BENTON — The Fairfield girls tennis team had a spectacular 2022 campaign.
The Falcons went 16-2, winning the Northeast Corner Conference, a sectional and a regional title before falling to Delta in a tight 3-2 battle at semistate.
At the top of Fairfield’s lineup, one player is still alive in the individual state tournament after going 5-0 throughout the Falcons’ postseason run.
Sophomore Addison Mast — who has helped anchor Fairfield behind a 26-1 overall record at the No. 1 singles position — will participate in the state quarterfinals on Friday afternoon at Park Tudor High School in Indianapolis. She’ll face Terre Haute South Vigo freshman Sarah Rowe (16-7) Friday at 2 p.m.
If Mast wins the quarterfinal match against Rowe, she’ll face the winner of the quarterfinal match between South Bend Saint Joseph sophomore Molly Bellia (26-1) and Anderson senior Jamison Geoffreys (20-1)/Park Tudor senior Lauren Long (22-1) in the semifinals Saturday at 10 a.m.
The state championship match is set for Saturday at 2 p.m.
“I’m feeling pretty good mentally and physically,” Mast said. “I’m excited, but I am a little nervous obviously. But this has been one of my goals early in my high school career, and it feels surreal that I’ve reached it.”
To get to this point, Mast has won five-straight individual matches dating back to the sectional semifinals a few weeks ago.
The sophomore beat Goshen’s Mara Schrock, 6-0, 6-0, before earning another 6-0, 6-0 victory over NorthWood’s Gabriella Umbower in the sectional championship.
In the regional semifinals, Mast defeated Angola’s Elina Locane in her closest match of the postseason, 6-4, 6-4, before sweeping Westview’s Paige Riegsecker, 6-0, 6-0, in the regional title.
Although her team fell to Delta at semistate, Mast picked up a decisive win over Gwendolyn Clark, 6-2, 6-1, to stay alive individually.
As a freshman at No. 1 singles a season ago, Mast went 18-2 overall but fell in the regional round of last season’s individual state tournament to Valparaiso’s Rose Pastoret, 6-1, 6-0.
The noticeable improvements during Mast’s sophomore season have put her in a position to compete for a state title this weekend after outscoring her opponents, 60-11, so far this postseason.
“Her ability to get to the ball has been the biggest change for her from freshman to sophomore year,” Fairfield head coach Mike Filbrun said. “She’s quicker than she was last year, and her anticipation is better than it was last year. That comes from playing a lot of points. She’s played a ton of points from last season to this season, and because of that, her quickness and reaction time is much better. There are balls she gets to this year that she wouldn’t have gotten to last year.
“Another thing that she’s done this season is close out points effectively. If she ever gains an advantage in points, she’s in really good shape. Once you give her that opening, that opportunity, she has that next level she can go to to to finish off a point.”
While offseason training has helped morph Mast into a more consistent player on the court this season, experience has a played a major part as well. A second run through the Northeast Corner Conference and other area teams like Goshen, NorthWood and Northridge has helped Mast build her eye-opening record in 2022.
“I’ve really been pushing myself to the best I can be,” said Mast of her success this season. “I put in a ton of work during the offseason before this season as well, and I think that’s played a big part in my success. The experience from my first varsity year as a freshman has helped a lot too.”
“She’s just been through it all already,” Filbrun added. “Yeah, she might only be a sophomore, but she’s played in so many tournaments and in so many matches. A lot of these things aren’t new experiences for her anymore. Having done it before, I believe, gives her a bit of a mental edge. The experience she brings to the court really helps translate to her mental game.”
It’ll be 13 days in between competitive matches for Mast, but neither her or Filbrun believe that’ll be much of a factor, especially with her opponent dealing with the same timeline.
Mast’s biggest focus will be on herself and her game, hoping to see some extended success in a position not very many players advance to.
“I’m just going to go out there and give it my best,” Mast said. “Just stay focused on my game and take it match by match.”
“It’s incredibly rare to be playing in the state finals,” Filbrun added. “It’s an unbelievable opportunity for her. I’m thrilled to pieces for her, because this is an incredible accomplishment on her part. However this ends up playing out, it’s a great experience for her. I think we’re going down there with some anticipation that she has a shot, but at the same time, we know nothing’s going to come easy.”