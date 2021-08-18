MIDDLEBURY — After a successful 2020 season, the Northridge girls cross country team looks to achieve more in the 2021 campaign.
Last year, the Raiders finished second in the Northern Lakes Conference to Warsaw. With the Tigers not in their sectional, Northridge was able to run to a sectional crown. They then placed second as a team at the regional, advancing to the semi-state race. It was at the course at Huntington University where Northridge’s team season would end, as an eighth-place finish at semi-state meant they missed the state meet as a team by two spots.
Although they didn’t qualify as a team, sophomore Haylee Hile advanced to the state finals as an individual. She was the individual sectional champion as well and will lead a talented team of returnees that also include senior Clare Ritchie and juniors Tame Baylis, Emma Long and Kylie McMann from last year’s semi-state team.
“Looking forward a good season,” Northridge coach Ryan McClane said. “We return a great core of girls with four juniors and one senior from our varsity last year. We will have eighteen girls on the team this year, so we are hoping to gain a little depth. We just missed making the state finals last year so one of the main goals for this season will be getting back to the state finals.”
Another top individual returning to the area is NorthWood senior Kaitlin Burden. She, like Hile, qualified for the state meet a year ago. She finished 67th overall at the state finals with a time of 19:47. Burden is the top returner for a Panthers team that advanced to the regional a season ago and has 10 returning letterwinners.
“Our hope is to again be in the top half of the NLC, qualify for the IHSAA Regional as a team for the 2nd consecutive year, and hopefully be in the hunt for a Semi-State birth in October,” NorthWood coach Mark Mikel said. “Burden is focused on returning to Terre Haute to improve her place at the State Championship.”
Other semi-state qualifiers returning this season are Fairfield sophomore Kate Kuhn, West Noble sophomore Ruby Clark, Goshen senior Sophia Yordy.
2021 GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY TEAM PREVIEWS
Note: Lakeland did not submit any info by our deadline.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Benjamin Hurst, 9th season (14 years overall, 67-49 record)
Assistant coaches: Linda Hochstetler
Returning letterwinners: Junior: Beka Youngberg; Sophomore: Alina Bergstresser
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “At this time we do not have a full girls team," coach Hurst said. "The current runners put in some important work this off season, so I am looking forward to seeing their improvements on the course.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Dave Juday, 23rd season
Returning letterwinners: Junior: Joyce Odhiambo; Sophomores: Ava Plank, Alex Brunswick
Other varsity runners: Senior: Abigail Lee; Juniors: Rylie Meyer, Samia Latif; Sophomores: Hallie Davis, Charity Donis; Freshmen: Maggie Weldy, Zoe Roberts, Lia Davis, Mia Mejia
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Graduation thinned us out but we have a good group of freshmen and those who returned from last year looking to pull things together and build a winning season for 2021 school year," coach Juday said. "Freshman Zoe Roberts looks to be our leading runner for this year.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Kirt Hunsberger, 16th season
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Makayla Culp, Delana Gieger, Ava Bontrager; Sophomores: Katie Kuhn, Annelise Green
Other varsity runners: Sophomores: Ashley Bechtel, Janet Miller; Freshmen: Tatum McCauley, Liz Cunningham
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We will be led by All NECC 1st teamers: Makayla Culp and Katie Kuhn," coach Hunsberger said. "Katie was also a semistate qualifier and Makayla missed that honor by one place. We had tremendous losses by graduation and girls just not coming out. There are a lot of holes to fill, so we will need to see some girls step up in a big way. I know one thing for certain, the girls are working really hard and buying into what we are doing. We will be asking a lot out of a group that has very little to no high school experience, so it will be a steep learning curve for a few of the girls. We have three girls that ran on a semistate team in 2019, so they have to help the younger girls figure things out through this journey. Staying healthy is the biggest factor, as we currently have only nine girls so we can’t afford for anyone to be watching practices and races. Setting and achieving small goals along the way is key.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Mike Wynn, 10th season (39-54 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Lee Wynn, Chris DuBois
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Nataly Esqueda, Sophia Yordy, Rylee Weishaupt, Carly Yoder; Sophomores: Mara Schrock, Michaela Corbin, Jackie Sixtos, Carmen Pedraza
Other varsity runners: Seniors: Linsey Daniels, Hope Kindig, Nadia Romero; Junior: Mary Pedraza; Sophomores: Marisol Diaz, Vanessa Santos; Freshmen: Mia Crist, Nora Post, Yessenia Medina
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We want to be more competitive in our racing," coach Wynn said. "No expectations other than to have fun, compete and enjoy the season.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Ryan McClane, 23rd season
Assistant coaches: Sam Miller, Andy Williams, Jen Schrock
Returning letterwinners: Bria Jones, Tame Baylis, Delaney Lopez, Kylie McMann, Emma Long, Haylee Hile, Ella Hoefer, Hayley Troyer, Clare Ritchie
Other varsity runners: None provided
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Mark Mikel, 17th season
Assistant coaches: Michael McMurray
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Emilie Allen, MacKenzie Brewer, Kaitlin Burden, Jenna Markham, Samantha Quinn; Junior: Reagan Austrup; Sophomores: Cassie Hunsberger, Sydney Prenkert, Rylie Price, Savanah Slone, Bridgette Stutsman
Other varsity runners: Freshmen: Savannah Burns, Emma Davidhizar
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We return six of the seven athletes who ran in the IHSAA Regional Meet last season," coach Mikel said. "Kaitlin Burden finished 67th at the State Championship Meet and had a strong track season in 2021. Emilie Allen and Jenna Markham are seasoned varsity runners and look to lead the strong trio of sophomores — Sydney Prenkert, Savannah Slone, and Cassie Hunsberger — to round out the top 6. MacKenzie Brewer has returned in the best shape of her career and looks to be one of the consistent varsity 7 for the Lady Panthers.”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Doug Slabaugh, 9th season
Assistant coaches: Staci Weisser, McKenzie Smith, Dave Stookey
Returning letterwinners: Mariah Hurst, Jordan Gibs, Lily Tyler
Other varsity runners: Trinity LaJoice, Jasmine Hernandez, Isabel Schwartz, Jessica Miller, Mollie Byall
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are going to be a team that is going to make teams work hard," coach Slabaugh said. "Very excited about the team chemistry how they are coming together and helping make each other better and encouraging each other.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Kirstin Alles, 5th season
Assistant coaches: Tyler Alles
Returning letterwinners: Junior: Elizabeth Christlieb; Sophomores: Ruby Clark, Yoseline Haro, Rachel Klagges, Breanna Moreono
Other varsity runners: None provided
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “After the success our team had last year, we are looking forward to another great season!” coach Kirstin Alles said.
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Meghann Rainsberger, 1st season
Assistant coaches: None
Returning letterwinners: None
Other varsity runners: Senior: Penelope Eash; Junior: Courtney Hall; Freshmen: Kiana Mast, Adelyn Rainsberger, Gwendolyn Owsley, Annagail Warrener
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “My goal for this season is that these girls gain confidence and that they put forth their best effort," coach Rainsberger said. "They are a great group of girls and I look forward to seeing what they are able to accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.