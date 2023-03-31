After a 16-2 season in 2022 that also saw them win Northeast Corner Conference, sectional and regional championships, the Fairfield girls tennis team could be in store for similar success this spring.
Anchored by its No. 1 singles player, junior Addison Mast, the Falcons enter 2023 as the favorites to once again win its conference and sectional. The starting varsity roster Fairfield had in its semi-state championship match to Delta last year featured returning players Mast, along with seniors Elyse Yoder, Ella Branneman and Abigail Gall.
“I'm very excited about the upcoming season,” Fairfield coach Mike Filbrun said. “We have a good amount of talented experience. Branneman, Gall, Yoder, and Mast were all-NECC last season and Mast was 2nd team all-state in singles. I'm also excited about how much improvement I've seen in quite a few players since last season. I'm optimistic that we will be able to field a lineup with five strong positions.”
The team Fairfield beat to win the regional championship, Westview, also had a good amount of its core players returning. No. 1 singles player Paige Riegsecker is back for her senior season, as well as senior Bailey Kenner (No. 3 singles in 2022) and seniors Eva Brown and Ella Clark (No. 1 doubles in 2022).
“We are excited to welcome a group of talented freshmen to our team this year,” Westview coach Carrie Clark said. “They are an athletic class and will strengthen our JV tremendously this year. Our returning letterman worked hard in the off-season and we’re excited to see what that hard work translates to on the court this season. It’s a special season for sure, with five seniors on varsity hoping to end their high school tennis careers on a high note.”
The Northern Lakes Conference could be interesting to follow this season, with many area teams featuring younger rosters. Concord, which won a sectional championship last year, graduated the bulk of its lineup. The only returning players are the No. 2 doubles tandem last year of senior Maggie Burkert and junior Addie May.
“Graduation hit hard in our area,” Concord coach Todd Denton said. “My JV girls should move up and you shouldn't see much of a difference. Our goal is to be playing our best tennis at the end of the year.”
Also with a young roster is Northridge. After going 16-1 in 2021, the Raiders went just 7-6 a season ago. They feature just two returning letterwinners, both of which are juniors: Saige Wheatley and Jaycie Cress.
“We have 24 total players; 17 players are new faces from our team last season,” Northridge coach Austin Christner said. “We are young and are hopeful to grow a lot this season. We want to be competitive in our conference and postseason. The key for our team will be to learn as much as we can as quick as we can.”
2023 Goshen News area girls tennis teams — preseason info
Note: Elkhart Christian Academy does not have a girls tennis team in 2023.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Daniel Buschert, 2nd season (3-6 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Emily Shenk, Olivia Renze (manager)
Last season’s record: 3-6 (no conference record)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Julia Moser and Jessa Caffee; Juniors: Alina Bergstresser, Joryn Yoder, Ally Barkman, Zoe Willems and Morgan Chupp
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Dahlia Thut, Sydney Nussbaum and Cassia Nice; Freshmen: Adrienne Chupp, Elly Mujica, Luna Calderon, Valeria Torres, Cori Chupp, Mira Yoder and Marta Bergstresser
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “This season will be challenging in some ways because we already have some injuries at the top of the lineup. At the same time, I'm excited because we have a bigger team, with a lot of returning players and promising new players. So, while we may struggle with some of the competition, our focus will be on improving and gaining experience. “
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Todd Denton, 3rd season (13-20 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Amy Yoder, Jim Burkert, Kate Steele and Megan Lint
Last season’s record: 7-8 (3-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Maggie Burkert; Juniors: Addie May, Ari Mosqueras, Dani Aplin and Mia McEachern; Sophomore: Esther Williams
ELKHART LIONS
Head coaches: Ric Wiskotoni and Austin Ward
Assistant coach: Conner Anderson
Last season’s record: 12-5
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Adley Keim and Charlotte Myers; Junior: Elise Walker
Other varsity players: Seniors: Bella Scott, Mary Grace Lindholm, Marianna Hernandez and Josie McCormick; Juniors: Emily Holtz, Jasser Alcantara, Isha Patel and Ruby Delgado; Sophomores: Mallory Kuehne, Taylor Kuehne, Lyla Boecher, Dakota Krieg, Bella Black and Neva Wenzel; Freshmen: Evie McCormick, Edith Castro, Claire Kurnyak, Ashley Davis, Kaelin Loomis, Emily Dutton, Kiley Lovell, Gabby Whitmer, Ellie Lucchese and Nataly Munoz.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Looking forward to competing and getting better every day. We will have a roster with a lot of new faces, but we are excited to see their growth throughout the season,” coach Ward said.
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Mike Filbrun, 25th season (329-93 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Landyn Nunemaker and Faith Bontrager
Last season’s record: 16-2 (8-0 NECC; conference champs)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Malley Behles, Ella Branneman, Abby Gall and Elyse Yoder; Juniors: Addison Mast and Amanda McGuire
Other varsity players: Juniors: Jessica Ortiz-Perez, Rayanna Holley and Paige Lantz; Sophomores: Melanie Martinez, Lorena Bell, Mariah Beachey, Greta Hochstetler, Elise Schwartz, Taylor Schreck, Lauren Troyer and Mia Cumberland; Freshmen: Bella Blosser, Mallory McGowen, Addy Piasecki, Alisha Lehman, Abigail Graber, Eva Herbert and Erin Whitaker; Exchange Student: Skai Masuwan
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Lara Perry, 2nd season (8-8 overall)
Assistant coaches: Johnny Tan and Daniel Love
Last season’s record: 8-8 (2-5 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Sarah Harmelink, Mara Schrock and Lacey Utley
Other varsity players: Seniors: Kerly Gamboa and Morgan Priebe; Juniors: Hannia Salas Garcia, Kailyn Kreuter, Neyda Lopez, Rachel Schrock, Halaiyah Johnson and Sammi Centeno; Sophomores: Anna-Cate Stahly, Ashley Soto and Iris Eberly; Freshmen: Stormy Gleva, Zylea Matney, Sofia Mendoza and Kelly Soto
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I want this year's scores and record to reflect the hard work and determination of the players. The combination of returning letterwinners and upcoming underclassman has produced synergy that raises the expectations to progress further than last season.”
