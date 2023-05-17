NAPPANEE — Both teams that won the regular season contests triumphed in the rematches Wednesday in Sectional 48 girls tennis semifinal action.
Goshen was able to take care of Bethany Christian, 4-1, while NorthWood knocked off Fairfield by that same margin in a battle of the Northern Lakes Conference and Northeast Corner Conference champions, respectively.
This advances both NorthWood (14-1) and Goshen (9-6) to the Sectional 48 championship match Thursday at NorthWood High School. The host Panthers won, 5-0, when the teams faced off in the regular season on April 25.
NORTHWOOD 4, FAIRFIELD 1
After the first sets on all five courts, it looked like Fairfield was going to avenge its only loss of the season to NorthWood.
Addison Mast was cruising on the No. 1 singles court, while the Falcons took the first sets on both doubles’ courts with relative ease.
Just like they’ve done in most of its big matches, though, the Panthers fought back.
The tandem of senior Amy Adams and junior Emery Porter won the second set, 6-2, and the third set, 6-4, at No. 1 doubles after losing by a 3-6 margin in the first set to Fairfield junior Amanda McGuire and sophomore Elise Schwartz. Their comeback victory actually sealed the win for NorthWood, as the Panthers had already closed out straight-set victories at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
For good measure, the all-junior duo of Maddy Birk and Kaydence Dumka finished off the evening with a 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 2 doubles over Fairfield seniors Mallory Behles and Ella Branneman, sending the rest of the NorthWood players running toward them in celebration after the match.
“It feels good that they were able to pull through,” said NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz on her doubles teams. “The biggest thing for them is that they stayed confident and they stayed within themselves. We didn’t get unbalanced; we didn’t get out of sorts because we were down. We knew we just needed to keep pulling through.”
NorthWood won the regular season matchup by a 3-2 score. The only court to flip its result Wednesday was No. 2 singles, with Panthers junior Britton Jesse winning 6-3, 6-3 over Fairfield senior Elyse Yoder. It keeps a strong stretch going for Jesse, as she won the No. 2 singles championship at the NLC meet last week as well.
“She is so mentally tough,” said Tif Schwartz of Jesse. “I love to watch her play because you really never can get a read on her. When she gets down, she’s never out. You can never count her out, and you can never see it on her face that she’s done.”
Sophomore Tatum Evers triumphed at No. 3 singles for NorthWood, winning 6-1, 7-5 against Falcon senior Abigail Gall.
Fairfield’s lone winner came from No. 1 singles, where Mast ran her record to 21-0 on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 win over NorthWood senior Gabriella Umbower. By virtue of her victory, she advances into the individual state tournament, which will begin next week at the Northridge team regional site.
Fairfield finishes with a 10-2 record, with both losses coming to NorthWood. Even though it was a disappointing end to a strong season for the Falcons, head coach Mike Filbrun raved about his team’s effort Wednesday.
“I think this match lived up to what it was billed for,” Filbrun said. “I went into this match thinking it was going to be really close across the courts, and it was. I feel absolutely fantastic at how we played. … The four matches we didn’t win, we played so well. We did not back down. Even when we had our backs against the wall there in those second and third sets, we did not play scared. We stayed aggressive, and that’s what we wanted to do.”
GOSHEN 4, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1
Goshen was able to withstand some late Bethany Christian pushes on a few courts to advance to the sectional final.
At No. 1 singles, RedHawk senior Mara Schrock won her first set, 6-1, before Bruin senior Julia Moser battled back in the second. Eventually, Schrock was able to pull out a 7-5 win in the set.
Goshen senior Lacey Utley was pushed to three sets in her match. After winning the first set, 6-3, Bethany sophomore Cassia Nice took the second set, 6-4. In the third and decisive set, Utley regained control of the match once more, dominating on her way to a 6-2 result.
The No. 1 doubles match was similar to No. 1 singles, with RedHawk seniors Sarah Harmelink and Morgan Priebe winning the first set comfortably, 6-2, before Bethany senior Jessa Caffee and junior Zoe Willems fought back in the second set. Eventually, the Goshen duo would eek out a 7-5 victory to close out the match.
Both sets were then competitive at No. 2 doubles, with Goshen senior Kerly Gamboa and junior Rachel Schrock winning 6-4, 6-4 over the all-junior tandem of Alina Bergstresser and Alysson Barkman.
“I feel like we had some mental toughness (Wednesday),” Goshen coach Lara Perry said. “We had a line judge for 1-singles, and that can get into the girls’ heads. I think that (Schrock) kept strong in her match. … And then with 1-doubles, they lost to Bethany in the regular season, and they turned around here and got it done.”
The Bruins’ lone win came at No. 3 singles, with junior Joryn Yoder winning 6-2, 6-1 over Goshen sophomore Anna-Catherine Stahly.
“She played her game, which is just keep the ball in and wait for them to make a mistake — and also run around all day and don’t get tired,” said Bethany Christian coach Daniel Buschert of Yoder’s performance. “That was pretty much the strategy there, and it worked out pretty well for us.”
Bethany Christian’s season ends with a 7-6 record.
Goshen will be seeking its 10th sectional championship and first since 2013. NorthWood looks to add a sixth sectional trophy to the trophy case with a win, with its latest one coming in 2019.
“Not that this was a better draw, but I felt like we were, as a team, at a better level coming into this (postseason),” said Perry were asked to compare this year’s Goshen team to last season's squad. “I just think mental toughness is the key.”
This will be the fourth head-to-head encounter for some of the NorthWood and Goshen players, as they faced off in a scrimmage before the season, in the regular season dual and in the conference tournament already.
“We got really excited for (the Fairfield win), but we’re not done yet,” Tif Schwartz said. “This wasn’t the sectional championship. We still have to play Goshen (Thursday), and it’s tough to play someone three times. And like I said to (our team), this is really our fourth time seeing them because we scrimmaged them in the beginning of the season. It’s not easy to beat someone multiple times.”
GIRLS TENNIS SECTIONAL 48 SEMIFINALS — Results
NorthWood 4, Fairfield 1
No. 1 singles: Addison Mast (F) def. Gabriella Umbower (N), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Britton Jesse (N) def. Elyse Yoder (F), 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 singles: Tatum Evers (N) def. Abigail Gall (F), 6-1, 7-5
No. 1 doubles: Amy Adams/Emery Porter (N) def. Amanda McGuire/Elise Schwartz (F), 3-6, 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 doubles: Maddy Birk/Kaydence Dumka (N) def. Mallory Behles/Ella Branneman (F), 1-6, 6-4, 7-5
Goshen 4, Bethany Christian 1
No. 1 singles: Mara Schrock (G) def. Julia Moser (B), 6-1, 7-5
No. 2 singles: Lacey Utley (G) def. Cassia Nice (B), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
No. 3 singles: Joryn Yoder (B) def. Anna-Catherine Stahly (G), 6-2, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Sarah Harmelink/Morgan Priebe (G) def. Zoe Willems/Jessa Caffee (B), 6-2, 7-5
No. 2 doubles: Rachel Schrock/Kerly Gamboa (G) def. Alina Bergstresser/Alysson Barkman (B), 6-4, 6-4