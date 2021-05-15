LIGONIER — The Fairfield Falcons girls tennis team earned a sweep of both the NECC regular season championship and tournament championship after dominating the nine-team tournament field Saturday at West Noble High School.
The Falcons finished Saturday’s finals with 62 points to take the top spot over second and third-place finishers Angola (49) and Westview (42), respectively. Coach Mike Filbrun’s group featured participants in all five of the championship matches. Fairfield would win four of those five, which helped place six Falcons on to the NECC All-Conference team.
“I’m thrilled,” Filbrun said. “I don’t think we could’ve had a better day than we had (on Saturday). I’ve been saying all along that we’ve got five good, strong positions. One of the strengths of this team is its depth, and we absolutely showed it (Saturday). Our level of play was extremely high.”
Addison Mast — who won all 24 games she participated in before Saturday’s championship match — faced a worthy challenge from Angola’s Elina Locane. Two of the best singles players in the conference battled, but Mast would end up being too much for Locane. The freshman defeated Locane 6-3, 6-3 to be crowned No. 1 singles champion.
In doubles, the Falcons No. 1 tandem of Chloe Yoder and Iris Miller faced off with Westview’s Hallie Mast and Ella Clark. Both teams share similar skill sets, and the score showcased that at the end of the match. Yoder and Miller would hang on to edge Mast and Clark 7-5, 6-4.
“Westview had beaten us earlier in the year,” said Filbrun when asked about his No. 1 doubles team. “We didn’t get blown out the first time, so we didn’t go into this thinking we had no chance. … Pulling out that first set was very, very important, and then we had a lead in the second set and were able to kind of close it out at the end.”
Despite coming up short in No. 1 doubles play, Westview had a very solid NECC Tournament that should give coach Carrie Clark and the Warriors something to build off of with sectionals starting this week.
Madeline Stults made it to the championship match in No. 2 singles play before falling to Fairfield’s Faith Bontrager 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. Sophomore Paige Riegsecker also turned some heads with her third-place finish in No. 1 singles play after beating Central Noble’s Rachel Imhof 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
“I was really impressed with Madeline Stults,” Clark said. “She came into the year with her goal being to make varsity, so she’s worked really hard, and she has so much more potential. I’m proud of her for winning that match against Angola and then taking Fairfield to three sets … Paige Riegsecker is a phenomenal player. She’s had a lot of growth this year in her match play, and I’m really excited to see what she can do (in the future).”
For the Falcons and Warriors, sectional play begins on Wednesday. Fairfield will be a part of the NorthWood sectional with the Panthers, Bethany Christian and Goshen. Westview will be right back at West Noble to face off with the host Chargers, Central Noble, Lakeland and East Noble.
Brackets for each sectional will be released on Monday night at 7 p.m.
2021 NECC Girls Tennis Tournament – final results
Final team standings:
1. Fairfield: 62 points
2. Angola: 49 points
3. Westview: 42 points
4. Fremont: 27 points
5. Prairie Heights: 22 points
6. Central Noble: 16 points
7. Lakeland: 14 points
8. West Noble: 6 points
9. Churubusco: 2 points
No. 1 singles:
- Championship match: Addison Mast (FF) def. Elina Locane (AN), 6-3, 6-3
- 3rd place match: Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Rachel Imhof (CN), 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
- 5th place match: Ashley Stroop (FR) def. Emma Leggett (PH), 8-6
- 7th place match: Elizabeth Jennings (LL) def. Natalie Flores, 8-2
No. 2 singles:
- Championship match: Faith Bontrager (FF) def. Madeline Stults (WV), 4-6, 6-3, 6-0
- 3rd place match: Ellie Aldred (AN) def. Katie Eash (PH), 6-1, 6-0
- 5th place match: Katey Arble (FR) def. Lily Schackow (LL), 8-5
- 7th place match: Alea Hoover (CN) def. Tara Gross (WN), 8-1
No. 3 singles:
- Championship match: Brea Harris (AN) def. Elyse Yoder (FF), 6-0, 6-2
- 3rd place match: Nicole Miller (WV) def. Brooklynn Olinger (LL), 6-1, 6-1
- 5th place match: Kylee Leland (PH) def. Chloe Hilvers (FR), 9-8 (7-5)
- 7th place match: Isabella Bartlett (WN) def. Kaylynn Boggess (CH), 8-6
No. 1 doubles:
- Championship match: Chloe Yoder/Iris Miller (FF) def. Hallie Mast/Ella Clark (WV), 7-5, 6-4
- 3rd place match: Kaitlyn Kaufman/Allie Christman (AN) def. Sage Stroh/Emma Amos, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)
- 5th place match: Naomi Leffers/Lydia Replogle (CN) def. Macie Betcke/Samarah Orr (PH), 8-3
- 7th place match: Angela Pena/Jaki Macias-Padilla (WN) def. Laura Eiker/Amelia Trump (LL), 8-6
No. 2 doubles:
- Championship match: Paige Simmons/Krystal Yoder (FF) def. McKenna Powers/Maren Fifer (AN), 6-4, 6-1
- 3rd place match: Brook Landis/Ayrianne Gaskill (FR) def. Lillian Eash/Rochelle Miller (WV), 7-5, 6-4
- 5th place match: Mandy Armstrong/Katie Rheinheimer (PH) def. Jacelyn Hawk/Natalie Moore (CN), 8-5
- 7th place match: Lily Pettit/Jeyda Brim (LL) def. Allissa Powell/Mallory Johnson (CH), 8-2
All-Conference selections: Addison Mast, Fairfield; Elina Locane, Angola; Paige Riegsecker, Westview; Faith Bontrager, Fairfield; Madeline Stults, Westview; Brea Harris, Angola; Chloe Yoder/Iris Miller, Fairfield; Hallie Mast/Ella Clark, Westview; Paige Simmons/Krystal Yoder; Fairfield.
