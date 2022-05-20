NAPPANEE — Fairfield won its 14th girls tennis sectional Friday night.
The mood afterwards, though, was anything but celebratory.
After having won matches on three of the four courts, all that was left to be played out was the battle between Fairfield senior Faith Bontrager and NorthWood sophomore Britton Jesse. The two had split the first two sets and would go to a third and decisive set, even though Fairfield had already clinched the team title.
That third set didn’t make it two full games, however, as Bontrager went down with an ankle injury and had to retire from the match. She had to be helped off the court by Fairfield coach Mike Filbrun and NorthWood athletic trainer Paul Widner, not putting any weight on her right foot.
Afterwards, Bontrager was seen with an ice pack heavily taped around her right ankle. It was a melancholy ending to what was an otherwise successful day for the Falcons, who will take a 14-1 record into next week’s regional tournament at Northridge.
“What a bitter ending,” Filbrun said. “To have a really exciting moment, then crash like this is really disappointing. The trainer said at this point that it’s open for Tuesday; he said he’s not willing to say if it’s one way or the other. … She just landed on it wrong. She went up and then came down on it in a bad way. She’s had some ankle twists and turns in the past, so it’s not something new.”
NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz expressed similar sentiments about how the final match of the night ended.
“You never want to see anyone get injured, especially when that match really meant nothing,” Schwartz said. “It didn’t matter because Fairfield had already won. Sadly, if she really rolled (her ankle) and it’s bad, she could be out for the regional for them, and that’s devastating. She’s a solid player; it was a great match, and they were playing very well. It’s definitely heartbreaking to see that, and I hope she’s better by Tuesday.”
Despite the ending, it still is another sectional title for the Falcons, repeating from last year’s team that ended up making a regional final appearance.
“NorthWood is a very good team; they’ve had a great season,” Filbrun said. “We knew this was going to be a tough match. So yeah, it’s very exciting (to win).”
Friday’s sectional final was a rematch from April 12, which was each team’s first match of the season. Fairfield won by a 3-2 decision that day, winning at the same positions in April as they did Friday evening in Nappanee.
At the No. 1 singles spot, Falcon sophomore Addison Mast kept up her impressive season, winning 6-0, 6-0 over NorthWood junior Gabriella Umbower.
The match that officially clinched the team championship came at No. 3 singles, as Fairfield junior Elyse Yoder was a 6-1, 6-3 victor over Panther freshman Tatum Evers.
Meanwhile, the Falcons’ first win of the night came on the No. 2 doubles court, as the senior tandem of Iris Miller and Kate McGuire rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win over NorthWood’s sophomore duo of Kaydence Dumka and Maddy Birk.
Mast, Yoder and the pairing of Miller and McGuire now all have individual records of 23-1 on the season following Friday’s performances.
“We’ve got fantastic depth,” Filbrun said. “Our 3-singles is a really good 3-singles. Our 2-doubles is a really good 2-doubles. All five positions are really, really capable and have worked really hard for a long time to get where they are. The bottom of the lineup is really strong.”
Along with getting a victory at the No. 2 singles spot, NorthWood (12-5) picked up a win in No. 1 singles action. Junior Amy Adams and sophomore Emery Porter won the first set comfortably, 6-1, before grinding out a 6-4 decision in the second set over Fairfield’s junior pairing of Abigail Gall and Ella Branneman.
With their win, Adams and Porter advance to the individual sectional tournament, which will begin next week at Northridge High School.
“I thought we played well,” said Schwartz of her No. 1 doubles team. “We had our moment of kind of a hiccup, I guess you would call it. We came out to a good lead and to a good start, and then we got up in the second set and kind of stalled. (Fairfield) got on a rally and they took advantage of it, and kudos to them. They played well during that time and got back into the match, but then we were able to close out.”
The Falcons will now enter the team regional. They will be joined by two other Northeast Corner Conference teams, as Westview and Angola won their respective sectional championships Friday. The Warriors beat East Noble, 3-2, while the Hornets were a 5-0 winner over DeKalb.
The fourth team for the regional field will be determined Saturday morning when Concord plays Elkhart in the Sectional 47 final.
2022 GIRLS TENNIS SECTIONAL 48 CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH AT NORTHWOOD — Match results
No. 1 singles: Addison Mast (FF) def. Gabriella Umbower (NW), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Britton Jesse (NW) def. Faith Bontrager (FF), 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (retired)
No. 3 singles: Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Tatum Evers (NW), 6-1, 6-3
No. 1 doubles: Emery Porter/Amy Adams (NW) def. Abigail Gall/Ella Branneman (NW), 6-1, 6-4
No. 2 doubles: Iris Miller/Kate McGuire (FF) def. Kaydence Dumka/Maddy Birk (NW), 6-0, 6-1