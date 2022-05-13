PLYMOUTH – The Northern Lakes Conference Tournament wrapped up on Friday night in Plymouth, and the host Pilgrims walked away with some hardware after finishing first in the team standings.
Plymouth may have been well-represented during the championship matches in the finals – four out of the five featured Pilgrim players – but Plymouth would go 0-4 in said contests.
NorthWood was responsible for half of those losses, picking up victories over the Pilgrims in both No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles action.
Sophomore Britton Jesse put on an impressive individual performance against Plymouth junior Bella Kain. Jesse outlasted Kain during a close first set, winning 6-4 before dominating in the second with a 6-1 victory to earn a No. 2 singles NLC title.
During the No. 1 doubles match, junior Amy Adams and sophomore Emery Porter handled the talented Plymouth duo of juniors Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones. Adams and Porter made quick work of Delp and Jones in the first set, winning 6-1. In the second set, Adams and Porter held on to a narrow 4-3 advantage before winning the final two games to secure a 6-3 finish in the set and earn an NLC title.
Concord also was involved in two championship matches, splitting the No. 2 doubles and No. 3 singles matches.
The Minutemen were victorious in No. 2 doubles, with junior Maggie Burkert and sophomore Adi May overcoming Plymouth sophomores Kaydence Dumka and Maddy Birk.
May and Burkert showed a lot of grit and determination to win the three-set match. They’d win the first set 6-4, fall 7-6 in the second after leading 6-5, then regroup to win the third 6-4.
The Minutemen also saw freshman Landry Schrock compete for an NLC title in No. 3 singles. Unfortunately, she’d fall to Warsaw senior Regan Brouwer in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 2-6.
Some notable third-place finishers from Friday night included Goshen seniors Abril Diaz and Naomi Kratzer (No. 2 doubles), Northridge junior Lilah Dean (No. 1 singles), Northridge's Saige Wheatley (No. 2 singles) and Northridge seniors Whitley Judd and Morgan Mack (No. 1 doubles).
2022 NLC Girls Tennis Tournament finals – full championship match results
No. 1 singles: Addie Land (Warsaw) def. Aubrey Vervynckt (Plymouth), 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Britton Jesse (NorthWood) def. Bella Kain (Plymouth), 6-4, 6-1
No. 3 singles: Regan Brouwer (Warsaw) def. Landry Schrock (Concord), 2-6, 6-2, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Amy Adams/Emery Porter (NorthWood) def. Taylor Delp/Ellie Jones (Plymouth), 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 doubles: Adi May/Maggie Burkert (Concord) def. Annie Plothow/Cassidy Riddle (Plymouth), 6-4, 6-7, 6-4
NLC Tournament team standings:
1. Plymouth, 47 points
2. NorthWood, 39 points
3. Warsaw, 38 points
4. Northridge, 34 points
5. Concord, 31 points
6. Goshen, 19 points
7. Wawasee, 12 points
8. Mishawaka, 1 point