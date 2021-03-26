It was hard not feeling a sense of emptiness when the spring sports season in Indiana was officially canceled last April. While all sports and activities had been postponed since mid-March, the finality of everything being canceled brought out a lot of emotions.
“I feel sorry for the kids who missed out last year, but looking ahead, I feel really bad for our younger kids who now have to be leaders and didn’t get to witness or see the leaders in front of them from the previous group,” Fairfield girls track coach Matt Thacker said. “All of us are basically starting over when it comes to spring sports, especially when it comes to track.”
“It was just disappointing, especially the seniors of last year because it was that time of the year where we were getting all the mats and hurdles out from the storage unit,” added Wawasee senior Bailey Mayhew, who runs distance events for the Warriors’ track team. “Everything was really getting ready, and then the day after we got all the stuff out, they announced school would be closed.”
Having gone through the heartache of last year gives Mayhew a great sense of appreciation for being able to have her senior season this spring.
“Obviously, your senior year is supposed to be this great, big thing, and they didn’t have anything,” said Mayhew of last year’s senior class. “Ours is pretty limited, but at least we get to do some stuff that they didn’t get to do. So, I’ve been really looking forward to it.”
The girls track season officially began March 2, but with no indoor events scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most teams aren’t starting their competition schedule until this week. While some programs are trying to get one or two meets in during March, other schools — like Fairfield — won’t get started until after spring break in April. Thacker said the kids that are putting in the work for the Falcons deserve praise.
“You’ve got to give them credit: the kids we have that are coming out are getting in the weight room, doing their workouts and their sprints … It’s a testament to those kids’ worth ethic and desire to get better,” Thacker said. “That’s great to see.”
Thacker also said the pandemic has had a negative impact on track participation numbers not only at Fairfield, but across the area as a whole.
“The lack of interest in spring sports from kids has been the most disappointing thing I’ve seen from kids so far,” Thacker said. “When track and spring sports were over (last year) and people went home, people got pretty comfortable and said, ‘Hey, I don’t mind having some free time.’ And, I get that; I’m right there with them.”
The Wawasee team is smaller this year, but Mayhew is still confident in what her and her teammates can achieve this season.
“For our small size, we’ve been able to do a lot in the past,” Mayhew said. “I really believe in the people we have on the team that we can pull out some wins. For myself, I really want to get an (Northern Lakes Conference) title … I would like to try and get to state as well, but at least qualify for regionals first.”
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Benjamin Hurst, 6th season as Bethany coach, 11th overall (record not provided)
Assistant coaches: Stacey Farran, Linda Hochstetler, Michael Yeakey
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Genesis Comadoll, Rilynn Kaufmann, Erika Lopez, Tinsley Yoder, Anna Yoder; Juniors: Jordan Farran, Mackenzie Mast, Ivonne Ortiz
Other varsity members: Juniors: Kyrie Craw, Hope Hochstedler, Jenna Oostland, Katie Sauder, Helen Stoy, Reyna King; Sophomores: Lucca Kauffman, Annika Nice, Elena Stutzman, Kiersten Todd, Beka Youngberg; Freshmen: Jisel Lopez, Alice Morrison
What are you most grateful for this season? “I am grateful for the hard work that so many of the area coaches and athletes have put in following protocols, giving teams the opportunity to get out and compete,” coach Hurst said.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Jerry Redmond, 6th season (23-9 overall)
Assistant coaches: Mitch Henderson, Caitlin Wynne, Indi Jackson, Takita Earl, Rick Murray, Tesslyn Tarman
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Stephany Claudio, Rose George, Zoie Neterer, Destiny Salvador; Juniors: Aniyah Smith, Jada Swanson, Savonnah Hering
Other varsity members: Seniors: Allison Vielle, Jessica Sotelo, Leslee Sierra; Juniors: Abigail Lee, Amelia Enfield, Aubrey Morris, Yadi Novoa, Olivia Jones; Sophomores: Alona Howard, Leslie Cruz, Emily Defreese, Nidia Bustos, Joyce Odhiambo, Jaylah Legget, Macie Swinehart, Makenna Coleman, Maecy Potter, Samia Latif, Kayla Donis, Delaney Trigg, Reagan Cooper, Ryleigh Robinson, Marissa Moussa, Maryann Cintron; Freshmen: Jen'Daesha Brown, Alex Brunswick, Hallie Davis, Daniela Pena, Jenna Rowe, Chloe Farver, Emma Smith, Ava Plank, Ruth Kautzman, Charity Donis, Zoey Myers, Brooklyn Norwood, Cehcily Gevardox
What are you most grateful for this season? “We are thankful for the opportunity to be able to have the season this year. The girls have learned to never take the chance to participate in high school sports for granted. We are anxious to get the season started. The girls have been working hard, and ready to get going,” coach Redmond said.
