NAPPANEE — The NorthWood girls tennis team keeps rolling.
The Panthers added another Northern Lakes Conference victory to the resume Tuesday, sweeping Goshen, 5-0.
The victory sustains NorthWood’s unbeaten start to the season so far, as they are now 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the NLC. They are the last team still with a spotless conference record. They have two more NLC matches, both at home: May 2 against Warsaw, and May 4 against Wawasee.
“I just told the girls to go out and play their game,” NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz said. “We need to stay in our style and keep playing with the confidence we’ve been having, and good things will come.”
NorthWood had the victory wrapped up in about an hour due to the play of its three singles players. Senior Gabriella Umbower won 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 1 singles spot. Junior Britton Jesse won her first set, 6-0, at No. 2 singles and was leading the second set by a 3-0 margin before her opponent, Goshen senior Lacey Utley, retired due to an injury. Finally, sophomore Tatum Evers was victorious by a 6-0, 6-1 score in her No. 3 singles match.
Evers is still unbeaten on the season, which has been vital for the Panthers’ team success so far.
“Usually, the two courts that are the struggling courts are 2-doubles and 3-singles, and when you have good depth to be able to be successful on those courts, that’s usually when it’s very good for your team,” Schwartz said. “It helps tremendously that (Evers) had that experience last year, and she actually played pretty well last year; she had a winning record. It’s nice to have that experience to be able to carry into this year.”
Goshen (6-4, 1-3 NLC) put up some more resistance in the two doubles positions. Both matchups ended up finishing with identical scores actually, with NorthWood winning both by 6-3, 6-1 margins. Senior Amy Adams and junior Emery Porter were the winning team at No. 1 doubles, while juniors Kaydence Dumka and Maddy Birk prevailed on the No. 2 doubles court.
RedHawks coach Lara Perry knew going against NorthWood was going to be an uphill battle.
“I knew it’d be a tough team,” Perry said. “I’m happy with how the girls played (Tuesday). Going in here, we knew it was going to be tough. They did the best they could, and there are things we’ll take away to work on because we’ll see them once again in the conference tournament.”
Goshen returns to action Friday with a home match against Westview.
Tuesday was the middle of a lengthy stretch of matches for NorthWood. They won a huge NLC contest against Plymouth, 3-2, this past Friday. They then played one-and-a-half matches at the Bremen Invitational before inclement weather postponed the rest of the tournament. After having Sunday off, the Panthers came back and beat Northridge in an NLC match Monday before facing the RedHawks Tuesday.
They then play non-conference matches Wednesday against Tippecanoe Valley and Thursday against Bethany Christian before heading to the DeKalb Invitational Saturday.
“We’re building endurance, if nothing else,” joked Schwartz about their schedule. “I think, for the mental side of things, we are mentally tough when it comes to some of these matches. When we’ve lost first sets in matches this year, I always still have confidence in these girls that they’ll be able to bounce back. … You always feel like, ‘I know what she’s capable of, I know what’s going to happen,’ and she ends up bouncing out of it. I feel like that’s a couple of our courts this year, and that’s huge.”
NORTHWOOD 5, GOSHEN 0
No. 1 singles: Gabriella Umbower (N) def. Mara Schrock (G), 6-0, 6-2
No. 2 singles: Britton Jesse (N) def. Lacey Utley (G), 6-0, 3-0 (retired; injury)
No. 3 singles: Tatum Evers (N) def. Anna-Cate Stahly (G), 6-0, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Amy Adams/Emery Porter (N) def. Sarah Harmelink/Morgan Priebe (G), 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Kaydence Dumka/Maddy Birk (N) def. Rachel Schrock/Kerly Gamboa (G), 6-3, 6-1