The following is a press release sent by Goshen High School. It has only been modified for grammatical purposes.
"Goshen High School is proud to honor Ron Fecher as the Honorary Referee of the 31st Annual Girls Goshen Relays. Ron is one of the many unsung heroes of this sport. Ron has 37 years of experience as a cross country and track & field starter and was named the 2001 “IHSAA State Official of the Year."
Ron fell in love with track & field in high school. When he attended Ball State University, he had three career goals in mind: a teaching degree, a career in coaching, and writing about track & field. He completed all three of those goals. After Ball State, he taught English in the Fort Wayne School system for many years at the middle and high school levels, coached track & field at Northside and Southside High Schools up until this year, and published articles about coaching track & field. He retired from teaching in 1997, but has never retired from coaching and promoting track & field.
Ball State is where Ron met his future wife, Karen. They have been married for 57 years! They have one daughter, Kris, and two grandchildren who are both runners! Running was always one of his passions and his way of exercising. He never missed a day a running for a stretch of thirty-nine years, until his knees told him to stop!
According to longtime friend, Dean Slavens, “Ron is one heckuva a hurdle coach!” Ron was always mentoring and helping other starters. He continued to give back to track & field by facilitating Rules Interpretation meetings for officials and coaches, and by starting meets all around northern Indiana.
He even made his own “starting shells” at home, shared those with many other starters, and has taught other to make shells!
The time and effort he has committed to HS track & field shows a level of dedication that has been matched by very few."
The girls Goshen Relays are Saturday at Foreman Field. The 16-school event begins at 9 a.m.