JIMTOWN JIMMIES
Head coach: Maggie Farwig, 1st season
Assistant coach: Beccah Butler
Last season’s record: 5-6 (4-2 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Senica Zartman and Ellie Brothers; Junior: Alyssa Aldridge; Sophomore: Natalie Butler
Other varsity players: Seniors: Sydney Bryant, Nea Rusterholtz, Laura Heijink and Philomena Marmaros; Juniors: Loria Daniels, Madison Long and Cadence Ettline; Sophomores: Lucy Rosentretor, Sydney Hohl and Hudsyn Higgins; Freshmen: Zoe Kinnison and Chloe McMullin
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I expect our team to be competitive this year and go head-to-head in most of our matches. Our goal is to start rebuilding the girls program at Jimtown and build a solid foundation that can continue to grow and foster tennis in the Baugo community. We are really excited to see what this year brings!”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Austin Christner, 3rd season at Northridge (23-7 record at Northridge)
Assistant coach: Judy Pollock
Last season’s record: 7-6 (5-2 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Saige Wheatley and Jaycie Cress
Other varsity players: Seniors: Sharon Miller, Maria Papandrea, Wiktoria Bedarek and Anna Rucker; Junior: Alyssen Weesner; Sophomores: Addison Henry, Catherine Miller, Sage Granberg, Ava Shrock and Malia Garber; Freshmen: Zoe Barth, Bri Miller, Stella Judd, Elaina Duthie, Lidea Shell, Tenille Wogoman, Gwen Mellott, Samantha Wensel, Riley Deckert, Evelyn Dye, Natalie Mount and Molly Nickell
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Tiffiny Schwartz, 22nd season (168-119 overall record)
Assistant coach: Mason Porter
Last season’s record: 12-6 (5-2 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Gabriella Umbower and Amy Adams; Juniors: Britton Jesse, Emery Porter, Kaydence Dumka and Maddy Birk; Sophomore: Tatum Evers
Other varsity players: Seniors: Emilee Conrad, Ismerai Guillen Sandoval and Emily Williams; Juniors: Jenna Householter, Macie Knepp and Sage Risser; Sophomores: Brooklyn Goshert, Joselyn Hernandez, Ellissa Horner, Ava Martin, Maggie Steiner, Neleh Steiner, Vaden Tompos, Brianna Vance, Kylin Wuthrich and Hannah Yoder; Freshmen: Brielle Barnes, Natalie Cook, Averson Evers, Ellie Holden, Graci Schwenk, Jillian Sweazy, Emily Ulhmann, Aaliyah White, Eden Wiggins, Olvia Wogoman, Alex Yoder and Sophie Yoder
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “The girls have been working in the offseason and I think that has shown in the few challenge matches that have been played. We haven't been able to get a lineup set yet but we are making progress. It is always a challenge with spring weather. We have 36 girls on the team this year that are all working hard to get better and learn the game of tennis. Looking forward to getting the season started.”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Amanda Hare, 4th season (13-19 overall record)
Assistant coach: Eileen Cripe, Roger Brady
Last season’s record: 6-11 (1-6 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Kiah Farrington; Juniors: Allison Clark, Kenley Stewart and Mya Taylor
Other varsity players: Seniors: Addy Sommers and Nadia Whalen; Juniors: Jarexty Garcia, Gloriana Molina and Sara Timmons; Sophomores: Aubrey Gerber, Oceane Glandon, Mackenzie Hackelman, Cyanna Leon, Hannah Likens and Alexis Stump; Freshmen: Corissa Knepper, Naviya Leon, Sophia Smith and Makayelynn Toumey
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Very excited for the season to begin! Hopefully the weather is ready to allow all spring sports to get going.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Teri Kruger, 1st season (also coached 2021 Chargers; took 2022 off)
Last season’s record: 0-14 (0-8 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Avery Kruger, Isabella Bartlett and Ashlyn Seigel; Juniors: Payton Eash, Kora Hilbish and Selena Marin
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Mya Archey, Makayla Bontrager and Lillian Macias; Freshmen: Gimena Aguilar, Leslei Reyes, Beverly Vizcaino and Gali Lopez Rodriguez
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have many returning players and some new promising girls as well this year, so we are hoping to see some wins and more growth this year.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Carrie Clark, 3rd season (21-11 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Emily Hougland and Will Clark
Last season’s record: 10-5 (6-2 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Paige Riegsecker, Ella Clark, Ava Brown, Ella Yoder and Bailey Kenner; Juniors: Maddie Stults and Jen Osorio-Luna
Other varsity players: Juniors: Danika Yoder and Kaitlin Nuzum; Sophomore: Lexi Warren; Freshmen: Kristen Bender, Miley Mast, Lanita Mast and Ava Hostetler.