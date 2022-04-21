GOSHEN — Warsaw may have left Goshen High School with two Northern Lakes Conference wins Thursday, but it wasn’t without a scare from Northridge.
The Raiders’ girls track team went toe-to-toe with the perennial NLC power, losing 75-57 in the team score in a three-team meet that also featured the host RedHawks. Warsaw was able to beat Goshen 97-35, while Northridge beat the RedHawks by a team score of 105-22.
“We don’t have the depth, as a team, to compete with a team like Warsaw — they have a much bigger student body,” Northridge coach Trisha King said. “But we always go into meet saying, ‘Let’s steal as many points as possible.’ And (Thursday), we definitely did that. We stole a lot of points where they didn’t expect us to, so we made them a little nervous, which I enjoyed.”
Northridge actually won more running events (6) than Warsaw (5). Raider senior Olivia Adkins was victorious in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes and was also on the winning 4X100-meter relay team with Paula Giner, Jen’Daesha Brown and Susanne Nickell.
The Raiders were then winners in three of the longer-distance events: the 800-meter run (Tame Baylis), 3,200-meter run (Haylee Hile) and 4X800-meter relay (Hile, Isabel Snyder, Gretchen Ludwig and Clare Ritchie).
“They did not expect us to win the 4X1,” said King, referencing Warsaw. “They had a bobbled exchange, so we were able to pull off those five points. Our 100 (meter dash), they didn’t expect us to win that one; we really had girls step up in that. And then our 4X8 ran a great time and stole those. The two-mile was another event they didn’t expect us to go 1-2 in. We had girls that really stepped up and got points when we needed them.”
While the running events were pretty even between the Raiders and Tigers, it was the field events where Warsaw really dominated. They won all five field events, which included taking the top four spots in pole vault, top three in the discus throw and top two in the long jump. Gaining team points in those positions ultimately pushed the Tigers ahead of a competitive Northridge team.
Even though they lost in the team competition, King is hoping Thursday’s performance propels her team into the second half of the season.
“The most important thing we’ll take out of this is the confidence boost,” King said. “They know that we can compete with these girls now. It’s not as much as us at one level and them at another; they’re seeing it like, ‘Hey, I can hang with some of these top runners and get those points where we need them.’ The confidence that they’ll take into not only the double duals we’ll have but the conference meet, that’ll be the biggest thing from this.”
For Goshen, they were unable to win any of the events contested. Coach KeJuan Leek was still pleased with some of the individual efforts from his competitors, though.
“Warsaw and Northridge are the cream of the crop in the conference, but I feel like we competed well,” Leek said. “Unfortunately, with the meet moving to today (it was postponed from April 13 due to weather), we had some girls missing due to other events. We had countless PR’s (Thursday); Camila Perez-Diener did well in the high jump. Carly (Yoder) had PR’d in her last four meets in the 2-mile and has dropped 30 seconds off her time.
“(Thursday) was an overall good day for us, but unfortunately, we didn’t have our full firepower.”
Northridge next competes this Saturday as part of the Lady Kingsmen Relays at Penn High School. The Goshen girls team is back in action Tuesday with an NLC road contest against Mishawaka.
WARSAW/NORTHRIDGE/GOSHEN GIRLS TRACK MEET 4/21/22 – Event winners
100-meter dash: Olivia Adkins, Northridge, 13.36 seconds
200-meter dash: Olivia Adkins, Northridge, 27.43 seconds
400-meter dash: Mikayla Mimmaugh, Warsaw, 1:03.71
800-meter run: Tame Baylis, Northridge, 2:28.43
1,600-meter run: Amanda Lusinde, Warsaw, 5:47.71
3,200-meter run: Haylee Hile, Northridge, 12:00.30
100-meter hurdles: Marin Hart, Warsaw, 16.48 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Marin Hart, Warsaw, 49.21 seconds
4X100-meter relay: Northridge (Paula Giner, Olivia Adkins, Jen’Daesha Brown and Susanne Nickell), 52.44 seconds
4X400-meter relay: Warsaw (Rylee Burns, Mikayla Mimmaugh, Sarah Kratzsch and Ella Laput), 4:12.66
4X800-meter relay: Northridge (Isabel Snyder, Haylee Hile, Gretchen Ludwig and Clare Ritchie), 10:41.13
Shot put: Abby Sanner, Warsaw, 37-00.50 feet
Discus throw: Abby Sanner, Warsaw, 124-09 feet
Long jump: Leila Knepp, Warsaw, 15-08.50 feet
High jump: Marin Hart, Warsaw, 5-02 feet
Pole vault:Josie Niebbia, Warsaw, 10-06 feet
Head-to-head team scores: Warsaw 75, Northridge 57; Warsaw 97, Goshen 35; Northridge 105, Goshen 22
