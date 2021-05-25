MIDDLEBURY – It was business as usual for two of the top girls tennis teams in the area on Tuesday night.
Northridge and Fairfield – both undefeated coming into their respective matches – remained that way after dominating two very good teams during regional semifinal play at Northridge High School.
Fairfield swept Northeast Corner Conference foe Westview 5-0, while Northridge upended one-loss Angola 4-1 to setup a battle of the unbeatens on Wednesday night for the right to advance to semi-state.
“I thought we handled our nerves really well,” Northridge coach Austin Christner said. “We came out and played aggressive, which I love to see, because that’s our style of tennis. … It was a full-team effort, and I’m happy with how they played all the way through.”
Even against solid competition, Northridge has continued to stay well-balanced throughout its lineup during the postseason and Tuesday was no different.
No. 1 singles player Riley Wheatley showed off her veteran prowess against Angola sophomore Elina Locane. Wheatley got off to a quick start in the first set by going up 4-1 and eventually winning 6-2. During the second set, Wheatley continued to wear out Locane. She’d win easily, 6-1, to put her team up 3-0 at the time to clinch the match over the Hornets.
In No. 2 singles, Lilah Dean once again showcased her insane talent on the court by sweeping Angola’s Ellie Alldred 6-0, 6-0.
Both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles for Northridge won in straight sets against the Hornets. Brynne Gayler and Peyton Kieper made lightwork of Angola’s Allison Christman and Kaitlyn Kaufman to win 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles. Taylin Cress and Morgan Mack swept the first set over Maren Fifer and McKenna Powers during No. 2 doubles; the two would fend off Fifer and Powers during the second set to win 6-0, 6-3.
In No. 3 singles, Maia Schmucker struggled throughout and was unable to halt Angola sophomore Brea Harris’ skillful play. She’d fall 6-0, 6-1.
“We haven’t had to face much adversity because we’ve done so well,” said Christner of his group. “We’ve had some close matches, but we’ve always come out through it. You’re always worried about the letdown, but our girls are doing well at preparing for every match. They’ve taken that knowledge and made it apparent that they’re really listening to what us as coaches are asking of them. It’d be easy for any high school player to take a mental lapse after such a successful season, but it just seems like our girls know about a potential letdown, and they aren’t letting it happen.”
FAIRFIELD TAKES DOWN WESTVIEW
For the third time this season, coach Mike Filbrun and his group matched up with conference foe Westview. Despite the familiarity between the two schools, the Falcons were able to dominate the Warriors.
“I look down at the first changeover and every court is 1-0 Fairfield,” Filbrun said. “And then at the next changeover, every court is 3-0 Fairfield. The girls did it. They were very focused from the start. They weren’t playing shy, and they didn’t feel like the moment was too big for them.”
Fairfield’s freshman phenom Addison Mast made it look easy against Westview’s Paige Riegsecker by sweeping every game in No. 1 singles play. Mast won 6-0, 6-0 to give her team the early advantage on Tuesday.
No. 2 singles play featured the best back-and-forth affair of the night between Fairfield’s Faith Bontrager and Westview’s Madeline Stults. The first set saw Bontrager take a commanding 3-0 lead before Stults came storming back to come within one at 5-4. The set would get to 6-5 before Bontrager put things away to win 7-5. From there, Bontrager outlasted Stults to win the second set 6-1.
In the other three matches, the Falcons cruised. Elyse Yoder won in No. 3 singles play, 6-1, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Iris Miller and Chloe Yoder won 6-0, 6-2; then in No. 2 doubles, Abby Gall and Paige Simmons swept both sets 6-0, 6-0.
Despite the loss, Westview’s season ends at a solid 11-6. It upset East Noble then beat Lakeland to win a sectional championship in a season filled with adversity for the Warriors.
“I tell them that we’re the team that wasn’t supposed to be,” Westview coach Carrie Clark said. “Two weeks before the season, we had no coach, and I stepped seven days before (the start of the season). So we had no preseason work, no conditioning and we hit the ground running with what we had. I’m just so impressed with these girls. They really learned to believe in themselves. I have a really talented group, but they learned to believe in themselves, and that’s the most rewarding thing as a coach.”
Girls Tennis Regionals at Northridge High School – semifinal results
Northridge 4, Angola 1
No. 1 singles:
Riley Wheatley (NR) def. Elina Locane (AN), 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 singles:
Lilah Dean (NR) def. Ellie Aldred (AN), 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 singles:
Brea Harris (AN) def. Maia Schmucker (NR), 6-0, 6-1
No. 1 doubles:
Brynne Gayler/Peyton Kieper (NR) def. Allison Christman/Kaitlyn Kaufman (AN), 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 doubles:
Taylin Cress/Morgan Mack (NR) def. Maren Fifer/McKenna Powers, 6-0, 6-3
Fairfield 5, Westview 0
No. 1 singles:
Addison Mast (FF) def. Paige Riegsecker (WV), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles:
Faith Bontrager (FF) def. Madeline Stults (WV), 7-5, 6-1
No. 3 singles:
Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Nicole Miller (WV), 6-1, 6-2
No. 1 doubles:
Iris Miller/Chloe Yoder (FF) def. Hallie Mast/Ella Clark (WV), 6-0, 6-2
No. 2 doubles:
Paige Simmons/Abby Gall (FF) def. Lillian Eash/Rochelle Miller (WV), 6-0, 6-0
Goshen/NorthWood individual doubles match:
Kathryn Detweiler/Taya Drenth (GN) def. Amy Adams/Emery Porter (NW), 6-3, 6-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.