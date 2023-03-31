Wawasee’s Emma Yoder broke into the girls track and field scene last year, finishing third place at the state meet in the discus throw event.
The now-junior has state aspirations again this year. She is part of a growing team at Wawasee that is looking to move up the Northern Lakes Conference standings this season.
“I am excited to get the season started,” Wawasee coach Stefani Wuthrich said. “We have a fairly young team that in practice is showing a lot of potential. I am hoping this year to get a few more wins in the regular season, and show that Wawasee is going to be a competitive track team.”
NorthWood should be competitive in its sprinting races again this year, as all four members of the state-qualifying 4X100-meter relay team — senior Megan Mikel, junior Hannah Chupp and sophomores Claire Payne and Elayna Yoder — are back this season. Yoder was also the individual NLC champion in both the 100- and- 200-yard dashes last season.
Juniors Sydney Prenkert and Savannah Slone also return after advancing to state in the 4X800-meter relay for the Panthers at the state meet last season.
“The 2023 NorthWood girls track team looks to continue to improve on the success of 2022,” NorthWood coach Mark Mikel said. “With all four members of the 2022 state qualifying 4X100 relay back, and two members of the 2022 state qualifying 4X800 relay returning, expectations are to have multiple participants in Bloomington at the state meet again in June.”
Northridge advanced one event to the state finals last year: the 4X400-meter relay. Of the four that competed on that relay, only senior Tame Baylis returns.
“We graduated some of our big point scorers last year, so this year our younger girls will need to step up and help us out,” Northridge coach Trisha King said. “We have a strong distance team and a young sprint group, along with some veteran field athletes. It will be a competitive squad!”
Elkhart has a state qualifier back in sophomore Ja’leiiya Williams. She competed in the 200-yard dash at the state finals and will be a key piece for a large Lions roster.
“My expectation for the team this season is for many new track athletes to gain significant experience in their events, for returning athletes to improve in their events and for everyone, athletes and coaches, to work together to create a memorable 2023 track season,” Elkhart coach Bekah Shenk said.
2023 Goshen News area girls track teams — preseason info
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Benjamin Hurst, 9th season (19-31 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Linda Hochstetler, Michael Yeakey, Juan Perez and Dallan Troyer
Last season’s record: 4-3 (3-1 HPC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Bailey Brown and Kolette Kern; Juniors: Jisel Lopez, Mariah Stoltzfus and Grace Triplett; Sophomore: Maddie Lehman
Other varsity athletes: Seniors: Melony Moreno and Senper Solomon; Junior: Shalom Solomon; Sophomores: Karlee Crume, Sorel Miller and Elena Stutzman; Freshmen: Sofia Johar, Kendra Kern, Ellie Morris, Jenny Rios, Elishaba Sanchez, Emily Swartzendruber and Karla Torres-Enciso
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Both the boys’ and girls’ programs are looking to continue with the momentum that was building late last season after a strong showing at the HPC meet. We have a number of new athletes to the sport and I am excited to find out how they are going to best use their talents to improve the teams.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Jerry Redmond, 9th season (42-21 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Mitch Henderson, Caitlin Wynne, Shelly Henderson, Jesse Vasquez
Last season’s record: 5-3 (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Makenna Coleman, Reagan Cooper, Emily Defreese, Samia Latif, Jaylah Leggett, Rylie Meyer, Joyce Odhiambo, Maecy Potter and Macie Swinehart; Juniors: Alexandra Brunswick, Carolyn Fisher, Zoey Meyers and Ava Plank; Sophomores: Lia Davis, Dea'ana Emerson, Mileah Mckain and Zoe Roberts
Other varsity athletes: Seniors: Ryleigh Robinson, Jenna Rowe and Leslie Cruz; Juniors: Julieta Barroso Angeles, Hallie Davis, Crystal Herington and Stephany Hernandez; Sophomores: Alexandra Elisa Andrade-Carmona, Mahra Chris, Abriana Davila, Andreyah Jackson, Mia Mejia, Serena Poindexter, Sophia Sotebeer, Margaret Weldy, Jade Witt, Seryia Wright, Ava Yoder and McKenzie Bitting; Freshmen: Bianca Bryan, Claire Campanello, Allison DeFreese, Ava Dixon, Elizabeth Evans, Sharon E Hernandez Perez, Jocelyn Lanese Jones-Perry, Emerson Lee, Carleigh Jane McCloskey Meribela, Lucile Odhiambo, Guadalupe Salvador and Rheagan Stafford
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “This upcoming season could be a good one for us, if we keep working hard, and can stay healthy. We have had some challenges to deal with thus far, but I think it's going to make us stronger in the end. The returning group of sprinters we have, and some incoming freshmen, will have us being competitive in that area. We also have two returning throwers that should score well for us as well. Going to need our distance runners to step up if we want to do well in the conference race this year. They have been working hard, and will give their best efforts when the time comes. Excited to get the season going, and Praying for some good weather this spring!”
