WARSAW — While Warsaw girls track won their 14th-straight sectional championship Tuesday on their home track, it was the Northridge Raiders who advanced in 11 events to next week’s regional meet at Goshen High School. Northridge finished second behind the Tigers, scoring 115.5 team points.
“It’s better than I expected,” admitted Northridge coach Trisha King on her team’s performance. “I knew that we would do well, but with the weather as good as it was — no wind, perfect temperatures — the girls stepped up and just competed. They said they felt less nervous for this meet; I’m not sure why that was for sure. I think they got past conference and this was less pressure maybe, and they had no nerves.”
DRAMATIC HURDLE FINISH
The closest race of the day was the 300-meter low hurdles, which ended in a sprint to the finish between Northridge’s Elainna Papandrea and Fairfield’s Maddy Yoder. While Yoder came in as the top-ranked runner in the event, it was Papandrea that was able to stick her head out just in front of Yoder’s to finish first. Papandrea won the race in 48.66 seconds, with Yoder just 0.03 seconds behind at 48.69.
“To be honest, I kind of just go numb and don’t really think,” said Papandrea of what she was thinking near the end of the race. “I just see a hurdle and go for it. But yeah, it was a great race.”
“To be honest, I didn’t see her, so I didn’t know she was that close,” added Yoder about the photo finish with Papandrea. “I probably would’ve leaned forward a little bit more. She did a really good job. It is what it is; there’s nothing I can change now. I’m ready for next week.”
Although she finished second in both the 300- and 100-meter hurdle races, Yoder was able to advance to next week’s regional in both events. She was the only Fairfield athlete to advance out of the sectional.
Papandrea also advanced as part of Northridge’s 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams.
OTHER NORTHRIDGE WINNERS
The Raiders also picked up an individual wins in the 200-meter dash. Hannah Hoffman was victorious in the 200 with a time of 26.80 seconds.
“It feels amazing,” said Hoffman of winning a sectional title. “It’s been a lot of really hard work, and it paid off.”
Northridge will be represented in every event but the 100-meter dash, 800-meter run, shot put, discus and long jump next week.
“This is huge because the ones that compete at regional will probably be nervous,” King said. “But having that team with them and have so many more girls to cheer you on and have your back, I think that’s going to help.”
NORTHWOOD ADVANCES IN FOUR EVENTS
Freshman Kady Hutsell had a nice night for the Panthers, advancing to the regional in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Junior Kaitlin Burden also advanced in two events: the 1,600-meter run and as part of NorthWood’s 4x800-meter relay team. The relay team shaved off 30 seconds from their personal best coming into the event to advance to next week.
NorthWood coach Mark Mikel credited Monday’s workout for getting his team ready for the sectional meet.
“Overall, I’m really happy with how the kids performed,” Mikel said. “We had a great night; we looked sharp, we looked good. … We did things a little bit differently (Monday) to prep than we normally did, and the kids came into today saying, ‘Man, I feel energized. I feel good.’”
OTHER LOCAL ATHLETES ADVANCING
-Wawasee: Dylan Konieczny, long jump; Emma Yoder, discus; Emma Ebright, 800-meter run
-Goshen: Nataly Esqueda, 1,600-meter run; Sasha Ramos, shot put
-Concord: Rose George, shot put
2021 Girls Sectional meet at Warsaw — advancing to Goshen regionals
Note: Top three finishers in each event advance to next week’s regional meet at Goshen.
100-meter dash: Emily Anderson, Elkhart, 13.02 seconds; Lilly Boston, Warsaw, 13.17 seconds; Kady Hutsell, NorthWood, 13.46 seconds
200-meter dash: Hannah Hoffman, Northridge, 26.80 seconds; Emily Anderson, Elkhart, 27.24 seconds; Kady Hutsell, NorthWood, 27.24 seconds
400-meter dash: Adree Beckham, Warsaw, 1:00.17; Rylee Burns, Warsaw, 1:00.31; Ella Hoefer, Northridge, 1:02.48
800-meter run: Wini Barnett, Warsaw, 2:20.56; Ava Knight, Warsaw, 2:24.82; Lilyana Lahr, Columbia City, 2:26.82
100-meter hurdles: Marin Hart, Warsaw, 15.67 seconds; Maddy Yoder, Fairfield, 16.54 seconds; Alyssa Sloop, Northridge, 16.63 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Elainna Papandrea, Northridge, 48.66 seconds; Maddy Yoder, Fairfield, 48.69 seconds; Alyssa Sloop, Northridge, 49.28 seconds
1,600-meter run: Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw, 5:17.82; Kaitlin Burden, NorthWood, 5:23.39; Nataly Esqueda, Goshen, 5:30.22
3,200-meter run: Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw, 11:54.10; Emma Long, Northridge, 12:13.09; Whitney Shepherd, Warsaw, 12:16.36
4x100-meter relay: Elkhart (Daneen Swanson, Delaney Davis, Emily Anderson and Madison Axsom), 50.44 seconds; Warsaw (Lily Boston, Kendra Love, Baylee Duncan and Avery Fitzgerald), 50.60 seconds; Northridge (Anna Ryman, Elainna Papandrea, Olivia Adkins and Hannah Hoffman), 51.60 seconds
4x400-meter relay: Warsaw (Sarah Kratzsch, Ava Knight, Wini Barnett and Adree Beckham), 4:04.20; Northridge (Elainna Papandrea, Tame Baylis, Ella Hoefer and Hannah Hoffman), 4:12.75; Columbia City (Lillian Richmond, Jensyn Longenbaugh, Felice Mullinax and Lilyana Lahr), 4:18.46
4x800-meter relay: Warsaw (Adree Beckham, Wini Barnett, Ava Knight and Amanda Lusinde), 9:42.29; Northridge (Ella Hoefer, Emma Long, Tame Baylis and Haylee Hile), 10:07.05; NorthWood (Kaitlin Burden, Alea Minnich, Kendal Miller, and Emilie Allen), 10:10.19
Shot put: Mia Pulianas, Elkhart, 39-03.75 feet; Sasha Ramos, Goshen, 37-08.5 feet; Rose George, Concord, 35-01 feet
Discus: Mia Pulianas, Elkhart, 141-01 feet; Felisha Campanello, Elkhart, 115-09 feet; Emma Yoder, Wawasee, 110-04 feet
Pole vault: Joseleen Niebbia, Warsaw, 10-00 feet; Emma Lehman, Northridge, 9-00 feet; Brooke Bolinger, Warsaw, 9-00 feet
High jump: Marin Hart, Warsaw, 5-04 feet; Madison Axsom, Elkhart, 5-03 feet; Leah Miller, Northridge, 5-01 feet
Long jump: Erika Bugg, Warsaw, 16-03.5 feet; Dylan Konieczny, Wawasee, 15-09.5 feet; Madison Axsom, Elkhart, 15-09.25 feet
Final team standings:
- Warsaw, 168 points
- Northridge, 115.5
- Elkhart, 101
- NorthWood, 51
- Goshen, 44
- Concord, 43
- Columbia City, 34
- Wawasee, 31.5
- Fairfield, 18
- Elkhart Christian Academy, 14
Note: This story has been updated online to accurately reflect who won the 800-meter race, as well as the correct runners for each advancing relay team. The Goshen News apologizes for these prior errors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.