GOSHEN – Following the first Northern Lakes Conference match for Northridge, the Raiders walked off the courts at Goshen Junior High School with a decisive road victory over the hosting Goshen RedHawks.
The Raiders saw dominant performances in four of their five matches on Tuesday, defeating Goshen, 4-1, to build some momentum within the conference as Northridge head coach Austin Christner continues to mold an up-and-coming group.
“I think, overall, our team has made great improvements through its first two matches,” Christner said. “I was really happy to see us come out with good energy because we’re starting to click a little bit. We’ve lost some ground with the weather and spring break, so we are starting to get our timing back a little bit. We’re beginning to play more consistently, so I’m just happy to see them put it together a little bit. Hopefully we can continue to build on this.”
Northridge saw a very overpowering performance from junior Lilah Dean on the No. 1 singles court against Goshen junior Mara Schrock. As one of the only experienced returners back for the Raiders, Dean made quick work of Schrock, sweeping the match in two sets 6-0, 6-0.
“Lilah’s a gamer,” Christner said. “She’s up for any challenge. It’s one of those things to where if she’s ahead, she wants to stay there. She has a lot of experience within the game, and you can just see it on the court. She’s put in so many hours in the offseason, and as a coach, you just love to see her reap the benefits.”
In No. 2 singles, Northridge sophomore Saige Wheatley looked very strong as she continues to grow into her new role as a varsity player.
Wheatley and Goshen junior Sarah Harmelink battled closely during the first set, with Wheatley outlasting Harmelink, 6-3, after it was 4-3 earlier in the set. The Northridge sophomore got stronger in the second set, overwhelming her counterpart to win 6-0.
Rounding out singles play, Northridge would secure another two-set victory behind Olivia Gayler’s solid outing against Goshen’s Lacey Utley. Gayler started strong in the first set, sweeping Utley, 6-0, before a tighter battle in the second set. Up 4-3, Gayler would win the final two games to defeat Utley, 6-3.
In doubles play, Northridge’s Morgan Mack and Whitley Judd stayed consistent against Goshen’s duo of Mireya Benitez and Tori Barkey, winning 6-2, 6-1.
Benitez and Barkey managed an early 1-0 lead over Mack and Judd in the second set before Northridge’s tandem went on to win six straight games to cement the two-set victory.
The RedHawks would later avoid a 5-0 shutout during the final match left on the varsity courts, as Goshen’s Abril Diaz and Naomi Kratzer beat Northridge‘s Viola Tavernini and Jaycie Cress 5-7, 7-6, 6-0 in three sets.
After dropping the first set and trailing most of the second, Diaz and Kratzer battled back. The Goshen duo would win two straight games to take a 6-5 lead before a Raiders win would force a tiebreaker at 6-6.
The RedHawks would dominate the tiebreaker, 7-2, before blanking the Raiders 6-0 in the third and final set.
“I’m super proud of No. 2 doubles,” Goshen head coach Lara Perry said. “Abril and Naomi did a phenomenal job of fighting back and staying in the game. They’re just very positive girls. They pump each other up, and they really think hard about where they need to put the ball. I think toward the end, they really paid attention to their opponents, where they needed to put the ball, and what they needed to get done. They really got the momentum going there in the third set.”
It’s a quick turnaround for Northridge, as it’ll continue NLC play against Warsaw Wednesday. Goshen's next match is a non-conference one against West Noble Friday.
NORTHRIDGE 4, GOSHEN 1
No. 1 singles: Lilah Dean (NR) def. Mara Schrock (G), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Saige Wheatley (NR) def. Sarah Harmelink (G), 6-3, 6-0
No. 3 singles: Olivia Gayler (NR) def. Lacey Utley (G), 6-0, 6-3
No. 1 doubles: Whitley Judd/Morgan Mack (NR) def. Mireya Benitez/Tori Barkey (G), 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Abril Diaz/Naomi Kratzer (G) def. Viola Tavernini/Jaycie Cress (NR), 5-7, 7-6, 6-0
