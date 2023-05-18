DUNLAP — A rally by junior Ari Mosquera Sanchez at No. 1 singles gave Concord the decisive point Thursday in the championship match of the Concord Sectional 47 girls tennis tournament.
Mosquera Sanchez, who was born in Venezuela and moved to the U.S. nearly four years ago, was down in the second set before topping Northridge junior Saige Wheatley 6-1, 6-4 as the last players on the court.
“I kept a positive mindset,” said Mosquera Sanchez with the help of translator, Katherine Guerrero. “Every time I went down, I did everything I could to go right back up. I didn’t let the nervousness overpower me.”
Mosquera Sanchez lost in straight sets to Wheatley on May 5 as Northridge topped Concord 3-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference match. All of Thursday’s winners were the same as that day except at No. 1 singles.
On Thursday, she used her two-hand backhand to turn the tables.
“That’s the best match Ari’s played all year long,” said Minutemen coach Todd Denton as Concord celebrated the eighth sectional title in program history and second straight. “From the get-go, she just played so smart.
“Earlier in the year, Sage just destroyed her. Ari was my (No. 1 junior varsity singles player) last year. She worked her butt off to get up here. She’s playing 1 singles and every match has been tough for her. She’s never complained. She just keeps working hard. Today it really paid off.”
Moments before Mosquera Sanchez won, Concord knotted the score at 2-2 with a 6-4, 6-4 win by juniors Danielle Aplin and Mia McEachern over Northridge freshman Elaina Duthie and sophomore Ava Schrock at No. 2 doubles.
“They got a little nervous,” said Denton of Aplin and McEachern. “They tightened right up a little bit and we let Northridge hang around with us.
“The last couple games we went back to our fundamentals, moving our feet, stepping in and playing aggressive. Both our doubles teams played very aggressive.”
The Raiders were ahead 2-1 after a 6-1, 6-1 triumph by junior Jaycee Cress over Concord sophomore Esther Williams at No. 2 singles.
Northridge pulled even at 1-1 thanks to a 6-1, 6-2 win by sophomore Sage Granberg over sophomore Elizabeth Carnall at No. 3 singles.
The first point of the match that took 90 minutes to complete was earned by the Concord No. 1 doubles tandem of senior Maggie Burkert and junior Addi May against Northridge sophomore Addison Henry and junior Alyssen Weesner.
Concord (10-7) moves on to the semifinals of the four-team Northridge Regional 12 on Tuesday, May 23. Winners at the Angola, NorthWood and West Noble sectionals also feed into the regional.
Northridge (8-7) saw its 2023 season come to a close.
Lucky 13 was not to be for the Raiders, which were out to get to that many sectional crowns — the last coming in 2021.
“Anything can happen in high school tennis,” Northridge coach Austin Christner said. “Sometimes, it’s not your day.”
Concord Sectional 47 Championship
Concord 3, Northridge 2
No. 1 singles: Ari Mosquera Sanchez (C) def. Saige Wheatley 6-1, 6-4
No. 2 singles: Jaycie Cress (N) def. Esther Williams 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 singles: Sage Granberg (N) def. Elizabeth Carnall 6-1, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Maggie Burkert/Addison May (C) def. Addison Henry/Alyssen Weesener 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Danielle Aplin/Mia McEachern (C) def. Elaina Duthie/Ava Schrock 6-4, 6-4