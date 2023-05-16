WARSAW — While Warsaw won its 16th straight girls track sectional championship Tuesday night, plenty of area athletes had standout performances.
Concord finished second as a team with 89.50 points. They automatically qualified for next week’s regional in five events: freshman Allison DeFreese in the 200-meter dash, the 4X100-meter relay team of DeFreese, senior Jaylah Leggett, freshman Jocelyn Jones-Perry and Reagan Cooper, senior Macie Swinehart in both the discus throw and the shot put, and senior Ryleigh Robinson in the pole vault.
Robinson won the pole vault with a height of 10-03 feet. She already has the school record in the event and has improved her height by more than a foot already this season, which is rare for an event like pole vault.
“She’s a good athlete,” said Concord coach Jerry Redmond of Robinson. “She wants to get better and she wants to do well. We’ve moved her up to a bigger pole, and that helps a lot, too. She knows she can do better, and she wants to do better. So, she’s not done.”
Swinehart won the shot put with a toss of 41-08.75 feet, which was a personal best for her. She then finished third in the discus.
The 4X100 team won with a time of 50.24 seconds.
NORTHRIDGE TAKES THIRD
Anchored by strong performances in the distance events, Northridge finished third with 82.5 points scored, seven behind Concord.
The Raiders won three events. They started the evening by winning the 4X800-meter relay, with the quartet of freshman Hadley Troyer, freshman Dakotah Moore, senior Tame Baylis and senior Haylee Hile winning with a time of 9:37.90. Troyer, Moore and Baylis then came back at the end of the night, along with junior Kennedy Troyer, to take third in the 4X400-meter relay.
Moore made it three events qualified for when she had a third-place showing in the 1,600-meter run. She was the only athlete from The Goshen News coverage area to advance in three events.
Hile was also a champion in the 3,200-meter run, winning by an impressive 27 seconds with a time of 11:30.68.
Northridge then qualified in both hurdles events. Senior Alyssa Sloop was the champion in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.89 seconds. She also qualified for regionals in the 100-meter hurdles with a second-place showing in that event.
“She’s been working on her 300 race since her freshman year; just trying to get under that 50-(second) mark and then that 49-second mark,” said Northridge coach Trisha King of Sloop. “She’s been struggling through an injury this season — I should say thriving through an injury. She’s so, so tough, and she guts out every race. She told me on (the first) curve, ‘This is my race,’ and it was. From the get-go, she takes charge. She’s awesome to coach.”
HUGHES LEADS ELKHART TO FOURTH
Elkhart sophomore Shaniyah Hughes won both jumping events Tuesday, reigning in the high jump with a height of 5-02 feet and the long jump with a leap of 17-00.25 feet.
Hughes mentioned how two strong performances will give her motivation going into next week’s regional.
“I feel like I’ve gotten some real confidence,” Hughes said. “I’ve just got to practice, practice, practice this week, of course. Probably going to stay overtime.”
Elkhart finished with 77 team points to take fourth place. They also advanced to regionals in the 100-meter dash (sophomore Ja’leiiya Williams), the 4X100-meter relay (sophomore Taylor Holt, sophomore A’Dreanna Brown, junior Grace Wesselhoft and Williams), the discus throw (junior Ava Decker) and another long jumper, with junior Samiyah Stout finishing in second behind Hughes.
NORTHWOOD QUALIFIES IN SIX EVENTS
NorthWood finished fifth as a team Tuesday, automatically qualifying in six events as a team.
The lone champion for the Panthers was junior Hannah Chupp, who triumphed in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.68 seconds.
Chupp was then part of a 4X100-meter relay team with Anna Roeder, Megan Mikel and Elayna Yoder that finished second. NorthWood also was second in the 4X400-meter relay, with the quartet of Lisa Jackson, Joslyn Miller, Sydney Prenkert and Hanna Clyde producing that result.
Clyde also took second in the 800-meter run. Claire Payne then advanced with a second-place finish in the high jump.
NorthWood coach Mark Mikel noted the performance of Clyde, a freshman.
“Hanna Clyde is a competitor,” Mark Mikel said. “I’d take a dozen of her if you could clone her for me.”
OTHER AREA QUALIFIERS
Wawasee advanced three to regional. Emma Yoder continued her dominance in the discus, as the junior had a sectional record-setting throw of 143-03 feet to win the event. That is also a new school record. Junior Brooklynn Gibson finished second in the shot put with a toss of 37-06.25 feet, and junior Kaydence Shepherd was third in the long jump.
Bethany Christian only brought four total athletes, but one was able to qualify in two events. Senior Bailee Brown moved on in both the 100- and- 300-meter hurdles, taking third in the 100 and second in the 300.
“I think I was a little surprised,” said Brown of qualifying in both events. “I knew my times coming into the meet put me in a really good position to potentially move on, but I definitely surprised myself a little bit.”
