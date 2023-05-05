NAPPANEE — It might not have been as easy as they hoped for, but NorthWood still accomplished its goal of finishing the regular season portion of its Northern Lakes Conference schedule unbeaten Friday night.
With the team result coming down to the No. 2 doubles court, the Panthers junior pairing of Kaydence Dumka and Maddy Birk battled Warsaw’s Claire Reichenbach and Lucy Ray for nearly three hours. In fact, by the time the other four courts had finished up, the No. 2 doubles showdown was only midway through the second set.
It wound up going to a third set, where Dumka and Birk won a back-and-forth battle to take the set by 6-4 score, giving them an overall win of 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-4 to secure a perfect 7-0 NLC mark for the Panthers in head-to-head matches heading into next week’s conference tournament.
The regular season results count towards half of the placing for the overall conference championship, with the tournament counting for the other half.
“It feels amazing,” said NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz, who sees her team improve to 13-0 overall on the season as well. “I’m super excited for the girls. They worked hard in the offseason to be in this position.”
After Birk and Dumka won a tiebreaker to win the first set, Reichenbach and Ray dominated the second set, forcing things to a third and decisive set.
Reichenbach and Ray took the first game of the set, only for NorthWood’s duo to take the next two to grab a 2-1 lead. Warsaw’s tandem responded with two game wins of their own, however, to go ahead, 3-2.
The next game proved to be a swing point of the match. Dumka and Birk scored the first three points to take a 40-0 advantage. Reichenbach and Ray then scored the next four points, putting themselves on the doorstep of taking a 4-2 games lead. Dumka and Birk stayed alive, though, forcing two more deuce points before eventually winning the game, tying it at three.
NorthWood then rattled off three of the next four games to win the match.
“That’s a huge swing (if we go down 4-2),” Schwartz said. “We definitely needed to get into that game, and they did battle back and got ahead. If we go down 2-4 instead of staying at 3-3, it just makes a world of difference. It’s a mindset, too, at that point. We had to keep our mindset to staying strong, and I think that’s kind of where they were.”
The comeback at No. 2 doubles wasn’t the only one for NorthWood on the evening, as junior Britton Jesse did the same thing at No. 2 singles. After winning her first set, 6-4, she quickly found herself facing a 0-5 deficit to Warsaw’s Abby Nicholas in the second set.
Jesse would not quit, though, rallying an impressive seven games in a row to somehow win the set and the match overall. A combination of strong shot making and capitalizing on errors from Nicholas helped the junior pull off the comeback win.
“That was huge,” said Schwartz of Jesse’s comeback. “She’s one of them where I kind of feel like that’s her game. I don’t know why; it’s usually that first set where she has a slow start, but it was in the second set (Friday) where she had the slow start and I thought, ‘Oh my word, what are we doing?’ But when she got those first two games, then I knew things were getting better.
“When she then got the next two games, I knew, in her mind, she was thinking, ‘I’m not going to lose now.’”
The Panthers’ other victory came at No. 1 doubles, where senior Amy Adams and Emery Porter had a solid 6-2, 6-4 win.
“They think they’re struggling right now … Sometimes, you need some of these games that aren’t your best games, but you’re still winning,” said Schwartz of her No. 1 doubles tandem. “Hopefully, we’ll get it all turned around.”
All attention now goes to the conference tournament next week. The first-round matches will be played Wednesday at NorthWood. Semifinals, as well as the start of the consolation matches, are set for Thursday at Concord High School, with the final day of the tournament then returning to NorthWood Friday.
By winning the regular season portion of the conference, the Panthers are guaranteed to be a top-four seed on all five courts during the tournament.
“We all get a seed, and that’s huge for us in the tournament,” Schwartz said. “Just being able to have one of the top four seeds – it doesn’t matter where it’s at. As long as it’s a seed, it’s definitely a better bonus for us.”
NORTHWOOD 3, WARSAW 2
No. 1 singles: Addie Lind (W) def. Gabriella Umbower (N), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Britton Jesse (N) def. Abby Nicholas (W), 6-4, 7-5
No. 3 singles: Emma Van Puffelen (W) def. Tatum Evers (N), 6-2, 6-3
No. 1 doubles: Emery Porter/Amy Adams (N) def. Avery Landerwerlen/Clara Porter (W), 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 doubles: Kaydence Dumka/Maddy Birk (N) def. Claire Reichenbach/Lucy Ray (W), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4