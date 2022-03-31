Last year, The Goshen News coverage area only had one girls track and field athlete qualify for the state meet: Northridge senior Hannah Hoffman. She wound up finishing 27th in the event.
While there isn’t any state meet experience returning to the coverage area in 2022, plenty of regional qualifiers have returned looking to make it to the final weekend of the season. Northridge qualified in 11 events for the regional last year and hope to find similar success this year.
Among that group is senior Elainna Papandrea, who won a sectional title in the 300-meter hurdles in 2021. Distance runners in juniors Tame Baylis, Emma Long and Haylee Hile and senior Clare Ritchie will all look to build off of strong cross country seasons as well, as they helped lead the Raiders to the state final this past fall. All four were regional qualifiers in track last spring, too.
“I'm looking forward to a competitive season this year, with the return of most of our regional qualifiers and the addition of some new talent,” Northridge head coach Trisha King said. “We have a reigning sectional champ in Elainna Papandrea, and a team of hardworking girls who want to improve every day. I'm excited for what they will accomplish.”
Another top athlete from the area will be Wawasee senior Dylan Konieczny, who recently committed to Purdue-Fort Wayne to continue her athletic career at the next level. The Warrior standout is strongest in both the long jump and high jump, placing second and third, respectively, at last year’s sectional in those events.
Konieczny will be a valuable leader for first-year Wawasee head coach Stefani Wuthrich.
“With this being my first year, I am really excited to start my year coaching here at Wawasee,” Wuthrich said. “We have a lot of freshmen on the team and they are showing great potential. And we have many returning letterwinners. It's great to see this as a coach.”
Amongst the Northeast Corner Conference schools, Lakeland returns its two regional qualifiers from a season ago in senior Brooklyn Rettig (high jump) and sophomore Emma Schiffli (pole vault). West Noble’s three individual regional qualifiers from last year also return in senior Maddie Bottles (shot put), junior Emily Mawhorter (long jump) and sophomore Yoseline Haro (200-meter dash, 400-meter dash). Westview also has its two regional competitors back in juniors Stacy Stutzman (300-meter hurdles) and Lucy Rensberger (discus throw).
“Looking for another exciting year,” West Noble head coach John Marano said. “I think the conference is going to be very competitive. A lot of great athletes throughout the conference which should make for an exciting season.”
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Benjamin Hurst (19-27 overall)
Assistant coaches: Linda Hochstetler, Stacey Farran, Michael Yeakey
Last season’s record: 4-3 (3-1 HPC)
Roster: Seniors: Jordana Farran, Hope Hochstedler, Mackenzie Mast, Jenna Oostland, Ivonne Ortiz, Katie Sauder, Helen Stoy; Juniors: Bailee Brown, Lucca Kauffman, Kolette Kern, Beka Youngberg; Sophomores: Jisel Lopez, Alice Morrison, Mariah Stoltzfus, Grace Triplett; Freshmen: Isabela Alvarez, Maddie Lehman, Sorel Miller, Cassia Nice, Mary Smucker, Maya Vazquez
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “Numbers are up from last year. With a good number of first year athletes, it will be exciting to see how they progress throughout the season.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Jerry Redmond (24-18 overall)
Assistant coaches: Mitch Henderson, Cait Wynne, Vanessa Steiner, Shelly Henderson, Brett Baranic, Levon Parker
Last season’s record: 3-5 (2-5 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jada Swanson, Yvonne Herring, Aniya Smith, Brooklyn Norwood; Juniors: Joyce Odhiambo, Makenna Coleman, Maecy Potter, Emily Defreese, Delaney Trigg, Macie Swinehart, Samia Latif, Jaylan Leggett, Reagan Cooper
Other varsity players: Seniors: Kayla Donis, Yadi Novoa, Alex Davis, Ameila Enfield, Nidia Bustos, Abigail Lee, Marie Sadoun; Juniors: Alonna Howard, Leslie Cruz, Kiara Hostetler, Daniela Pena, Jenna Rowe, Rylie Meyer; Sophomores: Kaiya Newburn, Carolyn Fisher, Madea Wayker, Yesenia Conley, Zoey Meyers, Lilian Hunter, Hallie Davis, Charity Donis, Alex Brunswick, Ava Plank; Freshmen: Ivana Carter, Angel Moukangwe, Sophia Sotebeer, Madison McCray, Dea'ana Emerson, Hayden Casey, Syria Wright, Naomi Wayker, Mileah McKain, Mahra Chris, Scarlet Banegas, Lia Davis, Zoe Roberts, Mia Mejia, DJorin Mourning, Ivana Carter, Maggie Weldy, Emonye Washington, Mareiona Waron, Julleca Angeles; Managers: Emma Smith, Selena Diaz, Kim Ortega
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We have a really young team this season, really don't know what to expect. Knowing that, going to make for an exciting interesting season. Really going to stress on doing all the little things right, and I think if we do that, everything else will take care of itself.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Kirt Hunsberger, 1st season back as head coach (4th overall at school, 18th overall)
Assistant coaches: Gary Fribley, Levi Neuzerling
Last season’s record: 1-4 (1-4 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Nicole Haldeman; Junior: Olivia Thacker; Sophomores: Ashley Bechtel, Kaitlyn Kuhn, Janet Miller
Other key varsity players: Sophomore: Annelise Green; Freshmen: Jalyn Stofleth, Madelyn Culp, Olivia Dewald
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “There were 11 girls on the team last year, with numerous injuries. The goal I had in returning to coaching track was to build those numbers to the point we could have kids in every event in each meet. We have 30 girls out this spring and we are in the process of trying to find where they will fit in best. The goal is to gain experience and teach the kids the sport and getting them to learn about the technique of their events. We will take our lumps in the really strong west NECC division, but the goal is getting better and more competitive each and every meet, creating culture and track IQ are goals. We must stay healthy. The kids understand we are building for the future. The girls have only one senior.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: KeJuan Leek, 2nd season
Last season's record: 3-8 (1-6 NLC)
Key returners: Seniors: Lindsey Daniels, Avah Devoe, Atzimba Diaz-Solis, Nataly Esqueda, Britney Ortega, Camila Perez-Diener, Abigail Unrue, Anna Vanderwey, Rylee Weishaupt, Kylee Yoder; Juniors: Kayli Anglemeyer, Ashley Salas
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: "We currently have a lot of momentum going and we want to capitalize on that to develop our girls into conference competitors. We have a lot of senior leadership this year that is going to help us stay focused and keep our eyes on the prize. These are girls who understand what it takes to compete at the regional level and can help the team get mentally prepared to take on the toughest of challenges."
