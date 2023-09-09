MISHAWAKA — What’s the formula to a trophy-worthy golf team?
Northridge girls head coach Ken Brewster had the answer after the Raiders won tournament and overall titles Saturday, Sept. 9 in the Northern Lakes Conference girls golf championship at Eberhart-Petro Municipal Golf Course.
“You have to be deep,” said Brewster, who saw Addy Irving shoot a 2-over-par 72 from the No. 4 spot in the Raiders lineup in helping Northridge tour the course in 324 strokes — 10 better than runner-up Warsaw.
The rest of the eight-team field was Plymouth (375), NorthWood (357), Concord (394), Goshen (421), Wawasee (423) and Mishawaka (472).
Karisa Dyer (79), Alex Reschly (85) and Lizzy Irving (88) played spots one through through and Macey Riegsecker (88) was No. 5 for the triumphant Raiders. All five were named by coaches to the 10-member all-conference first team.
“My chipping and putting was really good,” said Addy Irving, who finished just one stroke behind NorthWood’s Sophie Richmond for medalist honors. “Some of the holes were really narrow. There’s specific places where you don’t want to be. Sometimes they’re really reachable.”
Addy — the twin of Lizzy — gave her take on where the Raiders have improved most since the start of the 2023 season.
“We’re more comfortable making decisions on each shot and putting,” said Addy Irving.
Coupled with a 7-0 round robin record, Northridge finished with 16 championship points and his peers named Brewster as NLC Coach of the Year.
Brewster talked about the challenge that was Eberhart-Petro, a 5,062-yard layout from the red tees which incorporates the St. Joseph River.
“This is a course where you have to be precise,” said Brewster. “If you’re not hitting straight and hitting in the spots you need it can punish you.”
The Raiders played a nine-hole match against Mishawaka at Eberhart-Petro during the NLC round robin and a 18-hole practice round on Labor Day (Sept. 4).
“Part of the battle is knowing your course and what it will give to you,” said Brewster.
It was sunny with temperatures in the low 70s for much of Saturday’s round.
There was a 9 a.m. shotgun start and Richmond began on No. 13.
“I started off with a par,” said Richmond, who fired a 37-34—71. “I started off feeling good. My putting was really, really good. It just really worked today."
“Generally, the course is not that difficult, but the greens are really hard. They’re so undulating.”
Mia McEachern (84) led the way for Concord.
To keep her players loose, Minutemen coach Cate Tompkins engaged them in random games of Rock Paper Scissors.
“It chills them out,” said Tompkins.
Goshen was paced by Kiley Wise (93). Delaney Delagrang (95) guided Wawasee.
The last week of the pre-IHSAA tournament season is this coming week. Concord, Goshen and Northridge are in the Northridge Sectional at Meadow Valley Golf Club in Middlebury at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15.
NorthWood and Wawasee are in the Warsaw Sectional at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Winona Lake at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The East Noble Regional is Friday, Sept. 22 at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Keqdallville, followed by the State Finals.
GIRLS GOLF
(At Eberhart-Petro)
Team scores: Northridge 324, Warsaw 334, Plymouth 375, NorthWood 357, Concord 394, Goshen 421, Wawasee 423, Mishawaka 472.
Northridge — Karisa Dyer 40-39—79, Alex Reschly 43-42—85, Lizzy Irving 47-41—88, Addy Irving 37-35—72, Macey Riegsecker 45-43—88
Warsaw — Olivia Robinson-Gay 43-37—80, Abbey Peterson 38-35—73, Claire Reust 47-45—92, Abigail Davis 45-44—89, Lilly Henderson 52-46—98.
Plymouth — Madeline Borden 45-49—93, Hannah LaFree 47-40—87, Madison Hauptmann 50-56—106, Noelle Hutchings 45-46—91, Taylor Hauptmann 52-51—103.
NorthWood — Sophie Richmond 37-34—71, Leah Rowe 46-47—93, Joey Slone 48-41—89, Marley Jordan 54-50—104, Sophie Yoder 56-58—114.
Concord — Mia McEachern 45-39—84, Mahra Chris 50-49—99, Avery McDowell 45-54—99, Annika Troyer 55-60—115, Sarah Funston 59-53—112.
Goshen — Kiley Wise 48-45—93, Sophia Garber 52-50—102, Kendal Hill 54-53—107, Ella Potter 61-58—119, Ashley Snyder 72-66—138.
Wawasee — Delaney Delagrange 49-46—95, Francie McDonald 54-50—104, Taelyn Tom 61-54—115, Emma Young 59-59—118, Ava Couture 55-54—109.
Mishawaka — Grace Overymyer 63-59—117, Ava Stopcyznski 53-57—110, Lilly Wittner 64-55—119, Payton Lorman 62-64—126, Patricia Kirk 72-67—139.
Medalist — Sophie Richmond (NorthWood) 71.
NLC standings (round robin in parentheses): 1. Northridge (7-0) 16 points; 2. Warsaw (6-1) 14; 3. Plymouth (5-2) 12; 4. NorthWood (3-4) 9; 5. Goshen (4-3) 8; 6. Concord (2-5) 7; 7. Wawasee (1-6) 4; 8. Mishawaka (0-7) 2.
All-NLC First Team — Northridge — Karisa Dyer, Alex Reschly, Lizzy Irving, Addy Irving, Macey Riegsecker. Warsaw — Olivia Robinson-Gay, Abbey Peterson, Abigail Davis. Plymouth — Madeline Borden. NorthWood — Sophie Richmond.
All-NLC Honorable Mention: Plymouth — Hannah LaFree, Madison Hauptman. Concord — Mia McEachern. Goshen — Kiley Wise. NorthWood — Joey Slone.
NLC Coach of the Year: Ken Brewster (Northridge).