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Matt Thacker, 3rd season at Fairfield, 11th overall (93-16 overall, 0-7 at Fairfield)
Assistant coaches: Emily Mercer-Nelson, Gary Fribley and Cam Kitson
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Senior: Maddy Yoder; Junior: Ellen Yoder
Other varsity members: Juniors: Camille Krnezic, Elisbetta Savino; Sophomores: Lauren Wutrich, Olivia Thacker; Freshmen: Brooklyn Branch, Ashley Bechtel, Daisy Campos, Eliza Weatherton, Grace Dunlap, Janet Miller, Lily Garcia-Bayles, McKenna Fisher
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: KeJuan Leek, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Jesse Vasquez, Sannie Anderson, Brianna Jondle
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Haylei Best, Kassidy Bestul, Sophia Koshmider, Alexia Potter, Sasha Ramos, Rilee Sloan, Mallory Wood; Juniors: Lindsey Daniels, Avah DeVoe, Atzimba Diaz Solid, Nataly Esqueda, Susan Houghton, Ashley Juarez Salgado, Breanna King, Estrella Manzano, Ana Mora Gonzalez, Britney Ortega, Camila Perez-Deiner, Nadia Romero, Amanda Troyer, Rylee Weishaupt, Kylee Yoder
Other varsity members: Senior: Alumdena Menendez-Jimenez; Juniors: Kayli Anglemeyer, Anna Vanderway; Sophomores: Asley Salas, Kylie Eaton, Elizabeth Chupp, Abigal Unrue, Alexis Vance; Freshman: Jackie Sixtos
What are you most grateful for this season? “We are looking forward to getting a fresh start to the season. With missing a year and having a new coach we can define what it means to be a competitive, growing, and close-knit team here on the Goshen girl’s track team,” coach Leek said.
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Keith Thompson, 25th season (record not provided)
Assistant coaches: Thom Taylor, David Priestley, Nanette Gamble
Returner letterwinners from 2019: Juniors: Brooklynn Rettig, Monica Guzman
Other varsity members: Sophomore: Keylee Fleeman; Takya Wallace, Taylor Brown, Katie Freeman, Emma Schiffli
What are you most grateful for this season? “The girls only have 10 athletes on the team. We do have some young girls that could score point, but not to win too many meets as a team.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Trisha King, 5th season (22-7 overall)
Assistant coaches: Alicia Hooley, Chad Eppley, Andrew Williams, Ryan McClane, Mandi Lloyd, Bobby Lloyd, Eric Blankenship, Nathan Weaver, Jennifer Schrock
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Hannah Hoffman, Keeton LeBaron, Emma Lehman; Juniors: Ella Hoefer, Abigail Martin, Leah Miller, Elainna Papandrea, Clare Ritchie
Other varsity members: Senior: Mila Opacic; Juniors: Olivia Adkins, Emily Hood, Alizay Maldonado, Susanne Nickell, Anna Ryman, Hayley Troyer; Sophomores: Tame Baylis, Haylee Hile, Emma Long, Kylie McMann, Sydney Nethercutt, Alyssa Sloop; Freshmen: Kierstan Crawford, Gabriella Gates, Emily Yeager
What are you most grateful for this season? “I’m extremely grateful for the kids’ resiliency despite all the setbacks they’ve had to face, and for their optimism and enthusiasm to start this season. They are excited to start competing, which makes it fun to coach them,” coach King said.