Goshen had an event winner, with freshman Kristina Petkova winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.51 seconds.
Jimtown freshman Brooklyn King advanced in shot put with a throw of 36-02.50 feet, good for third place in the event. Elkhart Christian Academy saw Miah Vida advance with a third-place time of 26.93 seconds in the 200-meter dash.
2023 GIRLS TRACK SECTIONAL 7 AT WARSAW — Automatic regional qualifiers and team standings
Qualifiers advance to the Goshen regional Tuesday, May 23. Others from sectional may advance once final times from around the state are collected
100-meter dash: Camryn Burner, Warsaw, 12.29 seconds; Ja’leiiya Williams, Elkhart, 12.30 seconds; Elayna Yoder, NorthWood, 12.52 seconds
200-meter dash: Camryn Burner, Warsaw, 25.91 seconds; Allison DeFreese, Concord, 26.57 seconds; Miah Vida, ECA, 26.93 seconds
400-meter dash: Kristina Petkova, Goshen, 58.81 seconds; Ali Barkey, Warsaw, 1:01.49; Alana Bonham, Columbia City, 1:02.23
800-meter run: Josefine Rastrelli, Warsaw, 2:18.26; Hanna Clyde, NorthWood, 2:21.87; Felice Mullinax, Columbia City, 2:22.92
1,600-meter run: Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw, 4:58.47; Dakotah Moore, Northridge, 5:24.89; Eden Metz, Warsaw, 5:27.92
3,200-meter run: Haylee Hile, Northridge, 11:30.68; Samantha Rastrelli, Warsaw, 11:57; Eden Metz, Warsaw, 12:08.82
100-meter hurdles: Hannah Chupp, NorthWood, 15.68 seconds; Alyssa Sloop, Northridge, 16.43 seconds; Bailee Brown, Bethany Christian, 16.67 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Alyssa Sloop, Northridge, 48.89 seconds; Bailee Brown, Bethany Christian, 49.04 seconds; Annabel Parker, Warsaw, 49.62 seconds
4X100-meter relay: Concord (Jaylah Leggett, Jocelyn Jones-Perry, Reagan Cooper and Allison DeFreese, 50.24 seconds); NorthWood (Anna Roeder, Megan Mikel, Hannah Chupp and Elayna Yoder, 50.32 seconds); Elkhart (Taylor Holt, A’Dreanna Grace Wesselhoft and Ja’leiiya Williams, 51.07 seconds)
4X400-meter relay: Warsaw (Ali Barkey, Madison Smalley, Mikayla Mimnaugh and Josefina Rastrelli, 4:05.14); NorthWood (Lisa Jackson, Joslyn Miller, Sydney Prenkert and Hanna Clyde, 4:06.77); Northridge (Kennedy Troyer, Hadley Troyer, Dakotah Moore and Tame Baylis, 4:10.43)
4X800-meter relay: Northridge (Hadley Troyer, Dakotah Moore, Haylee Hile and Tame Baylis, 9:37.90); Coulmbia City (Samantha Lickey, Brooke Sigler, Alana Bonham and Felice Mullinax, 9:38.64); Warsaw (Tatum Bergan, Ella Laput, Samantha Rastrelli and Mikayla Mimnaugh, 10:01.44)
Shot put: Macie Swinehart, Concord, 41-08.75 feet; Brooklynn Gibson, Wawasee, 37-06.75 feet; Brooklyn King, Jimtown, 36-02.50 feet
Discus throw: Emma Yoder, Wawasee, 143-03 feet; Ava Decker, Elkhart, 120-11.50 feet; Macie Swinehart, Concord, 115-02.50 feet
Long jump: Shaniyah Hughes, Elkhart, 17-00.25 feet; Samiyah Stout, Elkhart, 16-07.25 feet; Kaydence Shepherd, Wawasee, 16-06.50 feet
High jump: Shaniyah Hughes, Elkhart, 5-02 feet; Claire Payne, NorthWood, 5-01 feet; Kaitlin McKibbin, Warsaw, 5-00 feet
Pole vault: Ryleigh Robinson, Concord, 10-03 feet; Anna Bazzoni, Warsaw, 10-03 feet; Elliana Transparenti, Warsaw, 10-00 feet
Final sectional team standings:
- Warsaw, 129 points
- Concord, 89.5
- Northridge, 82.5
- Elkhart, 77
- NorthWood, 75
- Wawasee, 46
- Columbia City, 40
- Goshen, 38
- Jimtown, 17
- Bethany Christian, 14
- Elkhart Christian (ECA), 10
- Lakeland Christian, 3
- Fairfield, 2
Regional qualifiers total by school: Warsaw 14, Northridge 6, Elkhart 6, NorthWood 6, Concord 5, Wawasee 3, Columbia City 2, Bethany Christian 2, Goshen 1, Jimtown 1, ECA 1.