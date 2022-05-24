A total of five event qualifiers across four different schools from The Goshen News coverage area automatically advanced to the girls state track meet next Friday, June 3 based on their performances in Tuesday’s regional action. The state meet returns to Indiana University in Bloomington this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Kokomo regional, NorthWood was able to qualify both its 4X100 and 4X800 relay teams, finishing in third place in both events to automatically advance to the state meet. The top three finishers in each event at the regional automatically advance to the state meet, with three more at-large spots being filled afterwards to give 27 competitors total in each event at state.
The 4X100 team for the Panthers is comprised of Hannah Chupp, Claire Payne, Megan Mikel and Elayna Yoder, while the 4X800 team is Emilie Allen, Sydney Prenkert, Mackinze Brewer and Kaitlin Burden.
Northridge and Wawasee were also able to qualify in one event each from the Kokomo regional. The Raiders’ 4X400 relay team of Elaina Papandrea, Olivia Adkins, Jen’Daesha Brown and Tame Baylis punched their ticket to state with a second-place finish in the race, while sophomore discus thrower Emma Yoder was able to advance to state from Wawasee with a third-place finish in her event.
Only one athlete from the Goshen News area advanced out of the Marion regional, and that was Lakeland senior Brooklyn Rettig. She did so in grand style, winning the regional championship in the high jump with a leap of 5-03 feet.
There were plenty of other athletes from our coverage area that competed in regionals, with some falling just short of the top three in their events. Their performances are listed below.
GOSHEN NEWS COVERAGE AREA ATHLETES COMPETING IN 2022 GIRLS TRACK REGIONALS
State qualifiers for teams listed below first, then in order by how they appear on the final results PDFs posted online at ihsaa.org.
KOKOMO REGIONAL
NorthWood (2 state qualifiers):
- 4X100-meter relay: Hannah Chupp, Claire Payne, Megan Mikel and Elayna Yoder, 3rd place, 50.65 seconds (state qualifier)
- 4X800-meter relay: Emilie Allen, Sydney Prenkert, Mackinze Brewer and Kaitlin Burden, 3rd place, 9:52.18 (state qualifier)
- 100-meter dash: Elayna Yoder, 4th in finals, 12.80 seconds; Megan Mikel, 7th in finals, 13.37 seconds
- 200-meter dash: Elayna Yoder, 10th in prelims, 27:00 seconds; Kady Hutsell, 13th in prelims. 27.27 seconds
- 400-meter dash: Joselyn Miller, 12th place, 1:04.81
- 800-meter run: Kaitlin Burden, 7th place, 2:29.47; Emilie Allen, 8th place, 2:29.79
- 1,600-meter run: Kaitlin Burden, 4th place, 5:26.12
- 3,200-meter run: Mackinze Brewer, 15th place, 12:39.90
- 100-meter hurdles: Hannah Chupp, 13th in prelims, 17.53 seconds
- High jump: Claire Payne, 13th place, 4-10 feet
Northridge (1 state qualifier):
- 4X400-meter relay: Elaina Papandrea, Olivia Adkins, Jen’Daesha Brown and Tame Baylis, 2nd place, 4:05.63 (state qualifiers)
- 200-meter dash: Jen’Daesha Brown, 5th in finals, 26.75 seconds; Olivia Adkins, 7th in finals, 26.85 seconds
- 400-meter run: Ella Hoefer, 13th place, 1:05.63
- 800-meter run: Tame Baylis, 5th place, 2:26.57
- 1,600-meter run: Clare Ritchie, 13th place, 5:42.90
- 3,200-meter run: Haylee Hile, 4th place, 11:23.84
- 100-meter hurdles: Alyssa Sloop, 8th in finals, 16.57 seconds
- 300-meter hurdles: Elaina Papandrea, 12th place, 50.43 seconds; Alyssa Sloop, 15th place, 51.04 seconds
- 4X100-meter relay: Elaina Papandrea, Jen’Daesha Brown, Susanne Nickell and Olivia Adkins, 6th place, 51.03 seconds
- 4X800-meter relay: Isabelle Snyder, Haylee Hile, Emma Long and Tame Baylis, 7th place, 10:11.48
- High jump: Leah Miller, 11th place, 5 feet; Susanne Nickell, 13th place, 4-10 feet
- Pole vault: Emily Hood, 10th place, 8-6 feet
- Shot put: Sydney Nethercutt, 4th place, 37-7.50 feet
- Discus throw: Sydney Nethercutt, 13th place, 90-10 feet
Wawasee (1 state qualifier):
- Discus throw: Emma Yoder, 3rd place, 132-09 feet (state qualifier)
- 400-meter run: Addison Powell, 13th place, 1:05.73
- 4X400-meter relay: Trinity LaJoice, Addison Powell, Alissa Gill and McKenzie Long, 10th place, 4:19.93
- 4X800-meter relay: Trinity LaJoice, Courtney Cox, Jasmine Hernandez and McKenzie Long, 8th place, 10:15.65
- High jump: Dylan Konieczny, 6th place, 5-01 feet
- Long jump: Dylan Konieczny, 8th place, 16-01.25 feet
Concord:
- 100-meter dash: Jaylan Leggett, 10th in prelims, 13.00 seconds
- 1,600-meter run: Zoe Roberts, 15th place, 5:52.84
- 300-meter hurdles: Zoey Myers, 13th place, 50.19 seconds
- 4X100-meter dash: DQ’d
- 4X400-meter relay: Samia Latif, Carolyn Fisher, Lia Davis and Charity Donis, 8th place, 4:19.68
- High jump: Lia Davis, no height
- Long jump: Jaylan Leggett, 5th place, 16-05.75 feet
- Shot put: Macie Swinhart, 7th place, 34-11.5 feet; Makenna Coleman, 8th place, 33-09.25 feet
- Discus: Macie Swinhart, 8th place, 105-08 feet
MARION REGIONAL
Lakeland (1 state qualifier):
- High jump: Brooklyn Rettig, 1st place, 5-03 feet (state qualifier)
- Pole vault: Emma Schiffli, 6th place, 10-03 feet
Westview:
- 300-meter hurdles: Stacy Stutzman, 15th place, 50.03 seconds
- 4X400-meter relay: Stacy Stutzman, Adelyn Rainsberger, Natalie Privett and Penelope Eash, 12th place, 4:18.65
- Shot put: Lucy Rensberger, 13th place, 31-01.50 feet
- Discus throw: Lucy Rensberger, no mark
West Noble:
- 100-meter dash: Stefany Dominguez, 10th place in prelims, 13.03 seconds
- 200-meter dash: Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez, 12th place, 27.19 seconds
- 4X100-meter relay: Madison Yates, Stefany Dominguez, Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez and Emily Mawhorter, 9th place, 50.93 seconds
- 4X800-meter relay: Ruby Clark, Elizabeth Christlieb, Ava Bish and Rachel Klagges, 13th place, 10:44.81
- Long jump: Emily Mawhorter, 11th place, 11-05.75 feet
- Shot put: Madelynn Bottles, 16th place, 29-10 feet
- Discus throw: Madelynn Bottles, 9th place, 105-00 feet