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Mark Mikel, 4th season (10-8 overall)
Assistant coaches: McKenna Mikel, Austin Hamsher, Bill Mitshcelen
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Reagan Koble, Kendal Miller, Alea Minnich, Katie Montgomery, Brooke Roa, Iliya Smith; Juniors: Emilie Allen, MacKenzie Bremer, Kaitlin Burden, Kaitlyn Chapman, Karissa Kauffman, Emma Martz
Other varsity members: Juniors: Samantha Quinn, Rayanne Yoder; Sophomores: Aliyah Bonner, Caitlin Knepp, Ainsley Miller, Megan Mikel, Abby Montgomery, Yazmin Reyes, Ariana Topping, Emily Williams; Freshmen: Jamie Barrett, Sadie Beasey, Ryanna Briscoe, Yarell Castro, Hannah Chupp, Alana Horvath, Cassie Hunsberger, Kady Hutsell, Morgan McDonald, Ellie Miller, Mia Miller, Sydney Prenkert, Savannah Slone, Bridgette Stutsman, Daisie Thomas, Katrin Wingard
What are you most grateful for this season? “I am incredibly grateful that we will be able to have a season this year after having last year cancelled all together. It has been great to be able to be with the team as we prepare to compete for the 2021 season. I appreciate the time and effort the girls are putting in to get ready for the challenge of the NCL schedule and the way they support each other,” coach Mikel said.
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jose Lopez, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Dave Stookey, Staci Wiesser, Scott McDowell
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Emma Ebright, Bailey Mayhew; Juniors: McKenzie Long, Alissa Gill, Dylan Konieczny
Other varsity members: Juniors: Mariah Hurst, Devin Haskins, Lindsay Doss, Elizabeth Miller, Jaydin Souder; Sophomores: Nadia Whalen, Nondus Davidson, Aaliyah Hire, Katelyn Nieman
What are you most grateful for this season? “What I'm most grateful this spring is for these young athletes to get a chance to compete again in a sport they love,” coach Lopez said.
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: John Marano, 1st season as West Noble coach, 14th overall (no record provided)
Assistant coaches: Tyler Alles, Wyatt Tuggle
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Erin Shoemaker, Lily Mast, Thalia Parson, Megan Wallen; Juniors: Madison Yates, Sherlyn Torres
Other varsity members: Seniors: Kristen Cox, Thalia Parson, Megan Wallen; Juniors: Uma Bair, Maddie Bottles, Leanett Campos, Sara Gross, Sherlyn Torres; Sophomores: Cabrielle Bogg, Elizabeth Christleib, Mackensey Mabie, Emily Mawhorter, Mckenna Nichols; Freshmen: Chole Bontrager, JaLynn Baker, Ruby Clark, Payton Eash, Yoselin Haro, Samantha Keen, Rachel Klages, Breanna Moreno, Isabel Olvera, Andreae Weaver
What are you most grateful for this season? “I am most grateful that the girls will actually be able to compete this year. After missing out on last season it will be nice to see everyone compete again,” coach Marano said.
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Co-Head coaches: Kurt Stump and Paul Baker, both 1st season
Assistant coach: Kristen McDonald
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Sam Castillo, Deann Fry
Other varsity members: Sophomores: Eve Niccum, Natalie Privett, Lucy Rensberger, Sam Stump, Stacy Stutzman, Regina Yoder
What are you most grateful for this season? We are just happy to be getting together this season. Recruiting has been difficult with the loss of last season. We look forward to competing individually, but team numbers are too low to be concerned with winning track meets,” coach Baker said.
