirrel.
GIRLS GOLF (At Black Squirrel)Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 193, Goshen 210
Goshen — Kiley Wise 52, Sophia Garber 49, Kendall Hill 51, Ella Potter 58, Ashley Snyder 72.
Dwenger — Lily Stowe 44, Cassidy Clarke 49, Lauren Striker 52, Kate Knothe 70, Carly Fox 48. Extra player — Jillian Brita 67.
Medalist — Lily Stowe (D) 44.