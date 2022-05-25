ELKHART — Fairfield has proven to be one of the best girls tennis teams in the area this season.
They backed that up and then some in Wednesday’s regional championship match against Westview.
The Falcons played some of their best tennis of the year, sweeping the Warriors on all five courts to win the program’s fourth regional title and first since 2015.
“It felt like it didn’t take us long to get into our rhythm (Wednesday),” Fairfield coach Mike Filbrun said. “Playing indoors, it’s a different environment than you’re used to. A regional final isn’t something you see every day as well, so especially factoring those two things in … I was really impressed on how we got our rhythm going early on all five courts.”
Fairfield (16-1) will play either Delta or Alexandria in the semistate round this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. The match between those two schools was postponed to Thursday due to the inclement weather.
The bad weather that hit Elkhart County throughout the day Wednesday forced the regional final between the Falcons and Warriors inside to the Eastlake Athletic Club in Elkhart. Because of the setup of the tennis courts in the facility, only three matches could be playing at one time as opposed to all five happening at once.
The three singles positions went first, and it didn’t take long for Fairfield to get its first win of the night. Sophomore Addison Mast was laser focused in her match at No. 1 singles, beating Westview’s Paige Riegsecker by a 6-0, 6-0 score.
About 30 minutes later, Fairfield clinched the team championship with victories that came mere seconds apart. The Falcons’ No. 2 singles player, Faith Bontrager, closed out a 7-5, 6-1 over Maddie Stults, with Elyse Yoder finishing up a win over Westview’s Bailey Kenner, 6-2, 6-0, less than 10 seconds later.
This only left the two doubles matches to be played, which didn’t have any consequence given the team title was already wrapped up for Fairfield. That changed a little bit of how his doubles’ tandems played, in Filbrun’s eyes.
“A benefit from getting a good start from our singles is that it took the pressure off of our doubles,” Filbrun said. “They did play really relaxed, but pretty focused at the same time.”
Westview coach Carrie Clark also said that it affected how her girls ended up playing those final two doubles matches.
“At that point, it’s about, ‘How do we want to end our season? What taste do we want in our mouths?’” Clark said. “’Do we want to be proud of the way we played, controlling what we can control?’ So, yeah, it absolutely changes (the mindset).”
While Fairfield made quick work at No. 2 doubles courtesy a 6-0, 6-0 win by Iris Miller and Kate McGuire, the No. 1 doubles match had a little more intrigue. After the Falcon duo of Abigail Gall and Ella Branneman won the first set 6-2, Westview’s combo of Ava Brown and Ella Clark would jump ahead 4-3 in the second set.
Gall and Branneman recovered, though, to win the next three games and close out the clean-sweep victory for their team.
Coach Clark was proud of how Brown and Ella Clark responded in the second set of the match.
“They really struggled (against Concord Tuesday) and they did not play their game, and so they were very frustrated,” Carrie Clark said. “I didn’t want them to end the season with that taste in their mouth, so they ended on a much more positive note (Wednesday).”
All seven players that played for the Falcons Wednesday were on the team last year that lost in the regional final to Northridge. Having that experience this season has made a big difference, according to Filbrun.
“The experience does matter,” Filbrun said. “We have seven returning letterwinners on this team; all seven of those girls won letters last year. This isn’t something that just fell out of the sky; we’ve known that some of these girls, from elementary school, were going to be talented varsity players when their time came. It’s come, and it’s delivered. They’ve had a great season and played especially well (Wednesday).”
Westview finishes the season with a 10-5 record. They beat Central Noble and East Noble to win the sectional title and then knocked off Concord in a dramatic regional semifinal contest Tuesday to put themselves in a position to win a regional title.
“I’m really proud of the way our girls rose to the occasion in the postseason,” Carrie Clark said. “If you look at who was winning, it wasn’t always the same people, so that builds a lot of unity on our team. It’s a really nice stepping stone for where we want to end up next year.”
As for Fairfield, they now get a couple of days to recover before its semistate match. Filbrun doesn’t expect to change much the rest of the week as they prepare for a chance to advance to the state quarterfinals.
“I think we’re going to try to stay doing what we’re doing,” Filbrun said. “Of course, it’s an important match and all that, but I don’t think we’re going to do something crazy now. The formula we’ve used so far has worked out great. These are good players that have played for a long time. We’re not going to try to mix it up or anything; it’s just trying to stay the course.”
2022 NORTHRIDGE GIRLS TENNIS REGIONAL FINAL — Results
Fairfield 5, Westview 0
No. 1 singles: Addison Mast (F) def. Paige Riegsecker (W), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Faith Bontrager (F) def. Maddie Stults (W), 7-5, 6-1
No. 3 singles: Elyse Yoder (F) def. Bailey Kenner (W), 6-2, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Abigail Gall/Ella Branneman (F) def. Ava Brown/Ella Clark (W), 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 doubles: Iris Miller/Kate McGuire (F) def. Ella Yoder/Kamryn Miller (W), 6-0, 6-0
Individual singles sectionals: Northridge’s Lilah Dean advances to the individual regionals since Riegsecker lost.
Individual doubles regionals: Emery Porter/Amy Adams (NorthWood) def. Gracie Westlake/Kate Steele (Concord) Wednesday. They will play Ava Harris and Brea Harris from Angola in the individual doubles sectional championship Thursday at 5 p.m. at Northridge High School.