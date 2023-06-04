Two throwers ended up leading The Goshen News coverage area at the girls track and field state championship meet Saturday in Bloomington.
Wawasee junior Emma Yoder finished sixth in the discus throw, while Concord senior Macie Swinehart was ninth in shot put. For Yoder, her farthest throw Saturday was 137-03 feet. She actually tied with Bluffton senior Lauren Reiff at that mark, but Reiff was awarded fifth place due to not having fouled on any of her six attempts in the day. Yoder fouled once.
Yoder finished third in the state meet in discus in 2022. She had come into this year's meet as the second overall seed after throwing 156-01 feet at the Goshen regional on May 23.
Swinehart's best toss was 41-11.25 feet. She's only the fifth athlete in Concord history to place at the state finals and the first to do so since Jessica O'Connell finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles in 2014.
There were three other TGN athletes in the discus event and one other in shot put. In discus, Westview senior Lucy Rensberger placed 18th (118 feet), West Noble freshman Kayle Jordan 22nd (111-05 feet) and Elkhart sophomore Ava Decker 23rd (111-03 feet). Jordan then placed 20th in shot put with a toss of 37-10 feet.
Concord also competed in two other events as a team. In the 200-meter dash, freshman Allison DeFreese's time of 25.88 seconds was good enough to finish 20th. It was a competitive event, with all 27 athletes finishing within two seconds of each other.
Minutemen senior Ryleigh Robinson then reached 11 feet in pole vault, tying her school record she set last week, to finish 14th in that event. The pole vault state champion, Indianapolis Cathedral's Kailee Swart, set a new state record in the event Saturday with a height of 13-06.50 feet.
Joining Decker in representing Elkhart was sophomore Ja'leiiya Williams, who placed 16th overall in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.37 seconds.
NorthWood competed in two of the relay events. The quartet of Anna Roeder, Megan Mikel, Hannah Chupp and Elayna Yoder finished 19th in the 4X100-meter relay with a time of 49.53 seconds, while the 4X400 grouping of Lisa Jackson, Joslyn Miller, Sydney Prenkert and Hann Clyde placed 22nd with a time of 4:04.43.
Northridge was also in two events Saturday. Individually, freshman Dakotah Moore finished 25th in the 1,600-meter run, posting at time of 5:26.89. Moore then joined Hadley Troyer, Tame Baylis and Haylee Hile on a 4X800-meter relay team that placed 18th with a time of 9:37.83.
Noblesville edged Warren Central by one point to capture the team state championship. Along with the new pole vault record, state records were also set by Forest Park's Rachel Mehringer in the 100-meter hurdles (13.38 seconds) and Park Tudor's Gretchen Farley in the 800-meter run (2:04.95). The runner-up in the 800, Delta's Nicole Southerland, also broke the old state record in the event, too.