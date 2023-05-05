DUNLAP — A showdown of the top two girls track and field teams in the Northern Lakes Conference was contested Friday at Concord High School’s Jake Field.
Warsaw wound up 7-0 in NLC duals by besting the Minutemen, 71-61, and Mishawaka, 98-34. Concord (6-1 in the conference) topped the Cavemen 99-33.
Macie Swinehart (discus and shot put at 121 feet, 1 inch and 40 feet, 5 inches, respectively), Jaylah Leggett (long jump at 16 feet, 4 1/4 inches), Dea'ana Emerson (100 meters at 12.93 seconds) and the 400 relay combo of Jocelyn Jones-Perry, Emerson, Reagan Cooper and Allison DeFreese — with a time of 50.42 seconds — accounted for the Minutemen’s five event victories.
Warsaw earned seven first-place finishes and Mishawaka four.
All three teams are to compete in the NLC meet this Tuesday at Warsaw. The conference champion is determined by a combination of dual meet and conference meet finish.
Swinehart, who came in with heat sheet distances of 120-5 1/4 in discus and 41-9 in shot put, has been a constant force for Concord this spring, winning both throws in most 2023 meets.
What makes her good at discus?
“The right mindset makes or breaks the throw,” Swinehart said. “And just putting in the work at practice.”
Swinehart said she’s received some help with his discus technique this season.
“A lot of it is the hips and legs you have to use,” Swinehart said. “It is arm, but mostly legs. You have to good technique and definitely arm strength (in the shot put).”
Other top Concord performers included Emerson (second in the 200 at 26.73), DeFreese (third in the 100 at 13.33 and third in the 200 at 27.02), Ryleigh Robinson (second in the high jump at 4-10 and third in the pole vault at 9-0), Macey Potter (second in the long jump at 16-1 1/4), Zoe Roberts (second in the 3200 in 12:50.67), Lucile Odhiambo (second in the 100 hurdles in 17.53), Ava Dixon (third in the 100 hurdles in 17.63), Zoey Myers (third in the 300 hurdles in 49.88) and Sami Latif (third in the 800 at 2:30.41).
“McKenna Coleman stepped up today (and placed second in both the discus and shot put at 99-0 and 32-10),” added Minutemen coach Jerry Redmond. “Dea'ana (Emerson) in the open 100 was a big surprise for us. Having Jaylah Leggett back helped. She’s getting stronger and stronger (who was out for a stretch with an injury). We had a great effort from Mileah McKain (fourth in the 400 at 1:03.23).”
Redmond continued, “There are things we can take away from this. There are things we could’ve done, but we didn’t. We’ll learn from it. We come back and practice hard Monday.”
MISHAWAKA, WARSAW AND CONCORD GIRLS GIRLS TRACK DUAL — Final scores and individual event winners
Final team scores:
Warsaw 71, Concord 61
Warsaw 98, Mishawaka 34
Concord 99, Mishawaka 33
100-meter dash: Dea’ana Emerson, Concord, 12.93 seconds
200-meter dash: Camryn Burner, Warsaw, 26.37 seconds
400-meter dash: Ali Barkey, Warsaw, 1:01.19
800-meter run: Josepfina Rastrelli, Warsaw, 2:21.02
1,600-meter run: Koryn Flick, Mishawaka, 5:29.48
3,200-meter run: Eden Metz, Warsaw, 12:33.31
100-meter hurdles: Lilly Deeds, Mishawaka, 17.10 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Lilly Deeds, Mishawaka, 49.41 seconds
4X100-meter relay: Concord (Jocelyn Jones-Perry, Dea’Ana Emerson, Reagan Cooper, Allison DeFreese) 50.42 seconds
4X400-meter relay: Warsaw (Ali Barkey, Madison Smalley, Mikayla Mimmaugh, Josefina Rastrelli) 4:08.67
4X800-meter relay: Warsaw (Mikayla Mimmaugh, Maddie Lezark, Madison Smalley, Elizabeth Vander Bie) 10:25.06
Shot put: Macie Swinehart, Concord, 40-05 feet
Discus throw: Macie Swinehart, Concord, 121-01 feet
Long jump: Jaylah Leggett, Concord, 16-04.25 feet
High jump: Katie McKibbin, Warsaw, 5-0 feet
Pole vault: Ana DeVries, Mishawaka, 10-07 feet