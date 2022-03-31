The Goshen News’ area girls tennis teams have a bit of turn over this year with three new head coaches looking to help lead programs to heightened success in 2022.
Bethany Christian, Goshen and West Noble will be led by first-year head coaches in Daniel Buschert, Lara Perry and Tarah Brennan, respectively.
At the same time, the usual top programs should see their expected achievements.
Northridge went 16-1 and won a Northern Lakes Championship under first-year head coach Austin Christner in 2021. The Raiders advanced all the way to semistate before falling to powerhouse Homestead 3-2.
While Northridge lost more than half of its starters in Riley Wheatley, Peyton Kieper, Brynne Gayler and Taylin Cress, it returns Lilah Dean and Morgan Mack to help lead a younger lineup this season.
Whitley Judd, Olivia Gayler, Saige Wheatley and Jaycie Cress come in to replace the graduated seniors.
“We had a great season last year that we are trying to replicate,” Christner said. “We understand it is going to be more difficult the second time around, but the girls are up for the challenge. We are all excited to start playing matches.”
Two other teams in the NLC will look to take advantage of Northridge’s subtractions after above .500 finishes in 2021.
Goshen went 10-7 overall (4-3 NLC) and will return Abril Diaz, Tori Barkey, Mara Schrock and Sarah Harmelink from last year’s lineup.
NorthWood finished last season at 8-6 and 5-2 in the NLC, with key contributors Gabriella Umbower, Amy Adams, Britton Jesse and Emery Porter returning in 2022.
“We have a good core of girls back this year with a year of varsity experience under their belts and they have all been putting in extra time in the offseason,” NorthWood head coach Tif Schwartz said. “I’m encouraged with the efforts of those stepping up to fill in the open spots at 3 Singles and 2 Doubles.”
In the Northeast Corner Conference, Fairfield – under the leadership of head coach Mike Filbrun – will look to an improve past its regional final finish in 2021.
The Falcons went 15-1 (8-0 NECC) a season ago and return a number of pieces from that successful group, including Faith Bontrager, Kate McGuire, Iris Miller, Elle Branneman and Addison Mast.
“We have quite a bit of varsity experience this year, which is nice when that happens,” Filbrun said. “The girls have put in a lot of work during the offseason and I think have positioned themselves well to have a good season.”
Westview is another team to look out for in the NECC after going 11-6 and 6-2 in the conference last season.
The Warriors bring back Paige Riegsecker, Ella Clark and Maddie Stults from last year's lineup.
“We’re excited for this spring season and hope to see the girls hard work in the offseason pay off,” Westview head coach Carrie Clark said. “We’ve battled some injuries early this year and may not start the season at 100% physically but hope to finish it strong. This is a group of girls that push each other to be better, and I’m excited to see what they can accomplish together this year.”
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Daniel Buschert, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Emily Shenk
Last season’s record: 3-8
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Reyna King; Sophomores: Joryn Yoder, Alina Bergstresser, Alysson Barkman
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We're a fairly young team without a lot of experience (including coaches) so we're going to do the best we can and improve as the season goes on.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Todd Denton, 2nd season (6-12 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Lynn Schrock, Andre Ziebold, Jim Burkert
Returning letterwinners: Claire Steele, Kate Steele, Gracie Westlake, Maggie Burkert, Addi May
Other contending varsity players: Sophomores: Mia McEachern, Danielle Aplin, Ari Sanchez; Freshmen: Esther Williams, Landry Schrock, Libby Carnall, Lydia Shoemaker, Anna Stone
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “These girls have put in the work in the offseason, and it's going to make a stronger team.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Mike Filbrun, 24th season (313-91 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Landyn Nunemaker
Last season's record: 15-1 (8-0 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Faith Bontrager, Kate McGuire, Iris Miller; Juniors: Ella Branneman, Abby Gall, Elyse Yoder; Sophomores: Addison Mast
Other varsity players: Seniors: Nikki Brito, Sidney Miller; Juniors: Malley Behles; Sophomores: Rayanna Holley, Paige Lantz, Amanda McGuire, Jessica Ortiz Perez; Freshmen: Mariah Beachey, Lorena Bell, Mia Cumberland, Greta Hochstetler, Melanie Martinez, Taylor Schreck, Elise Schwartz, Lauren Troyer
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Lara Perry, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Johnny Tan, Daniel Love
Last season’s record: 10-7 (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Abril Diaz, Tori Barkey; Juniors: Mara Schrock, Sarah Harmelink
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I feel very fortunate to be a part of the tennis program since 2020 as a volunteer assistant coach. It’s given me a chance to get to know the program, the players and the coaching style. I love being out on the court sharing tennis with the players. This will be my first year as head coach and feel blessed with this opportunity. We have a great group of hard working young ladies. I’m excited for the season!”
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Michael Rasbaugh, 2nd season (2-14 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Craig Pierce
Last season’s record: 2-14 (2-6 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Brooklynn Olinger, Lilly Schackow; Juniors: Carly Rasbaugh, Amelia Trump; Sophomores: Jayde Brim
Other varsity players: Karris Romer, Sarah Smart
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I am looking forward to the season. Last year was a good year for the first year as head coach. The two seniors that we have are great leaders and great teammates to the other ladies on the team. I think we are going to do some great things this year.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Austin Christner, 2nd season (64-19 career record overall)
Assistant coaches: Judy Pollock
Last season’s record: 16-1 (7-0 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Lilah Dean, Whitley Judd, Morgan Mack
Other varsity players: Olivia Gayler, Saige Wheatley, Jaycie Cress
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Tif Schwartz, 20th season (156-113 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Tori Schwartz
Last season’s record: 8-6 (5-2 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Gabriella Umbower, Amy Adams; Sophomores: Britton Jesse, Emery Porter
Other varsity players: Seniors: Naomi Uhlmann; Sophomores: Maddy Birk, Kaydence Dumka; Freshman: Tatum Evers
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Amanda Hare
Assistant coaches: Eileen Cripe, Roger Brady
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Kaitlynn Jackson 12; Junior: Kiah Farrington 11; Sophomores: Allison Clark, Kenley Stewart
Other varsity players: Seniors: Katelyn Vetor, Brynn Jamora, Anny Lin; Juniors: Sarah Beer, Mya Taylor; Freshmen: Aubrey Gerber, Hannah Likens, Mackenzie Hackleman
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Very excited to get out and play. hopefully the weather is better for our season. Had a great season last year and we’re looking forward to another. Last the team received Allstate academic honors, so I’m proud of the girls for that. Kiah (Farrington) made it to regionals and had a very memorable season.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Tarah Brennan, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Teri Kruger
Returning letterwinners: Avery Kruger, Isabella Bartlett, Jaki Macias, Ashlyn Seigel
Other varsity players: Bethany Trinklein, Alondra Salas, Kora Hilbish
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “This is my first year coaching tennis as West Noble. We do have a few returners bringing back some experience, who have continued working hard in the off season. But, we do have many new players and a young team. My hope this season is that we build and grow and have an improvement from the previous year. Since I've stepped into the position, I am already seeing a lot of growth and progress already. I am excited to see these young ladies work hard this year.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Carrie Clark, 2nd season
Assistant coaches: Emily Hougland, Will Clark
Last season’s record: 11-6 (6-2 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Paige Riegsecker, Ella Clark; Sophomores: Maddie Stults
Other varsity players: Juniors: Ava Brown, Kamryn Miller, Bailey Kenner; Sophomores: Jennifer Osorio-Luna