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Keith Thompson
Assistant coaches: Thom Taylor, Nannette Gamble, Tara Chapman, Mike Troyer, Guy Glick
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Monica Guzman, Brooklynn Rettig; Juniors: Keylee Fleeman, Grecia Munoz; Sophomores: Katie Freeman, Emma Schiffli, Eva Taylor
Other varsity players: Senior: Litzi Munoz; Junior: Grace Iddings; Sophomores: Jarumy Garcia, Mia Sanchez, Taylor Brown; Freshmen: Andrea Granados-Granados, Zulema Nieves, Alayna Rasler, Cara Schackow, Arlene Thompson, Rebeka Gavan
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Trisha King (31-8 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Mandi Lloyd, Bobby Lloyd, Amy Floria, Andy Williams, Ryan McClane, Alicia Hooley, Clint Bontreger, Eric Blankenship, Troy Rumfelt
Last season’s record: 9-1 (6-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Olivia Adkins, Ella Hoefer, Emily Hood, Leah Miller, Susanne Nickell, Elainna Papandrea, Clare Ritchie; Juniors: Tame Balis, Haylee Hile, Emma Long, Kylie McMann, Alyssa Sloop, Sydney Nethercutt; Sophomores: Gaby Gates, Emily Yeager
Other varsity players: Won't know these for sure until we run some meets.
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Mark Mikel (12-12 overall)
Assistant coaches: McKenna Mikel, Bill Mitschelen, Brian Ramer, Austin Hampsher, Scott Tuttle, Roman Smith
Last season’s record: 4-4 (3-4 NLC)
Roster: Seniors: Emilie Allen, MacKenzie Brewer, Kaitlin Burden, Karissa Kauffman; Juniors: Aaliyah Bonner, Megan Mikel, Abby Montgomery; Sophomores: Hannah Chupp, Cassie Hunsberger, Kady Hutsell, Joselyn Miller, Savannah Slone, Bridgette Stutsman, Daisie Thomas
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We are looking to build upon last year’s successes having multiple regional qualifiers, especially in the 4x800 and 4x100 relays. Kaitlin Burden, Emilie Allen and MacKenzie Brewer bring great experience to the distance crew after leading the cross country team to a semistate birth last fall. Karissa Kauffman promises to bring points in the throws. Hannah Chupp returns to the hurdles races. It’s always exciting to see what athletes step up and become contributors in a new season.”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Stefani Wuthrich, first season
Assistant coaches: Liz Hardy, Doug Slabaugh, Scot McDowell
Returning letterwinners: Brooklynn Gibson, Alissa Gill, Mariah Hurst, Dylan Konieczny, McKenzie Long, Katelyn Nieman, Kaydence Shepherd, Nadia Whalen, Emma Yoder
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: John Marano
Assistant coaches: Wyatt Tuggle, Kyley Marano
Last season’s record: NECC West Conference Champions
Returning letterwinners: Emily Mawhorter, Maddie Bottles, Maddison Yates, Yoseline Haro, Elizabeth Christlieb, Ruby Clarke, Sara Gross, Kristen Cox, Summer Richardson, Andrea Weaver, Uma Bair, Jacelynn James, Stefany Dominguez, Silvia Venturi, Jalynn Baker, Lea Campos, Rachel Klages, Samantha Keene, Lucy Martin, Mercedez Krontz, Erika Lara, Taryn Brimhall, Bre Moreno, Ariana Tayaghua, Diana Zamarripa, Makenna Nichols, Sophie Offerbach, Ashley Martinez, Liley Rutter
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Meghann Rainsberger
Assistant coaches: Phil Hostetler, Dianne Hostetler
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Penelope Eash; Juniors: Evangeline Niccum, Lucy Rensberger, Natalie Privett, Regina Yoder, Samantha Stump, Stacy Stutzman
Other varsity players: Juniors: Dayshayla Miller, Maria Miler; Freshmen: Adelyn Rainsberger, Annagail Warrener, Dena Miller, Gwendolynn Owsley, Kiana Mast, Kyla Fryer, Leigha Schrock
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “This team has a lot of talent and I am excited to see what they can do this season. Our returning letterwinners make a great foundation for this team and our freshmen add a lot of energy. I look forward to them achieving personal goals as they encourage each other.”