ELKHART LIONS
Head coach: Bekah Shenk, 3rd season at Elkhart (5th overall; prior two at Elkhart Central)
Assistant coaches: Stanley Davis, Dee Peters, David Link, Derek Light, Wayne Bias, Mike Mitchell, Marilyn Smith and Jeff Miller
Last season’s record: 4-2 (4-2 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Julienne Addington, Adley Keim, Jamie McCarter and Lizie Quintano; Juniors: Addison Asbury, Kyla Albright, Ashlyn Anderson, Ava Decker, Madelyn Homo, Victoria VanPelt and Grace Wesselhoft; Sophomores: A’dreanna Brown, Valeria Cruz-Portillo, Harley Eash, Alaina Dibley, Meghan Grasty, Olivia Guiterrez, Elizabeth Higgins, Taylor Holt and Ja’leiiya Williams
Other varsity athletes: Seniors: Angelica Carillo, Lesly Hernandez, Evelyn Perez Bernal, Alyson Quirk, Callie Shaffer and Bri Vindel; Juniors: Angela Acevedo, Emily Holtz, Jaya Johnson, Andi McClain, Alaina Mendoza, Samiyah Stout and Lili Torres; Sophomores: Andrea Aguirre, Paige Elliot, Ella Hubbard, Shaniyah Hughes, Ella Huff, Sophia Ibarra, Tiara Johnson, Ellie Lucchese, Aangee Mehta, Piper Roll and Paola Vazquez; Freshmen: Sofia Acosta, Laney Becraft, Teressa Campanello, Katie Campbell, Alayiah Chism, Payton Clements, Payton Dikes, Madyson Harris, Trenyce Harris, Taylor Higgins, Brynlee Jellison, Sha’asia Kelly, Malaya Martinez, Yaris Mendoza, Megan Miller, Zarreah Newson, Natalie Pereida, Samantha Perez, Presley Rose, Mallory Smith, Jaylah Willbey and Adrianna Williams.
ELKHART CHRISTIAN ACADEMY EAGLES
Head coach: Peter Casaletto, 13th season
Assistant coaches: Andrew Medford, David Hilty, Andrew Stevens and Luis Bueno
Last season’s record: HPC meet champions
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Emmalynn Brown and Miah Vida; Junior: Natalee Marshall; Sophomores: Abby Crouse and Hannah Schramm
Other varsity athletes: Seniors: Abby Stevens and Destiny Ware; Junior: Halle Flatt; Sophomores: Naveah Jones and Bri Marshall; Freshmen: Lydia Burch, Ivy Clapsaddle, Sydni Haviland, Leah Huber, Marisol Krumroy and Sheridan Maxwell
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Senior sprinter, Miah Vida is already running fast 200’s and 400’s as she led our relay team to regionals last year. She also competed at regionals for the 200, where she is threatening our school record this season. Our other returning sprinter is Abby Crouse. Abby is joined by some fast new athletes, senior Destiny Ware, sophomore Neveah Jones and freshman Ivy Clapsaddle. Our mid distance relays are our strongest events as we return half of our regional qualifying team from last year and add two very talented freshmen (Brown, Schramm, Maxwell and Huber). Our throwers include returning junior Natalee Marshall and newbies Abby Stevens, Sydni Havilad and Halle Flatt.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Kirt Hunsberger, 4th season at Fairfield (18th overall; 115-24-1 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Levi Neuzerling, Lauren Carrick and Gary Fribley
Last season’s record: 2-2 (2-2 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Olivia Thacker; Juniors: Ashley Bechtel, Daisy Compos, Katie Kuhn, Caitlin Miller and Janet Miller; Sophomores: Jada Baker, Madelyn Culp, Aaliyah Davis, Olivia Dewald, Sabrina Draper, Tatum McCauley, Myla Miller, Jalyn Stofleth and Elizabeth Cunningham
Other varsity athletes: Seniors: Eva Baijot, Benedetta Bruno and Carolina Tettamanti; Juniors: Kealee Dillon, McKenna Fisher, Kayla Hochstetler and Gabrielle Scott; Sophomores: Lucy Bontrager, Natalie Metz, Zoie Miller and Myra Schrock; Freshmen: Adria Brown, Natalee Lambright, Ashley Miller, Leah Rink and Addison Troyer
