NAPPANEE — Northridge and Plymouth showed why they were the two best Northern Lakes Conference girls tennis teams in the regular season in the first round of the conference tournament Wednesday.
Both the No. 17 Raiders (7-0 in the regular season) and Pilgrims (6-1) advanced players to the semifinals in all five positions in opening round action at NorthWood High School. The two programs met last Friday, with Northridge prevailing, 3-2.
Northridge faced little resistance in its five wins. No. 1 singles Riley Wheatley won 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 singles Lilah Dean won 6-2, 6-0, No. 3 singles Maia Schmucker won 6-3, 6-4, the No. 1 doubles team of Brynne Gayler and Peyton Keiper won 6-0, 6-0, and the No. 2 doubles team of Taylin Cress and Morgan Mack were 6-1, 6-1 victors.
“We set ourselves up to succeed,” Northridge coach Austin Christner said. “We got some good seedings, and definitely were the draws we were looking for heading into the tournament. Obviously, in high school tennis, anything can happen. Nerves can get the best of any player. I saw some nerves out there from some of our players, but I was happy to see them battle through it.”
Northridge faces Plymouth in only one semifinal match, and that’s at No. 1 doubles. Gayler and Keiper will take on the tandem of Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones, who were 7-5, 6-4 winners of the Wawasee duo of Tate Cowan and Abby Morehead.
Christner knows winning all five matches Thursday is crucial to his team claiming the outright NLC crown.
“It’s a really important day — ‘Moving day,’ as I like to call it,” Christner said. “The second round is an important day. I think if we can get everyone into the championship round as a team, we’re obviously going to set ourselves up to succeed.”
NORTHWOOD STARTS STRONG
The Panthers had a 4-1 day to start the tournament, including an upset victory at the No. 1 doubles. The unseeded combination of sophomore Amy Adams and freshman Emery Porter knocked off the second-seeded Goshen team of seniors Joya Drenth and Kathryn Detweiler, 6-4, 6-2.
“I think we did well,” NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz said. “I was excited with what we had. We knew, coming in, that we had opportunities. We felt comfortable in our matches from the round robin play that we felt like we had opportunities, no matter what the draws were, to feel comfortable in. I think the girls stepped up and played like we needed to.”
Other NorthWood winners were No. 1 singles Gabriella Umbower, No. 2 singles Britton Jesse and No. 2 doubles Kate Stillson and Paige Henschen. NorthWood finished third in the regular season standings, so a strong semifinal showing Thursday will be important for the Panthers if they want to leap either Plymouth or Northridge in the tournament standings.
“It will be huge for us, especially sitting in the ‘3’ spot,” Schwartz said. “With having only four coming through, we have to have all of our points in every court. It definitely is going to be big.”
CONCORD, GOSHEN ADVANCE TWO
Goshen’s top two singles players, No. 1 Lucy Kramer and No. 2 Mara Schrock, both picked up wins over opponents from Wawasee. Kramer upset the third-ranked Kiah Farrington, 6-1, 6-3, while Schrock was a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Casey Yankosky.
Meanwhile, the Minutemen picked up wins from No. 3 singles Maddie Copsey and the No. 2 doubles team of Maggie Burkert and Addi May.
“We just ask them to go out there and play hard every time,” Concord coach Todd Denton said. “There’s no expectations right now. Our goal is to move up a little bit in the rankings of the conference. … It’s a learning experience for all of them. The good thing is most of them are still young and coming back next year, so we’re going to turn this into a definite positive.”
Thursday’s semifinal and consolation bracket matches take play at Concord High School. Friday’s championship and consolation finals are back at NorthWood.
2021 NLC Girls Tennis Championships — first round results
Note: All winner and consolation bracket matches are Thursday at Concord High School.
No. 1 singles: Riley Wheatley (NR) def. Paige Zawadski (War), 6-0, 6-0; Gabriella Umbower (NW) def. Rylee Brenneman (Con), 6-1, 6-1; Lucy Kramer (GHS) def. Kiah Farrington (Wawa), 6-1, 6-3; Miranda German (Ply) def. Kylee Creech (Mish), 6-1, 6-0.
- Winner’s bracket: Wheatley vs. Umbower; Kramer vs. German
- Consolation bracket: Zawadski vs. Brenneman; Farrington vs. Creech
No. 2 singles: Aubrey Vervynckt (Ply) def. Regan Brouwer (War), 6-1, 6-0; Britton Jesse (NW) def. Clare Steele (Con), 6-1, 6-3; Mara Schrock (GHS) def. Casey Yankosky (Wawa), 6-0, 6-2; Lilah Dean (NR) def. Tasia Greznia (Mish), 6-2, 6-0.
- Winner’s bracket: Vervynckt vs. Jesse; Schrock vs. Dean
- Consolation bracket: Brouwer vs. Steele; Yankosky vs. Greznia
No. 3 singles: Bella Kain (Ply) def. Sarah Harmelink (GHS), 6-0, 6-2; Maddie Copsey (Con) def. Kaitlynn Jackson (Wawa), 6-3, 6-1; Megan Mishler (War) def. Olivia Fielding (Mish), 6-0, 6-1; Maia Schmucker (NR) def. Ashlyn Feller (NW), 6-3, 6-4.
- Winner’s bracket: Kain vs. Copsey; Mishler vs. Schmucker
- Consolation bracket: Harmelink vs. Jackson; Fielding vs. Feller
No. 1 doubles: Brynne Gayler and Peyton Keiper (NR) def. Ava Raker and Isabelle Santa (Mish), 6-0, 6-0; Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones (Ply) def. Tate Cowan and Abby Morehead (Wawa), 7-5, 6-4; Marie Frazzetta and Peri Britton (War) def. Kate Steele and Gracie Westlake (Con), 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 7-5; Amy Adams and Emery Porter (NW) def. Joya Drenth and Kathryn Detweiler (GHS), 6-4, 6-2.
- Winner’s bracket: Kain vs. Copsey; Mishler vs. Schmucker
- Consolation bracket: Harmelink vs. Jackson; Fielding vs. Feller
No. 2 doubles: Taylin Cress and Morgan Mack (NR) def. Abril Diaz and Tori Barkey (GHS), 6-1, 6-1; Kate Stillson and Paige Henschen (NW) def. Anna Brehany and Kennedy Wiedman (War), 6-2, 6-0; Maggie Burkert and Addi May (Con) def. Grace Selesky and Cameron Ramirez (Mish), 6-0, 6-0; Cassidy Riddle and Annie Plothow (Mish) def. Kelley Stewart and Allison Clark (Wawa), 6-4, 6-2.
- Winner’s bracket: Kain vs. Copsey; Mishler vs. Schmucker
Consolation bracket: Harmelink vs. Jackson; Fielding vs. Feller
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.