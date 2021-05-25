GOSHEN — After qualifying athletes in 11 events at last week’s sectional meet at Warsaw, the Northridge girls track team currently has just one qualified for the state meet.
That honor belongs to senior Hannah Hoffman, who finished second in the 200-meter dash at the Goshen regional Tuesday night. The top three in each event automatically advance to next Saturday’s state championship meet, held at Ben Davis High School this year in Indianapolis.
Hoffman ran the 200-meter race in 26.32 seconds.
“It’s awesome,” said Hoffman of qualifying for the state meet. “It’s an amazing opportunity. I was very hopeful going into this meet, and I really wanted to push myself. And, that happened, I guess.”
Hoffman was seeded fourth coming into the race. She qualified for the finals with a prelim time of 26.81 seconds. With a shot to qualify for the state meet, Hoffman knew she had to give 100% in the final race.
“The main thing that was running through my head was, ‘Fight as hard as you can and just finish,’” Hoffman said. “’Finish how you know you can,’ and that was my goal. I wanted to finish like I did my best.”
Unfortunately for Hoffman, she was the only member of her team to qualify for the state meet. The next closest Raider qualifier was the 4x800-meter relay, which finished in fourth place.
Culver Academies won the team championship with 88 points scored. Warsaw finished a close second with 84.5 points, while Penn placed third with 71 points.
As of now, Hoffman is the only athlete from The Goshen News coverage area that has qualified for the state finals from the Goshen regional. No other athletes from the competing schools (Concord, Goshen, NorthWood, Wawasee and Fairfield) placed in the top three of events. There is a chance that those who finished fourth or fifth in their respective events could be selected as an at-large selection for the state meet. That information won’t be provided until later in the week.
The boys regional track meets are Thursday. Athletes from The Goshen News area will be competing in regionals at Kokomo and Marion high schools.
2021 Girls Regional meet at Goshen — advancing to the state finals
Note: Top three finishers in each event automatically advance to next Saturday’s state meet at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. Others from the regional may be selected for the state meet as at-large selections from the regional based on their performances. The full field will be announced by the IHSAA later in the week.
100-meter dash: Angel Thomas, South Bend Adams, 12.60 seconds; Emily Anderson, Elkhart, 12.77 seconds; Cecile Figueroa, Culver Academies, 12.95 seconds
200-meter dash: Emma Ewer, Madison-Grant, 26.29 seconds; Hannah Hoffman, Northridge, 26.32 seconds; Cecile Figueroa, Culver Academies, 26.51 seconds
400-meter dash: Sarah Beshara, Mishawaka, 59.42 seconds; Chase Hayes, Western, 59.89 seconds; Maggie Bialek, Culver Academies, 1:00.49
800-meter run: Nicole Marshall, Penn, 2:16.82; Julia Economou, Penn, 2:19.08; Lilyana Lehr, Columbia City, 2:24.34
100-meter hurdles: Makala Pfefferkorn, Taylor, 15.16 seconds; Marin Hart, Warsaw, 15.39 seconds; Ella Frick, South Bend St. Joseph, 15.87 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Cecilia Delinski, John Glenn, 45.28 seconds; Liberty Scott, Cass, 46.50 seconds; Makala Pfefferkorn, Taylor, 46.53 seconds
1,600-meter run: Lexi Allen, Culver Academies, 4:54.57; Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw, 5:14.42; Mary Eubank, Penn, 5:14.44
3,200-meter run: Lexi Allen, Culver Academies, 10:55.99; Julynne Spidell, Kokomo, 11:24.96; Madilyn Calloway, Rochester, 11:33.47
4x100-meter relay: Elkhart (Delaney Davis, Daneen Swanson, Madison Axsom and Emily Anderson), 50.03 seconds; South Bend Adams (Makenley Macon, Sofia Frazee, Adele Zyniewicz and Angel Thomas), 50.19 seconds; Warsaw (Avery Fitzgerald, Lillian Boston, Baylee Duncan and Kendra Love), 50.45 seconds
4x400-meter relay: Warsaw (Rylee Burns, Ava Knight, Sarah Kratzsch and Wini Barnett), 4:03.27; Penn (Emily Salwin, Julia Economou, Keotave Love and Nicole Marshall), 4:03.49; Culver Academies (Quinn Bird, Madison Rivera, Lena Spiller and Maggie Bialek), 4:03.65
4x800-meter relay: Penn (Ava Gillis, Julia Economou, Julie Smith and Nicole Marshall), 9:30.78; Warsaw (Josefina Rastrelli, Amanda Lusinde, Ava Knight and Wini Barnett), 9:48.50; Culver Academies (Elizabeth Strogilos, Lillian VerMeulen, Emily Heim and Margaret VerMeulen), 10:04.96
Shot put: Averi Parker, Cass, 41-04 feet; Mia Pulianas, Elkhart, 40-04 feet; Carley Camp, Logansport, 38-01 feet
Discus: Mia Pulianas, Elkhart, 156-09 feet; Averi Parker, Cass, 144-09 feet; Madison Miller, Culver Academies, 127-08 feet
Pole vault: Catie Smith, Northwestern, 10-09 feet; Holly Bagarus, Mishawaka, 10-03 feet; Josie Niebbia, Warsaw, 10-03 feet
High jump: Marin Hart, Warsaw, 5-04 feet; Madison Axsom, Elkhart, 5-03 feet; Kennedy Szabo, Penn, 5-02 feet
Long jump: Makala Pfefferkorn, Taylor, 17-11.5 feet; Joan Easter, Northwestern, 17-02 feet; Bella Saratore, South Bend St. Joseph, 17-01.75 feet
Final team standings — top 10 (29 schools earned at least one point):
- Culver Academies, 88 points
- Warsaw, 84.5
- Penn, 71
- Elkhart, 50.3
- Northridge, 37.5
- South Bend St. Joseph, 30.5
- Cass, 29
- Mishawaka, 28
- Taylor, 26
- South Bend Adams, 24