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “The expectations for the girls track program are to continue to build numbers and learn and understand fundamentals. Working on increasing the girls track IQ in their event. Two years ago, there were eight girls in the program and they hadn’t won a meet in two seasons. Last year, they had 27 girls and went 2-2 and won the Wabash Apache Invitational. This year we have 31 girls and hope to build on how competitive we are in meets. We continue to get more and more numbers out of the junior high and the talent we are getting each year is growing. We are also starting to get other sports’ athletes to join us.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Honey Storlie, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Courtney Chapman, Scott Perry, Holly Skoviak and Eva Pickard
Last season’s record: 1-7 (1-6 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kayli Anglemeyer and Ashley Salas; Sophomores: Abigail Kratzer and Kassandra Ortega
Other varsity athletes: Senior: Michelle Beristain; Juniors: Lily Berkey, Micaela Corbin, Carmen Pedraza, Gwyneth Wood, Marisol Diaz and Maritza Quevedo; Sophomores: Chloe Hill, Marlene Aguilar-Mares and Sahira Martinez
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “It is exciting to launch into a new season with Goshen Girls Varsity Track and Field! We have a young and enthusiastic team, and I have expectations of a great year. We have a thriving new crew of athletes, and are enjoying the discovery and emergence of their talents. I am very proud of the hard work of each and every athlete as we look forward to a great season in a quality, competitive region!”
JIMTOWN JIMMIES
Head coach: Kenny Kerrn, 2nd season (5-2 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Morgan Slabaugh, Dan Slabaugh, AJ Schneider and Issac Daniels
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jaycee Folkers, Ava Robertson and Milishia Rufino; Juniors: Alexis Garretson and Justyce Williams; Sophomores: Makahla Anglemyer, Cloee Dawe, Allison Reppert, Anna Riggs, Emily Schoen, Tru Whitaker and Madison Woolwine
Other varsity players: Seniors: Jaymie Clere, Philomena Marmaros, Riley Vogel and Victoria Jimenez; Junior: Briana Amaya; Sophomore: Cece Grove; Freshmen: Brooklyn King, Maddy Long, Ava Armour, Emma Martin, Flarity Harder, Elliot DiPiro, Kaylyn Schneider, Jessica Quintana, Kenzie Middleton and Kylie Wiegand
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have nearly doubled our numbers from previous years! We have a lot of young talent in this year's freshman class, as well as some other new additions representing sophomores-seniors. We are excited about the continued growth and I believe we have things going in the right direction at Jimtown (both boys and girls)! The kids have bought into the process and this is one of the most competitive groups I've been around in any sport since I've started coaching.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Trisha King, 7th season (37-9 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Clint Borntrager, Sam Miller, Ryan McClane, Mandi Lloyd, Bobby Lloyd, Troy Rumfelt and Ricky Howey
Last season’s record: 6-1 (6-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Tame Baylis, Haylee Hile, Emma Long, Sydney Nethercutt and Alyssa Sloop; Juniors: Kennedy Troyer and Emily Yeager; Sophomores: Taylor Baugh, Gretchen Ludwig and Isabel Snyder
Other varsity athletes: Seniors: Manuela Aljarez Fernandez, Gabriella Cansini, Martha Cuervo, Regan Henry, Emma Lenhart and Alyvia Yeager; Juniors: Ayla Eash, Shelby Mack, Cydney Rumfelt and Haley Sheets; Sophomores: Caitilin Bemis, Myiah Chupp, Isabella Furfaro, Lauren Hallberg, Jordyn Hile, Jessica Holdeman, Addison LeSeure, Ella Mohamed, Tiara Reed, Jocelyn Reyna, Hannah Rusk, Taylor Rusk and Emalee Straw; Freshmen: Bella Estep, Delaney Farrell, Jenna Frantz, Kara Hively, Adelyn Long, Mya Maurer, Izabel Maust, Dakotah Moore, Precious Soipan, Olivia Stoffel, Hadley Troyer and Lily Vasil
