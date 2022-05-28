It was a tough ending to the season for the Fairfield girls tennis team Saturday, dropping a 3-2 contest to No. 20 Delta in a semistate match at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne.
The contest would come down to the matches being played on the No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles courts. With Delta picking up wins on both doubles courts and Fairfield in the No. 1 singles position, the championship would come down to the two remaining individual spots that reached third and decisive sets.
No. 3 singles finished first, with Fairfield's Elyse Yoder winning a 6-7 (9-7), 6-1, 6-4 battle over Delta's Brylee Beckley to tie the overall match at two wins a piece.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, they couldn't replicate that success at No. 2 singles, as Faith Bontrager lost the third set, 6-4, to Gabrielle Knight. Bontrager won the first set, 7-6 (7-2), before Knight came back to win the second set, 7-5.
Fairfield's season comes to an end with a 16-2 record.
Not all of the Falcons' players are done for the year, however, as with her 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, sophomore Addison Mast advances into the individual regional tournament next weekend. Mast has a 27-1 record overall this season, including a 5-0 postseason mark.
Full match results from Saturday are below.
GIRLS TENNIS SEMISTATE: Delta 3, Fairfield 2
No. 1 singles: Addison Mast (F) def. Gwendolyn Clark (D), 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 Singles: Gabrielle Knight (D) def. Faith Bontrager (F), 6-7 (7-2), 7-5, 6-4
No. 3 Singles: Elyse Yoder (F) def. Brylee Beckley (D), 6-7 (9-7), 6-1, 6-4
No. 1 Doubles: Maggie Hunt/Janet Wegener (D) def. Abigail Gall/Ella Branneman (F), 6-3, 6-0
No. 2 Doubles: Madelyn Haley/Iva Witter (D) def. Iris Miller/Kate McGuire (F), 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-3