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Mark Mikel, 6th season (18-14 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Brian Ramer, Bill Mitschelen, Mike Marshall, Austin Hamsher, Taylor Knight and Tif Beer
Last season’s record: 6-2 (5-2 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Aaliyah Bonner, Megan Mikel and Abby Montgomery; Juniors: Ryanna Briscoe, Hannah Chupp, Cassie Hunsberger, Kady Hutsell, Joslyn Miller, Sydney Prenkert, Savannah Slone and Bridgette Stutsman; Sophomores: Emma Davidhizar, Jalie Forte, Julie Martin, Claire Payne and Elayna Yoder
Other varsity athletes: Seniors: Lisa Jackson and Yazmin Reyes; Sophomores: Ana Baltazar, Kaley Kiefer and Anna Roeder; Freshmen: Anniyah Bonner, Kendra Bordner, Emma Clouse, Hannah Clyde, Naima Ghaffar, Kennedy Griffen, Maddy Harner, Marli Hartman, Calli Miller, Kyla Mishler, Claire Owen, Lydia Schmucker, Faith Towler and Ava Zercher
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Stefani Wuthrich, 2nd season (1-8 overall)
Assistant coaches: Doug Slabaugh, Scot McDowell and Liz Hardy
Last season’s record: 1-8 (1-6 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Trinity LaJoice; Juniors: Brooklynn Gibson, Emma Yoder and Kaydence Shepherd; Sophomores: Addie Powell, Isabel Schwartz and Lucy Wilkinson
Other varsity athletes: Seniors: Addyson Ritter, Katelyn Nieman and Zoe Taylor; Junior: Chloe Linder; Sophomores: Abigayle Conner, Addison Beasley, Kiersten McCreary, Molly Beer, Morgan Reel, Olivia Horn and Zaylee Guy; Freshmen: Adaline Barton, Abby Speicher, Alexandra Garcia, America Benetiz, Brielle Poucher, Brianna Carouse, Danika Miller, Dayanara Trujillo, Emerson Krull, Helen Ihnen, Kate Shoemaker, Kendi Nine, Lauren McDaniels and Mia Hodgson
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: John Marano, 6th season (24-0 record)
Assistant coaches: Kyle Marano, Ben Marano, Aden Burke, Nick Kane and Maddie Bottles
Last season’s record: 6-0 (5-0 NECC West)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Beth Christlieb, Emily Mawhorter, Ruby Clark and Andrea Weaver; Junior: Rachel Klages; Sophomores: Diana Zamarripa, Ava Bish, Jalynn Baker, Lucy Martin, Makenna Nicholos, Samantha Keene, Silvia Venturi, Stefany Dominguez and Stella Venturi
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “It should be an exciting year in the NECC. We have a good mix of young talent and upperclassmen. The conference has a lot of great talent and should be exciting to watch.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Meghann Rainsberger, 2nd season
Assistant coaches: Dianne Hostetler, Phil Hostetler
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Samantha Stump, Lucy Rensberger, Maria Miller, Stacy Stutzman, Natalie Privett and Regina Miller; Sophomores: Dena Miller, Gwendolyn Owsley, Leigha Shrock, Adelyn Rainsberger, Annagail Warrener and Kiana Mast
Other varsity athletes: Senior: Kam Miller; Sophomores: Kyla Fryer and Tatiana Jones; Freshmen: Bailey Manns, Eden Mauck, Hailey Lambright, Jasmine Litton, Cheyenne Diaz, Brina Williams and Jordynn Wasson
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I am very excited about the number of new athletes that joined the team this year. I look forward to working with them as they make progress towards achieving their goals. We also have a great group of seniors who bring a wealth of experience to this group. I appreciate their willingness to help and encourage everyone on this team. We had some success last year in our regular season meets and had three individuals and the 4X400 relay qualify for regional. I expect the team this season to continue to build on previous successes and I am looking forward to seeing the results of all of their hard work.”